Analytics & Forecasts

CRUDE OIL (#WTI): Another Bullish Wave Ahead?!

13 March 2026, 11:47
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
114

CRUDE OIL (#WTI): Another Bullish Wave Ahead?! 🛢


It looks like 📈WTI Crude Oil completed a bullish accumulation

on a key intraday horizontal support.


A bullish breakout of a horizontal neckline of an inverted head

and shoulder pattern on a 4H indicates a clear strength of the buyers.


Goal - 102.0

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4H time frame

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Indicators:

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#WTI, crude oil