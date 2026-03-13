CRUDE OIL (#WTI): Another Bullish Wave Ahead?! 🛢





It looks like 📈WTI Crude Oil completed a bullish accumulation

on a key intraday horizontal support.





A bullish breakout of a horizontal neckline of an inverted head

and shoulder pattern on a 4H indicates a clear strength of the buyers.





Goal - 102.0

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4H time frame

My Experts:

✔️ Auric Flow MT5©:

✔️ Auric Flow MT4©:

Indicators:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©:



