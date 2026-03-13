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CRUDE OIL (#WTI): Another Bullish Wave Ahead?! 🛢
It looks like 📈WTI Crude Oil completed a bullish accumulation
on a key intraday horizontal support.
A bullish breakout of a horizontal neckline of an inverted head
and shoulder pattern on a 4H indicates a clear strength of the buyers.
Goal - 102.0
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4H time frameMy Experts:
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