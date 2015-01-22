Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Stock Index Forecast 2015

0
520
This Standard & Poor's index serves as a barometer for the U.S.
mid-cap equities sector and is the most widely followed mid-cap index in
existence. To be included in the index, a stock must have a total
market capitalization that ranges from roughly $750 million to $3
billion dollars. Stocks in this index represent household names from all
major industries including energy, technology, healthcare, financial
and manufacturing.
|Month
|Date
|Forecast
Value
|50%
Correct +/-
|80%
Correct +/-
|0
|Dec 2014
|1,438.4
|+/-0
|+/-0
|1
|Jan 2015
|1,418
|+/-28
|+/-53
|2
|Feb 2015
|1,321
|+/-37
|+/-69
|3
|Mar 2015
|1,341
|+/-43
|+/-82
|4
|Apr 2015
|1,250
|+/-48
|+/-92
|5
|May 2015
|1,242
|+/-53
|+/-100
|6
|Jun 2015
|1,183
|+/-57
|+/-108
S&P MidCap 400 Stock Index
Past Trend
Present Value & Future Projection :