Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Stock Index Forecast 2015
Forecasts

22 January 2015, 15:11
This Standard & Poor's index serves as a barometer for the U.S. mid-cap equities sector and is the most widely followed mid-cap index in existence. To be included in the index, a stock must have a total market capitalization that ranges from roughly $750 million to $3 billion dollars. Stocks in this index represent household names from all major industries including energy, technology, healthcare, financial and manufacturing.

S&P MidCap 400 Stock Index Forecast Index Values Average of Month :

Month Date Forecast
Value		 50%
Correct +/-		 80%
Correct +/-
0 Dec 2014 1,438.4 +/-0 +/-0
1 Jan 2015 1,418 +/-28 +/-53
2 Feb 2015 1,321 +/-37 +/-69
3 Mar 2015 1,341 +/-43 +/-82
4 Apr 2015 1,250 +/-48 +/-92
5 May 2015 1,242 +/-53 +/-100
6 Jun 2015 1,183 +/-57 +/-108


S&P MidCap 400 Stock Index Past Trend Present Value & Future Projection :


