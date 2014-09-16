USDJPY Elliott Wave Prediction
Wave Count

USDJPY Elliott Wave Prediction

16 September 2014, 15:34
Ciprian Ioan Popa
Ciprian Ioan Popa
0
801
Chart USDJPY, H4, 2014.09.16 13:12 UTC, Ava Financial Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
#usdjpy, Elliott Waves, elliott wave prediction, usdjpy elliott wave