All Blogs / Trading Ideas / Wave Count All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Wave Count USDJPY Elliott Wave Prediction 16 September 2014, 15:34 Ciprian Ioan Popa 0 801 #usdjpy, Elliott Waves, elliott wave prediction, usdjpy elliott wave Source To add comments, please log in or register How to install and test a free EA the right way (Wonder 8 walkthrough) My Trading 84 0 A 14-day demo plan for testing any free EA (we use our own as the example) My Trading 59 0 BUSHIDO User Guide — USDJPY 4-Strategy Portfolio EA Trading Systems 78 0 Gold Punishes Simple Systems Trading Systems 98 0 2 Three Weeks Left | Here Is The Fastest Way To Decide If This Is For You Trading Systems 86 0 2 Gold Trades Posted Live Every Day | Free To Follow Trading Systems 97 0 2 Why Trading Currencies Is Smarter Than Trading Pairs Analytics & Forecasts 172 0 RANGE BREAKOUT FUSION - SETUP GUIDE Trading Systems 296 0 PULSE ENGINE – SETUP GUIDE Trading Systems 2864 0 4 Pulse Engine – Full Portfolio Backtest Results & Statistical Analysis (2005–Present) Trading Systems 3484 0 10 VEXORA SERA Scalping 41 0 Adaptive Quantum EA Neural Networks 71 0 💥 [$10,460] EURUSD Swing Trades || Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction Scalping 67 0 Reading Session Structure on MT5 Charts: A Practical Framework Scalping 67 0 Session-Based Scalping: Why Liquidity Windows Beat the Clock Scalping 75 0 Goldhydra – Complete User Guide & Settings Trading Ideas 94 0 Engineering High-Speed Execution: Overcoming MT5 Lag in Manual Scalping Scalping 102 0 💥 [+$6,049] US30 Breakout Trade || Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction Scalping 81 0 What Actually Belongs in a DRL Trading Agent's Observation Vector Neural Networks 66 0 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 1 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 22 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 23 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 21 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 26 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 23 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 33 0 1 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 28 0 199 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 53 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 33 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB