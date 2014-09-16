Bitcoin strengthens below the $470-level

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) plunged $6.79, or 1.43%, on Slovenia-based BitStamp to trade at $469.20 during U.S. morning hours.



Prices maintained in a narrow range between $465.00 and $478.90. Bitcoin prices were likely to find support at $456.30, the low from September 8, and resistance at $490.74, the high from September 10.

Elsewhere, the price of a bitcoin on Bulgaria-based BTC-e shed $4.58, or 0.98%, to trade at $462.63, while prices on Singapore-based itBit rose $3.35, or 0.72%, to trade at $470.15.

Prices of the crypto-currency slid 0.33% to trade at $469.80, according to the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index, which averages prices from the major exchanges.

Investors hesitated to open fresh positions after prices failed to close above a key resistance level near the $490-mark last week, indicating bearish chart signals.

Prices of the virtual currency remained supported after United Way Worldwide (the world’s largest non-profit organization) announced on Monday that it would begin accepting bitcoin for donations.

Meanwhile, euro-denominated Bitcoin prices (BTC/EUR) tacked on €3.71, or 1.03%, to trade at €364.72 on U.S.-based Kraken Exchange.

On Sept 10 Bitcoin exchange Coinbase announced that it was spreading into 13 European countries, now allowing users with European bank accounts to buy and sell bitcoins in exchange for euros.