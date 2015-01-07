Bitcoin News Digest: BitStamp Got Issues; Californian Governor Approves Bitcoin and New Study Shows Concerns to Increasing Mining Centralization





Dear customer, Today our transaction processing server detected problems with our hot wallet and stopped processing withdrawals. You should STOP SENDING bitcoin deposits to your Bitstamp account IMMEDIATELY as private keys of your deposit address may be lost. Your bitcoins already deposited with us are stored in a cold wallet and cannot be affected. We will send you more info as soon as possible. Best regards, Bitstamp team



BitStamp mailed his customers to inform them about a persisting issue in their platform, saying that their transaction server is detecting problems with their hot wallet, as a result of which they cannot process withdrawal requests. The Slovenia-based exchange further asked users not to get involved in any inbound or outbound transactions, until the problem is fixed. No coins were stolen, assured BitStamp.=====Following ratification in one finance bill, the State of California is now a place where Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency can be used freely as a method of payment. The old bill approved only US Dollar as a mode of transaction, but is now amended particularly to allow other national and digital currencies.

Speaking to online cryptocurrency publication CoinTelegraph, Fletcher Starkey, the owner of a San Francisco-based bar and restaurant that has been accepting bitcoin since its grand opening in 2014, spoke about the ratification of the bill, and feels that the state and Governor Jerry Brown are headed down the right path:

“California is leading the charge toward a more secure and simple payment system, which benefits customers and merchants, instead of credit card companies.”

=====A new study, titled ‘When Mining Pools Run Dry’, shows concerns about the increasing Bitcoin mining centralization, which ultimately puts power in the hands of a small number of corporate entities to control and drive the cryptocurrency markets. Not only such practices go completely against the concept of decentralization, but also attract the chances of 51% attack.