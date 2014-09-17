Bitcoin News: UWW Accepting BTC, BitStamp Adds Two New Features

“We’re thrilled to enable the Bitcoin community to contribute to United Way’s longstanding mission of mobilizing the caring power of communities across the world to advance the common good. United Way seeks to improve education, help people achieve financial stability, and promote healthy lives through community initiatives and partnerships with major organizations such as General Electric, Exxon Mobile, and the NFL.”

“Much of the downtime you have seen is intentional on our part: if this is an attempt to locate our servers through packet analysis, we do not want to make it easy for our adversary and would rather be offline while we adapt our defenses.”

Stop Orders

and Trailing Stop Orders.

United Way Worldwide, one of the largest private-funded charitable organizations in the world, recently announced that they are accepting donations in Bitcoin:Silk Road 2.0 is already facing issues with its security protocol, proves the recent DDoS attack that temporarily suspended the anonymous online marketplace last week:European Bitcoin exchange BitStamp recently added two new features to its platform: