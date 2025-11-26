BTCUSD Analysis





Wednesday, November 26, 2025





Hey guys, I’m Aty! Let’s check out Bitcoin analysis together. Click here for today’s gold analysis.

BTC is basically hovering around 87200 right now, just moving sideways without committing to a real direction.

The market feels a bit unsure, but honestly the overall vibe is leaning slightly bearish in the short term. If price breaks below 86808, that’s the level where things can actually get moving.

Order Block

(where we might see a reaction) There’s a pretty clear bearish order block sitting around 88000–88204. Every time price pushes up into that zone, sellers show up and push it back down. So for now, that area is acting like a solid ceiling.

Pullbacks

(likely sell zones) If BTC pulls back toward 87400–87600, that’s probably where sellers will step in again. It’s kind of a “sell-the-bounce” zone at the moment.

Pivot Level (the decision-maker)

The big pivot in the middle is 87500: • If price gets above it and stays there → it might take a shot at 88000 • If it stays below → pressure builds toward 86800 This level is basically the divider between short-term bullish and bearish behavior.

Liquidity Grab

(where stops are sitting) Below 86808, there’s a lot of liquidity—basically a pile of stop-losses from buyers. If price sweeps below that level, it could trigger a strong move down as those stops get taken out. So that break is definitely worth watching.

Price Action & ICT-Style Notes

• RSI on M5: around 30 → oversold but not necessarily reversing yet

• MACD: still shows bearish momentum

• There’s a small gap between 86910–87250 that price might want to fill before making a bigger move The combination of these signals still leans slightly bearish.

Patterns

There aren’t any clean candlestick patterns right now. The market is basically in consolidation mode, waiting for a real breakout.

Key Levels to Watch

• 88204 → major resistance • 87500 → pivot / decision level

• 86808 → critical support and the line that determines the bearish continuation If you’re going to watch just one level today, make it 86808.

Start of the Week Outlook If BTC breaks 86808, the start of the week will likely be bearish. If not, it’s just going to keep ranging and building up energy.

Buy or Sell?

(Not financial advice, just perspective) For now, the cleaner setup is:

Short only if 86808 breaks with conviction

Target: 86000 Long positions don’t make much sense unless the entire structure shifts.

Golden Points

• 86808 is the key level for a confirmed short.

• The 88000–88204 zone is heavy resistance and a likely rejection area.

• The small gap at 86910–87250 might get filled soon.

• Momentum indicators still favor sellers.

Bitcoin can flip directions fast, so stay flexible, manage your risk, and don’t over-leverage.

Final trading decisions are always your responsibility.

