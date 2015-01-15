AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Jobless Rate and 80 pips price movement
Forecasts

AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Jobless Rate and 80 pips price movement

15 January 2015, 12:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
2
306
2015-01-15 00:30 GMT (or 02:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Employment Change]

if actual > forecast (or actual data) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month. Job creation is an important leading indicator of consumer spending, which accounts for a majority of overall economic activity

==========

TREND ESTIMATES (MONTHLY CHANGE)
  • Employment increased to 11,646,800.
  • Unemployment increased to 770,900 from a revised November 2014 estimate.
  • Unemployment remained steady at 6.2% from a revised November 2014 estimate.
  • Participation rate remained steady at 64.7% from a revised November 2014 estimate.
  • Aggregate monthly hours worked decreased 1.8 million hours to 1,602.0 million hours.
SEASONALLY ADJUSTED ESTIMATES (MONTHLY CHANGE)
  • Employment increased 37,400 to 11,679,400. Full-time employment increased 41,600 to 8,105,300 and part-time employment decreased 4,100 to 3,574,100.
  • Unemployment decreased 16,200 to 759,200. The number of unemployed persons looking for full-time work increased 6,000 to 551,500 and the number of unemployed persons only looking for part-time work decreased 22,300 to 207,700.
  • Unemployment rate decreased 0.1 pts to 6.1% from a revised November 2014 estimate.
  • Participation rate increased less than 0.1 pts to 64.8%.
  • Aggregate monthly hours worked decreased 7.7 million hours (0.5%) to 1 ,597.8 million hours.

==========

AUDUSD M5: 80 pips price movement by AUD - Employment Change news event M5 chart
#fundamental analysis, unemployment rate, Jobless Rate