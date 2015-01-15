AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Jobless Rate and 80 pips price movement

AUD/USD climbs higher on strong Australian jobs data

The Australian dollar was higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, boosted by the release of strong employment data from Australia, although demand for the greenback remained broadly supported.

AUD/USD hit 0.8228 during late Asian trade, the pair's highest since January 12; the pair subsequently consolidated at 0.8225, jumping 0.93%.

The pair was likely to find support at 0.8066, Wednesday's low and a five-and-a-half year low and resistance at 0.8377, the high of December 12.