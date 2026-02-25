



#CADCHF: Bullish Intraday Price Action





I already posted a very bullish forecast for 📈CADCHF earlier this week.





I see a strong intraday bullish confirmation today, after a test of a key horizontal support.





The price formed a double bottom pattern on a 4H time frame and has just violated

its horizontal neckline.





I expect a rise at least to 0.566 level now.

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4H time frame





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