Analytics & Forecasts

#CADCHF: Bullish Intraday Price Action

25 February 2026, 10:42
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
198


#CADCHF: Bullish Intraday Price Action


I already posted a very bullish forecast for 📈CADCHF earlier this week.


I see a strong intraday bullish confirmation today, after a test of a key horizontal support.


The price formed a double bottom pattern on a 4H time frame and has just violated

its horizontal neckline.


I expect a rise at least to 0.566 level now.

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4H time frame


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#cadchf