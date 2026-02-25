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#CADCHF: Bullish Intraday Price Action
I already posted a very bullish forecast for 📈CADCHF earlier this week.
I see a strong intraday bullish confirmation today, after a test of a key horizontal support.
The price formed a double bottom pattern on a 4H time frame and has just violated
its horizontal neckline.
I expect a rise at least to 0.566 level now.
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4H time frame
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