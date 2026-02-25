Divergence Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide & Trading Manual (MT4 & MT5)

1. Introduction to Divergence Trading

The Divergence Dashboard Indicator is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that automatically detects divergence signals across your selected currency pairs and timeframes using your choice of 10 independent oscillators.

Divergence occurs when the direction of a price trend and the direction of an oscillator indicator move in opposite directions. This disagreement between price and momentum is one of the most powerful signals in technical analysis, often foreshadowing trend reversals or continuation moves before they become visible on the price chart alone.

Why Divergence Is Powerful:

Leading signal -- Divergence often appears before the actual price reversal, giving traders early warning

-- Divergence often appears before the actual price reversal, giving traders early warning Works across all markets -- Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and crypto

-- Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and crypto Works across all timeframes -- From M1 scalping to MN position trading

-- From M1 scalping to MN position trading Choose from 10 different oscillators -- Each detects divergence differently for different market conditions

-- Each detects divergence differently for different market conditions Objective and quantifiable -- No subjective pattern interpretation required

Key Features:

Scans up to 20 symbols simultaneously across 9 timeframes (M1 to MN)

10 independent oscillators for divergence detection

Identifies Regular (reversal) and Hidden (continuation) divergence

Non-repainting signals (only fires on confirmed closed bars)

Green BUY / Red SELL arrows with yellow candle highlighting

Multiple alert options (Popup, Sound, Email, Push)

Interactive dashboard with one-click chart switching

Filter and sort mode to show only active signals ranked by recency

Download the indicator:

IMPORTANT: The indicator uses a non-repainting methodology. Divergence is checked at bar position 1 (the most recently closed bar), ensuring that once a signal appears it will never change or disappear.

2. Understanding Divergence Types

The indicator detects four types of divergence, grouped into two categories: Regular (reversal signals) and Hidden (continuation signals).

Regular Divergence (Reversal Signals)

Regular divergence signals a potential reversal of the current trend.

Type Price Action Oscillator Action Signal Regular Bullish Lower Low Higher Low Potential upward reversal Regular Bearish Higher High Lower High Potential downward reversal

Regular Bullish: Price falls further (lower low) but the oscillator shows momentum is already recovering (higher low). Expect upward reversal.

Regular Bearish: Price rises further (higher high) but the oscillator shows momentum is already declining (lower high). Expect downward reversal.

Hidden Divergence (Continuation Signals)

Hidden divergence signals a potential continuation of the current trend during pullbacks.

Type Price Action Oscillator Action Signal Hidden Bullish Higher Low Lower Low Uptrend continuation Hidden Bearish Lower High Higher High Downtrend continuation

Hidden Bullish: Price holds a higher low (uptrend intact) but the oscillator makes a lower low (temporary weakness). The uptrend is likely to continue.

Hidden Bearish: Price holds a lower high (downtrend intact) but the oscillator makes a higher high (temporary strength). The downtrend is likely to continue.

Divergence Type Setting

The InpDivType parameter controls which types are detected:

Value Setting Description 0 Regular Only Detects only Regular Bullish and Regular Bearish (reversal signals) 1 Hidden Only Detects only Hidden Bullish and Hidden Bearish (continuation signals) 2 Both (Default) Detects all four types simultaneously

TIP: When both Regular and Hidden divergence are detected simultaneously on the same symbol/timeframe, the dashboard displays "Reg+Hid" in the Type column (magenta). This is a particularly powerful signal.

3. The 10 Oscillators

The Divergence Dashboard offers 10 independent oscillators. Each measures a different aspect of market momentum, volume, or price behavior.

Oscillator Parameters Best For RSI Period: 14 Overbought/oversold reversals MACD Line 12, 26, 9 Trend momentum changes MACD Histogram 12, 26, 9 Momentum acceleration shifts Stochastic 14, 3, 3 Cyclical market reversals CCI Period: 10 Cyclical price movements Momentum Period: 10 Raw momentum direction OBV Cumulative Volume confirmation of trends VWMACD 12, 26 Volume-enhanced momentum shifts CMF Period: 21 Buying/selling pressure analysis MFI Period: 14 Volume-weighted overbought/oversold

Oscillator Categories:

Category Oscillators Description Price-Based RSI, MACD, MACD Histogram, Stochastic, CCI, Momentum Derived purely from price data; measure momentum Volume-Based OBV, VWMACD, CMF, MFI Incorporate volume data; reveal buying/selling pressure

TIP: Try both price-based oscillators (RSI, CCI, Momentum) and volume-based oscillators (OBV, VWMACD, CMF, MFI) to find which gives the clearest signals. Volume-based oscillators can reveal institutional money flow changes that price-based oscillators may miss.

Installation Guide

For MetaTrader 5

Purchase the indicator from the MQL5 Market -- it installs automatically Press Ctrl+N to open the Navigator and expand Indicators > Market to find it If the indicator does not appear immediately, restart MetaTrader 5

For MetaTrader 4

Purchase the indicator from the MQL5 Market -- it auto-installs into your terminal Open the Navigator (Ctrl+N) and look under Indicators to find it If the indicator does not appear, restart MetaTrader 4

Adding to a Chart

Double-click the indicator in the Navigator, or drag and drop onto any chart Adjust settings as needed and click OK

WARNING: Ensure "Allow DLL imports" is checked in the indicator properties under the Common tab. For push notifications, configure your MetaQuotes ID in the mobile app.

First-Time Setup:

Add all symbols you want to scan to your Market Watch window first (Ctrl+M)

Start with the default symbol list: EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY

If your broker uses prefixed or suffixed symbols, set InpSymbolPrefix and InpSymbolSuffix

InpSymbolPrefix and InpSymbolSuffix Begin with RSI as the default oscillator and experiment from there

5. Dashboard Overview

The dashboard displays in a separate window below your main chart with a scrollable table that updates in real-time.

Dashboard Columns

Column Description Example Values Symbol Currency pair or instrument (dark green text) EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Timeframe Chart timeframe (dark green text) M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1 Direction Bullish (green, up arrow) or Bearish (red, down arrow) or --- (no signal) Bullish, Bearish, --- Type Regular (blue), Hidden (purple), Reg+Hid (magenta), or --- Regular, Hidden, Reg+Hid Age How many bars ago the signal appeared 0 bars ago, 3 bars ago Chart Click to switch your chart to that symbol/timeframe EURUSD (H1)

Navigation:

Use the mouse scroll wheel to scroll through rows

to scroll through rows Click the up/down arrow buttons on the scrollbar

on the scrollbar Drag the scrollbar thumb for quick navigation

for quick navigation Click any Chart button to instantly switch your chart

Filter and Sort Mode

The InpFilterRecent parameter controls how data is displayed:

Default Mode (false): Shows ALL symbol/timeframe combinations in fixed order. Rows without signals display gray dashes (---).

Filtered Mode (true): Shows ONLY combinations with active divergence signals, sorted by age (most recent first). The title bar displays "Divergence Dashboard [FILTERED]".

TIP: Use Filtered Mode for a quick overview of actionable signals. Use Default Mode to see the complete status of all monitored instruments.

6. Input Parameters Reference

Dashboard Settings

Parameter Default Description Symbols EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY Comma-separated list (up to 20 symbols) Symbol Prefix (empty) Broker prefix (e.g., "m" for mEURUSD) Symbol Suffix (empty) Broker suffix (e.g., ".pro" for EURUSD.pro) Enable M1-MN M5-W1 enabled Toggle each of the 9 timeframes on/off Visible Rows 12 Number of data rows visible in the dashboard Filter Recent false When true, shows only active signals sorted by most recent

Divergence Settings

Parameter Default Description Pivot Period 5 Bars on each side to confirm a swing pivot. Higher = more significant pivots. Price Source 0 (Close) 0 = Close prices, 1 = High/Low prices for pivot detection Divergence Type 2 (Both) 0 = Regular only, 1 = Hidden only, 2 = Both Oscillator RSI Select from 10 oscillators via dropdown Max Pivot Points 10 Maximum historical pivots to check for divergence matching Max Div Bars 100 Maximum bars allowed between two divergence pivots Max History Bars 500 Maximum bars to calculate. Larger = older signals but more computation.

Oscillator Selection

Value Oscillator Parameters 0 RSI (default) Period: 14 1 MACD Line 12, 26, 9 2 MACD Histogram 12, 26, 9 3 Stochastic %K 14, 3, 3 4 CCI Period: 10 5 Momentum Period: 10 6 On Balance Volume (OBV) No configurable period 7 Volume-Weighted MACD 12, 26 8 Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) Period: 21 9 Money Flow Index (MFI) Period: 14

Chart Arrow Settings

Parameter Default Description Show Arrows true Display BUY/SELL arrows on chart Show Labels true Display "BULLISH DIV" / "BEARISH DIV" text BUY Arrow Color Lime Color for bullish arrows SELL Arrow Color Red Color for bearish arrows Arrow Size 4 Size (1-5) Arrow Gap 0.8 Distance from candle (ATR multiplier) Label Gap 1.8 Text label distance (ATR multiplier) BUY Arrow Code 233 Wingdings code for bullish arrow SELL Arrow Code 234 Wingdings code for bearish arrow

Alert Settings

Parameter Default Description Alert Title Divergence Dashboard Title in alert messages Popup Alerts true On-screen popup notification Sound Alerts true Audible alert Sound File alert2.wav WAV file for sound alerts Email Alerts false Email notification (requires SMTP config) Push Alerts true Mobile push via MetaQuotes ID

7. Chart Arrows and Visual Signals

When arrows are enabled, the indicator draws visual signals on your chart:

Element Appearance Description Bullish Arrow Lime green up-arrow below candle Placed below the low at distance controlled by Arrow Gap Bearish Arrow Red down-arrow above candle Placed above the high at distance controlled by Arrow Gap Bullish Label "BULLISH DIV" in lime green bold text Below the bullish arrow Bearish Label "BEARISH DIV" in red bold text Above the bearish arrow Yellow Candle Entire candle highlighted in yellow The signal bar is drawn in yellow for visibility

Non-Repainting Behavior: Arrows are placed only on bars where a confirmed divergence state change occurred. Because divergence is checked at bar position 1 or later (never bar 0), arrows never appear on unfinished candles and never disappear once placed.

WARNING: Chart arrows only appear on the current chart's symbol and timeframe, and only if that combination is included in the dashboard's scan list. Click the Chart button in the dashboard to navigate to the correct chart.

8. Alert Configuration

Alerts fire when a new divergence signal appears or when the direction changes for a symbol/timeframe combination.

Alert Type Parameter Default Description Popup Popup Alerts true Standard MT4/MT5 popup dialog Sound Sound Alerts true Plays audio file specified in Sound File Email Email Alerts false Requires SMTP configuration Push Push Alerts true Requires MetaQuotes ID

Alert Message Format:

Divergence Dashboard: EURUSD BULLISH Regular Divergence on H1 (RSI)

The message includes: Alert Title, Symbol, Direction, Type, Timeframe, and Oscillator name.

Alert Cooldown: Alerts have a cooldown period equal to one bar of the signal's timeframe to prevent duplicate notifications.

Setting Up Email Alerts

Go to Tools > Options > Email Check Enable Enter SMTP server, port, login, password, and destination email Click Test to verify

Setting Up Push Notifications

Install the MetaTrader app on your phone Go to Settings > Messages and copy your MetaQuotes ID In desktop MetaTrader: Tools > Options > Notifications Enter your MetaQuotes ID and enable notifications

9. Trading Strategies

Strategy 1: Single-Oscillator Entry

The simplest approach -- take a trade when any oscillator shows divergence on a timeframe you trust.

Component Details Signal Dashboard shows Bullish or Bearish divergence Entry Open of the next candle after the signal bar closes Stop Loss Beyond the recent swing extreme Take Profit 1:1.5 or 1:2 risk-reward ratio Timeframes H1 and above for better reliability

Strategy 2: Cross-Oscillator Verification

Verify the signal by switching between oscillators before trading.

Component Details Signal Dashboard shows divergence. Switch to 1-2 other oscillators and check if the same signal appears. Entry After verification with at least one additional oscillator Stop Loss 1.5x ATR(14) beyond the signal bar's extreme Take Profit 2x the stop loss distance (1:2 risk-reward) Risk Maximum 1-2% of account equity per trade

Strategy 3: Multi-Timeframe Alignment

Look for the same divergence direction on multiple timeframes.

Component Details Signal Same symbol shows same direction divergence on two or more timeframes (e.g., EURUSD bullish on both H1 and H4) Entry Enter on the lower timeframe signal; use higher timeframe for confirmation Stop Loss Below the lower timeframe's recent swing low (bullish) or above swing high (bearish) Take Profit Next major support/resistance on the higher timeframe

TIP: In Filtered Mode, the same symbol will appear in multiple rows if it has signals on different timeframes -- look for these clusters.

Strategy 4: Divergence + Support/Resistance

Combine divergence with key price levels for maximum confluence.

Component Details Signal Bullish divergence at a known support level, or bearish divergence at known resistance Entry After signal confirms, enter with limit order near the S/R level Stop Loss Just beyond the support/resistance level Take Profit Next opposing S/R level, or 1:2 to 1:3 risk-reward

Risk Management Guidelines

Risk no more than 1-2% of account equity per trade

per trade Always use a stop loss -- divergence signals can fail, especially on lower timeframes

Higher timeframes (H4, D1, W1) produce more reliable signals than M5 or M15

Switch between oscillators to compare -- if multiple detect the same divergence, the signal is stronger

Wait for the signal bar to fully close before entering

before entering Combine divergence with other technical tools (trendlines, MAs, candlestick patterns) for best results

10. Switching Between Oscillators

How to Switch

Open indicator settings (right-click > Properties, or double-click in Navigator) Find the Oscillator dropdown in the Inputs tab Select a different oscillator from the 10 options Click OK -- the dashboard recalculates using the new oscillator

Which Oscillator for Which Market

Market Condition Recommended Why Trending MACD, MACD Histogram, Momentum Track trend momentum, effective at detecting exhaustion Range-bound RSI, Stochastic, CCI Bounded oscillators for overbought/oversold reversals Volume-driven OBV, VWMACD, CMF, MFI Reveal institutional money flow Getting started RSI, MACD Widely used, effective across most conditions

Comparing Signals Across Oscillators

A powerful technique:

Spot a divergence signal with your current oscillator Note the symbol, timeframe, and direction Switch to a different oscillator and check the same pair If the same divergence appears, the signal carries more weight Try both a price-based and volume-based oscillator for the broadest view

TIP: Start with RSI. Once comfortable, experiment with others to find which produces the clearest signals for the pairs and timeframes you trade most.

11. Troubleshooting

Dashboard Not Showing:

Check the "Experts" tab at the bottom of MetaTrader for error messages

The indicator opens in a separate window -- resize the separator if too small

Restart MetaTrader and re-apply the indicator

No Symbols Found / Empty Dashboard:

Add target symbols to Market Watch first (Ctrl+M)

Check that symbol names match your broker exactly

Configure Symbol Prefix/Suffix if your broker uses non-standard names

No Divergence Signals:

Increase Max History Bars (try 500 or 1000)

Decrease Pivot Period (try 3 instead of 5)

Set Divergence Type to 2 (Both) to detect all types

Try a different oscillator -- some detect divergence more readily on certain pairs

Divergence may genuinely not be present -- this is normal

Too Many Signals / Noisy:

Increase Pivot Period to 7 or 8 for more significant pivots

Reduce Max Div Bars to ignore widely spaced divergences (try 50)

Disable lower timeframes (M1, M5, M15)

Set Divergence Type to 0 (Regular only)

Arrows Not Showing:

Verify Show Arrows is set to true

Arrows only appear if the current chart's symbol AND timeframe are in the scan list

Click the Chart button in the dashboard to navigate to the right chart

Performance Issues:

Reduce number of symbols

Disable unnecessary timeframes (especially M1)

Decrease Max History Bars (try 300)

Alerts Not Firing:

Check alert parameters are set to true

For sound: verify the WAV file exists in MT4/MT5's Sounds folder

For email: verify SMTP config in Tools > Options > Email

For push: verify MetaQuotes ID in Tools > Options > Notifications

12. Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does the indicator repaint? A: No. Divergence is always checked at bar position 1 (last closed bar), never bar 0. Once a signal appears, it will never change or disappear.

Q: What is the difference between Regular and Hidden divergence? A: Regular divergence signals potential reversals. Hidden divergence signals trend continuation during pullbacks. Both are valuable -- Regular for catching turning points, Hidden for riding existing trends.

Q: Which oscillator should I use? A: Start with RSI. For trending markets try MACD or Momentum. For ranges try Stochastic or CCI. For volume analysis try OBV, CMF, or MFI. Switch between oscillators on the same pair to compare signals.

Q: Can I use this on stocks, indices, or crypto? A: Yes. Any symbol available in MetaTrader works. Note that volume-based oscillators use tick volume for Forex, which is a proxy for real volume.

Q: What does "Reg+Hid" mean? A: Both Regular and Hidden divergence detected simultaneously. This is a particularly strong signal because both reversal and continuation dynamics are in play.

Q: How many symbols can I scan? A: Up to 20 symbols simultaneously. With 9 timeframes, that is 180 combinations. Start with 4-8 symbols for optimal performance.

Q: What timeframes work best? A: Higher timeframes (H4, D1, W1) produce more reliable signals. H1 is a good middle ground for intraday. The dashboard lets you confirm signals across timeframes.

Q: Can I use a custom sound file? A: Yes. Place your .wav file in MetaTrader's Sounds folder and set the Sound File parameter to the filename.

Contact Method Details Email support@forexobroker.com Website www.forexobroker.com MQL5 Market Use the Comments section on the product page

When contacting support, please include: MetaTrader version, broker name, description of the issue, screenshots, and your indicator settings.

Download:

Risk Disclaimer

HIGH RISK WARNING: Trading foreign exchange (Forex), CFDs, and other financial instruments on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.

The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

NO GUARANTEE OF PROFIT: Past performance is not indicative of future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed in this guide.

DEMO ACCOUNT RECOMMENDATION: We strongly recommend testing any trading strategy or indicator on a demo account before trading with real money.

Divergence Dashboard Indicator v1.00 Copyright 2026 Forexobroker



