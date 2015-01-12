USDJPY Technical Analysis 2015, 11.01 - 18.01: Correction by Breakdown on Open Bar

D1 price is on primary bullish with the secondary correction started on open bar:
- The price is located to be close to Senkou Span A line for possible reversal to the bearish in the future
- Chinkou Span line is crossing the price from above to below on open bar for correction to be started
- Nearest support level is 118.05
- Nearest resistance level is 120.74
W1 price is on primary bullish with the correction started in the middle of December last year.
MN price is on bullish market condition which was stopped by 121.83 resistance.
If D1 price will break 118.05 support level so the bearish breakdown will be continuing
If D1 price will break 120.74 resistance level so it will be the market rally
If not so we can see the flat within the bearish market condition.
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 120.74 resistance for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 118.05 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bullish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on USDJPY price movement for this coming week)
2015-01-12 23:50 GMT (or 01:50 MQ MT5 time) | [JPY - Current Account]
2015-01-13 05:00 GMT (or 07:00 MQ MT5 time) | [JPY - Economy Watchers Sentiment]
2015-01-14 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Retail Sales]
2015-01-14 23:50 GMT (or 01:50 MQ MT5 time) | [JPY - Core Machinery Orders]
2015-01-15 23:50 GMT (or 01:50 MQ MT5 time) | [JPY - Tertiary Industry Activity]
2015-01-16 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CPI]
Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on USDJPY price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|120.74
|118.05
|121.84
|115.56
|N/A
|113.85
SUMMARY : bullish
TREND : correction