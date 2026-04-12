Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (April 13–19, 2026)

As traders navigate the week of April 13–19, 2026, several high-impact economic releases and central bank communications are set to drive volatility across forex, equity, and commodity markets. Below are the five most consequential events from the economic calendar, presented in chronological order (all times UTC), that warrant close attention for risk management and trading opportunities.





1. Eurozone CPI & HICP (Year-over-Year)

Date & Time: April 14, Tuesday, 07:00 UTC

Currency: EUR

Forecast: 3.3% | Previous: 3.3%

Eurozone inflation data remains the cornerstone of ECB policy expectations. With both headline CPI and HICP projected to hold steady at 3.3% y/y, any deviation—especially on the core measure—could trigger sharp moves in EUR/USD and European equity indices. Markets will scrutinize whether inflationary pressures are easing enough to support a dovish ECB stance or if persistent price growth delays rate cut expectations.





2. US Producer Price Index (PPI) & Core PPI (Month-over-Month)

Date & Time: April 14, Tuesday, 12:30 UTC

Currency: USD

Forecast: PPI m/m 0.9% (prev 0.7%), Core PPI m/m 0.6% (prev 0.5%)

As a leading indicator of consumer inflation, US PPI data offers early signals on Fed policy trajectory. Stronger-than-expected producer prices could reinforce "higher for longer" rate narratives, boosting USD strength against major pairs. Conversely, a soft print may fuel speculation of earlier Fed easing, pressuring the dollar and lifting risk assets.





3. Australian Employment Change & Unemployment Rate

Date & Time: April 16, Thursday, 01:30 UTC

Currency: AUD

Forecast: Employment Change 18.8K (prev 48.9K), Unemployment Rate 4.1% (prev 4.3%)

Australia's labor market report is a critical RBA policy input. A notable slowdown in job creation or an unexpected rise in unemployment could shift expectations toward earlier rate cuts, weighing on the AUD. Given AUD's sensitivity to risk sentiment, this release may also influence broader Asian session volatility in equity and commodity markets.





4. UK GDP (Month-over-Month)

Date & Time: April 16, Thursday, 06:00 UTC

Currency: GBP

Forecast: 0.0% | Previous: 0.0%

UK growth data provides a snapshot of economic momentum amid ongoing BoE policy deliberations. While the forecast suggests stagnation, any surprise—positive or negative—could amplify GBP volatility, particularly in GBP/USD and EUR/GBP. Traders should also monitor the non-EU trade balance figures released concurrently for additional context on external demand.

5. US Initial Jobless Claims & Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index

Date & Time: April 16, Thursday, 12:30 UTC

Currency: USD

Forecast: Jobless Claims 212K (prev 219K), Philly Fed Index 3.3 (prev 18.1)

Weekly US labor market data remains a high-frequency barometer for economic health. A decline in jobless claims would signal labor market resilience, supporting USD strength. Simultaneously, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index offers regional insight into industrial activity; a sharp drop from 18.1 to the forecast 3.3 could raise concerns about manufacturing sector softness, adding nuance to USD directionality.





Note: Central bank speeches—including ECB President Lagarde (April 14, 21:00 UTC) and multiple Fed officials—may also generate intraday volatility. Monitor real-time commentary for policy clues.





If you use technical tools in trading, it's important that they account for market context—including periods of high volatility.

Our channel helps traders reduce risk on volatile days with news-filter indicators and advisors featuring adaptive risk management.



