Road to $1500- End of Week Performance Review

📊 Weekly Overview: A True “Up and Down” Market

This week perfectly reflects the reality of trading Gold on lower timeframes — volatility, sharp reversals, and mixed conditions. The XAUUSD 5M Scalper EA navigated both favorable trends and difficult market phases, resulting in a mixed but insightful performance.

Total Trades: 17

Win Rate: 58%

Profit: +$22.79

Pips Gained: +621.2

Lots Traded: 0.18

At first glance, the system showed solid trade activity and decent accuracy, but overall account growth was affected by earlier drawdowns.





⚖️ Performance Breakdown

Despite closing the week in profit, the EA still reflects:

Weekly Gain: -17.64%

Monthly/Yearly: -20.58%

Profit Factor: 1.07

Sharpe Ratio: 0.02

This tells a clear story:

👉 The EA is capable of generating profits, but

👉 Risk and drawdown management still need refinement









📈 What Worked This Week

✔️ Momentum Capture on Gold

Several trades successfully caught short-term bullish bursts on XAUUSD, especially during intraday volatility.

✔️ Consistent Execution

The EA maintained discipline — entries and exits followed logic without overtrading.

✔️ Recovery Capability

Despite earlier losses, the EA managed to recover and close the week green in profit terms.

⚠️ Challenges Observed

❗ Drawdown Pressure

The negative weekly gain shows that earlier losses still weigh heavily on account equity.

❗ Low Expectancy (-50.3 pips)

Indicates that while wins occur, edge consistency is not yet strong enough.

🔍 Key Takeaway

This week highlights an important truth:

The EA performs best in clear, trending conditions, but struggles in choppy or reversing markets — which is typical for scalping systems.

🚀 Going Forward

To improve performance, the next optimization phase will focus on:

Fine-tuning risk management

Reducing exposure during low-probability conditions

💬 Final Thoughts

The XAUUSD 5M Scalper EA is showing promising signs — strong execution, decent win rate, and the ability to generate profit even in unstable conditions.

However, this week reinforces that consistency and drawdown control are the next major milestones.

If you're following this EA, expect continuous improvements as it evolves into a more robust and adaptive system.

🔗 Get the EA:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171486#!tab=overview

💬 Join the community:

https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/017e1f70f7bddc01











