Quattro Grid MT5: Time Tracking

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Description of settings related to Time Tracking

This section describes the EA ability to start and/or end trading at a specified time.

To get quicker information on the desired setting, you can use the page search function. This is normally accessed by pressing F3 or Ctrl+F



Two time-range control modes are supported. Trading can be allowed either only within a specified range (the classic option) or only outside a specified range (if you need to block trading for a certain period). Furthermore, if you use multiple charts for a single symbol simultaneously, you can configure scheduled trading in various combinations. To do this, you must use different Magic Numbers for each instance of the Expert Advisor on every chart (in addition to other differing settings).

Upon reaching the end time in "Only In Range" mode (or while inside the specified range in "Only Out Range" mode), the EA stops auto-updating its price levels. Additionally, bulk closing of market positions or deletion of pending orders can be performed in various combinations. The EA will continue to do this until the trader disables this mode or removes the EA from the chart.

This trading type can be used simultaneously with any other trading modes supported by the Expert Advisor.



Information Capabilities:

All necessary data related to this trading type is displayed in a dedicated information panel created specifically for this mode. Additionally, once trading is finalized, a distinct notification is displayed that is impossible to miss or ignore.





On-the-Fly Settings: Virtually all settings for this mode can be adjusted even after it has been activated. This means you can seamlessly modify existing values at any time and as many times as needed. Meanwhile, the Expert Advisor will constantly monitor the validity of the entered settings, helping you better adapt to the current trading situation.

Variety of Strategies: The trading and informational capabilities of this mode can be used not only for the operation of the current Expert Advisor but also for manual trading and, in some cases, for monitoring the performance of third-party EAs.





Example of Mode Operation using Alpha Grid MT5 1.0



