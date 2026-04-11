Quattro Grid MT5: Time Tracking

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Description of settings related to Time Tracking
This section describes the EA ability to start and/or end trading at a specified time.
Two time-range control modes are supported. Trading can be allowed either only within a specified range (the classic option) or only outside a specified range (if you need to block trading for a certain period). Furthermore, if you use multiple charts for a single symbol simultaneously, you can configure scheduled trading in various combinations. To do this, you must use different Magic Numbers for each instance of the Expert Advisor on every chart (in addition to other differing settings).
Upon reaching the end time in "Only In Range" mode (or while inside the specified range in "Only Out Range" mode), the EA stops auto-updating its price levels. Additionally, bulk closing of market positions or deletion of pending orders can be performed in various combinations. The EA will continue to do this until the trader disables this mode or removes the EA from the chart.
This trading type can be used simultaneously with any other trading modes supported by the Expert Advisor.
Information Capabilities: All necessary data related to this trading type is displayed in a dedicated information panel created specifically for this mode. Additionally, once trading is finalized, a distinct notification is displayed that is impossible to miss or ignore.
On-the-Fly Settings: Virtually all settings for this mode can be adjusted even after it has been activated. This means you can seamlessly modify existing values at any time and as many times as needed. Meanwhile, the Expert Advisor will constantly monitor the validity of the entered settings, helping you better adapt to the current trading situation.
Variety of Strategies: The trading and informational capabilities of this mode can be used not only for the operation of the current Expert Advisor but also for manual trading and, in some cases, for monitoring the performance of third-party EAs.
Example of Mode Operation using Alpha Grid MT5 1.0
Description of Settings
You can also use this setting to restart the trading cycle after it has finished. If the end time has been reached and you wish to restart the process without reloading the Expert Advisor, simply turn this mode off, apply the changes (click OK), and then turn it back on.
A dedicated information panel is created for this trading type, providing full control over all specified conditions.
It displays various useful data on the chart (related to time tracking), allowing for better management of the trading situation. The panel features its own color indicator for various events, which also serves as a button to collapse or expand the panel. The panel can be easily moved around the chart by simply dragging it with the mouse. Once collapsed, the remaining indicator button can be placed anywhere convenient, such as the top panel. Additionally, using the Shift + Left Mouse Click combination, you can bring the panel (or its button) to the foreground at any time.
When this trading mode is activated, the information panel will be enabled regardless of the settings (even if the specific parameter is set to < false >). This is done to ensure maximum possible control over this trading type by default. However, to use the informational capabilities of this panel before launching the mode (for example, for visual pre-selection of settings or for manual trading), you should set this value to < true >; the panel will then be displayed even if the trading mode itself is disabled.
The panel has its own separate scaling setting, and its color configurations can be used to quickly visually distinguish the EA when running it on multiple charts simultaneously.
Here you can set any CALENDAR time (server's) from which the adviser should start its work (or pause in the "Only Out Range" mode). If the time is set in the past, then it will automatically be equated to the present moment. The current time of the trading server can be viewed in any information panel.
< Only In Range >
Placing and restoring orders only INSIDE the specified CALENDAR range
< Only Out Range >
Placing and restoring orders only OUTSIDE the specified CALENDAR range
< Do not Delete or Close anything >
No actions with orders and positions are required. In this case, the EA will simply stop auto-updating its price levels.
Deleting only pending orders of the Expert Advisor for the current currency instrument
Closing only market positions of the BUY type EA for the current instrument
Deleting all pending orders for the current currency INSTRUMENT
Closing only market positions of the BUY type for the current INSTRUMENT
Deleting all pending orders and market positions for the entire ACCOUNT
Deleting all pending orders for the entire ACCOUNT
Closing only market positions of the BUY type for the entire ACCOUNT
Closing only market positions of the SELL type for the entire ACCOUNT