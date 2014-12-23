Bitcoin News: Brazilian Senate Rules And First Cryptocurrency ATM Machine In Nebraskan Territory

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Charlie Shrem Found Guilty of Abetting Illicit Transactions
Charlie Shrem (founder of BitInstant and former board member of the Bitcoin Foundation) was found guilty of abetting illicit transactions to online drug bazaar Silk Road. As a result, the 25-year old Bitcoin entrepreneur received a two-year jail term.
“I have no excuses for what I did. I broke the law and I broke it badly,” said a broken Shrem. “No one [in bitcoin] is doing this anymore, they’re terrified… Bitcoin needs to stay away from criminals, from people taking actions that I did […] I need to be out there… helping the world to make sure they don’t do a stupid thing like I did.”
Brazilian Senate Rules Out to Regulate Bitcoin, For Now
A new report presented by Brazil’s Federal Senate has advised to avoid regulating cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in the wake of their limiting range in the country’s economy. This is 18-page study and it has found both hailers and critics inside the Brazilian finance sector.
You can read the full report here.
Bitcoin Enters Into Nebraskan Territory
Alpha Bitcoin recently presented Nebraska their first cryptocurrency ATM machine, which is now installed just outside Jones Bros Cupcakes in Aksarben Village. The area meanwhile has become the 15th establishment to accept Bitcoin as one of the payment methods.
You can read the full report here.
Charlie Shrem (founder of BitInstant and former board member of the Bitcoin Foundation) was found guilty of abetting illicit transactions to online drug bazaar Silk Road. As a result, the 25-year old Bitcoin entrepreneur received a two-year jail term.
“I have no excuses for what I did. I broke the law and I broke it badly,” said a broken Shrem. “No one [in bitcoin] is doing this anymore, they’re terrified… Bitcoin needs to stay away from criminals, from people taking actions that I did […] I need to be out there… helping the world to make sure they don’t do a stupid thing like I did.”
Brazilian Senate Rules Out to Regulate Bitcoin, For Now
A new report presented by Brazil’s Federal Senate has advised to avoid regulating cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in the wake of their limiting range in the country’s economy. This is 18-page study and it has found both hailers and critics inside the Brazilian finance sector.
You can read the full report here.
Bitcoin Enters Into Nebraskan Territory
Alpha Bitcoin recently presented Nebraska their first cryptocurrency ATM machine, which is now installed just outside Jones Bros Cupcakes in Aksarben Village. The area meanwhile has become the 15th establishment to accept Bitcoin as one of the payment methods.
You can read the full report here.