Forex Lessons: When the First Month Lies — and the Fifth Month Tells the Truth

5‑hour, 6‑hour, 7‑hour, and even 3‑day charts



Graph 1: March–July 2025 (with 15‑year pre‑training)

Hello there!I’m back with another deep dive into the world of Forex trading — and this time, I’ll show you what’s really possible when you combine neural networks with smart ensemble strategies. My latest creation, the "Live Candle" EA , takes a fresh approach: instead of fighting the noise of hourly charts, it harnesses the power of multiple timeframes —— all blended together in one powerful ensemble. It gives a more stable, reliable signal that cuts through the market chaos. And trust me, the upcoming update will blow your mind!





This first chart shows the performance of the "Live Candle" EA over five months. It’s not all smooth sailing: the strategy takes a hit in the very first month. But here’s the magic — it doesn’t just recover, it fights back! By the end of that rocky start, it not only recoups the losses but also grabs some profit. Then comes a bumpy three‑month stretch — the kind that tests your patience. But watch closely: in the final one to two months, the equity curve starts a steady climb. The result? A solid +500 USD gain after five months of trading. It’s a perfect example of resilience: short‑term pain, long‑term gain.



Graph 2: August–December 2025 (new 15‑year training cycle)





The second chart tells a slightly different story — and that’s actually a good thing. Here, GBPUSD isn’t making big moves, even though it’s trying hard. But look at the bigger picture: the portfolio still ends up +400 USD over five months. Why? Because other currency pairs stepped up and carried the team. This is where diversification proves its worth: when one symbol stalls or underperforms, others can pick up the slack. It’s not about every single pair winning — it’s about the ensemble working together to deliver consistent results.



Graph 3: January–May 2026 (fresh pre‑training cycle)





In the final chart, we see the strategy firing on all cylinders. GBPUSD is back in action, nailing those key moves again. But the real star might be USDCHF — the pair that struggled during the autumn test now shines in this spring run, delivering strong, steady gains. This shows how market conditions shift, and a diverse ensemble adapts. The result is yet another +500 USD profit over five months. It’s proof that with the right mix of symbols and timeframes, the strategy can thrive in different market environments.



Key takeaways:

Diversity is your best friend. An ensemble of different currency pairs ensures that even if one symbol stumbles, others can balance it out and keep the overall portfolio in the green. Patience pays off. Temporary drawdowns are normal — sometimes the whole ensemble hits a rough patch. But as the tests across multiple periods show, waiting it out often leads to recovery and growth.



And yes, I’m already thinking ahead: what if I add a “saw” ensemble — a special setup that activates only during sideways or low‑volatility markets? That’s a story for another day, but stay tuned — more innovations are coming soon!