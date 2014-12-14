10 Weekend Reads

Pour yourself some Arabica coffee, settle into your favorite easy chair, and sashay up to our longer form weekend reads:

• Why America’s middle class is lost: They took America to the moon. Then something went horribly wrong. (Washington Post)

• Hedge Fund Manager Finds Stalking Lions With Camera Harder Than Tracking Markets (Bloomberg)

• Deadliest US sniper’s greatest foe was tween playing Call of Duty (New York Post)

• Louisiana’s Moon Shot: The state hopes to save its rapidly disappearing coastline with a 50-year, $50 billion plan based on science that’s never been tested and money it doesn’t have. What could go wrong? (ProPublica)

• A History of the C.I.A.’s Secret Interrogation Program (NYT)

• License to Spy: There are thousands of cameras following you, anyone can watch, and it’s all legal (Back Channel)

• Chris Rock Talks to Frank Rich About Ferguson, Cosby, and What ‘Racial Progress’ Really Means (Vulture)

• Juan Cole: The Trial of Richard Bruce Cheney (Truth Dig)

• How 4 Mexican Immigrant Kids and Their Cheap Robot Beat MIT (Wired)

• About the Shark: How do we see ourselves in animals? (Poetry Foundation)

What are you reading?

