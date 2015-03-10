Something to Read - The New High - New Low Index: Stock Market's Best Leading Indicator









Will your stocks rise or fall? It largely depends on the general trend of the stock market. A rising tide will lift all the boats just as surely as a falling tide will smash them against the rocks. The New High – New Low Index is the best leading indicator of market tides. Learning to read its messages will help you become a better investor and trader.



The New Highs are the stocks rising to a new yearly high on any given day. These are the strongest stocks on the exchange, the leaders in strength. The New Lows are the stocks that fall to a new yearly low on any given day. These are the weakest stocks on the exchange, the leaders in weakness. The New High – New Low Index (NH-NL) tracks the balance of power between the two groups.



This ground-breaking book will teach you to interpret NH-NL and use it in decision-making. Its Table of Contents includes:



Basic definitions

The Weekly NH-NL: How to Construct, Bull Market Confirmations, Divergences, Spikes

The Daily NH-NL: Confirmations, Divergences

Taking a Short-Term View: The 20-day NH-NL, The 20/-500 Bounce Signal; The 65-day NH-NL

The NH-NL Ratio: Major Trends, Intermediate Trends

NH-NL in Worldwide Markets

Databank



The book is illustrated with over 50 charts, including seven series that teach you to recognize the progression of NH-NL signals. It will help you master the best leading indicator of the stock market.



