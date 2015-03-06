Something to Read - To Trade or Not to Trade: A Beginner's Guide - "You can be free. You can live and work anywhere in the world"

Dr Alexander Elder







You can be free. You can live and work anywhere in the world, be independent from the routine, and not answer to anybody.

This is the life of a successful trader.

Many aspire to it but few succeed. Newcomers often fail to prepare for the markets’ tough challenges. They keep making serious mistakes that could easily be avoided.

This book will help you decide whether trading is for you and teach you its key essential rules.

Success in trading is based on three Ms: Mind (psychology), Method (tactics), and Money (risk management). Each of these areas is covered in its own section of this ebook. The final section covers such practical topics as record-keeping, finding a broker, beginning to trade and continuing education.

CONTENTS

MIND - Trading Psychology for Beginners

METHOD: Trading Rules for Beginners

MONEY MANAGEMENT for Beginners

PRACTICALITIES for Beginners

===How this book is organized / Free updates & the honor code / Is it possible to trade for a living? / Can anyone become a successful trader?What you need to succeed / Who should not trade? / No illusions / A trading aptitude test / Trading psychology resourcesTwo ways to analyze markets / Mind the gap between price and value / Live data and day-trading / Going long, selling short, or spreading / What stocks to trade / Futures, options, and forex / Use multiple timeframes / Discretionary and systematic trading / Placing orders / Profit targets / Protective stopsThe three essential numbers for every trade / The 2% Rule / The 6% RuleTrade sizing - the iron triangle of risk control / What account size is good for beginners?Paper trading / Record-keeping / What is your edge? / Opening a brokerage account / Taxes / Continuing education: books, software, etc.