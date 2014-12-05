US trade deficit fell to $43.4 billion in October, as export rebounded, oil declined

The U.S. trade deficit edged down 0.4 percent to $43.4 billion, a drop from a revised $43.6 billion in September, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Exports climbed 1.2 percent to $197.5 billion, recovering after a September dip. Imports were up as well, rising 0.9 percent to $241 billion but that increase was tempered by a 0.6 percent fall in imports of petroleum, which dropped to the lowest level since November 2009.

The average price of a barrel of oil dropped to $88.47, the lowest point since February 2011.

The deficit is running 4.8 percent below the same period in 2013 through October. A lower deficit provides a boost to economic growth.

This reflects in part growth in U.S. exports, which have climbed to record levels this year, giving a boost to American manufacturers. But there is a concern that economic weakness in Europe and other key export markets could hold back future gains in exports. The U.S. dollar has also been rising in value against other major currencies and this could jeopardize export sales as well by making American products more expensive in overseas markets.

The big plunge in global oil prices in recent months helps to lower America's foreign oil bill but it also depresses export sales since a U.S. energy production boom has been pushing U.S. petroleum exports to record levels.

In October, petroleum imports dropped to $26.2 billion while exports of petroleum were down 11.1 percent to $11 billion, a fall that reflected lower prices.

For the year, U.S. energy exports are up 12.1 percent compared to last year, putting them on track to hit a record, even with the recent fall in prices.

The deficit with China, which is also politically sensitive, narrowed by 8.5 percent to $32.6 billion in October, down from a monthly record of $35.6 billion in September. The release of the new Apple iPhone likely fueled much of the surge in imports during the month.

The deficit with China is on track to set another record for the full year, creating more pressure for Congress and the Obama administration to curb what critics contend are unfair tactics such as currency manipulation that they contend China is employing to gain trade advantages over U.S. companies.

The worsening trade gap with China is coming at a time when the Obama administration hopes to finally get Congress to approve the fast-track authority it needs to wrap up a major 12-nation trade agreement with Pacific Rim countries known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The authorities see the trade deal as one of the areas where President Barack Obama may be able to find common ground with Republicans who will control both the House and Senate in the new Congress.