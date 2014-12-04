Price Pattern Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Grude Oil: S&P 500 to Re-Test Support Level, Gold Prices Pull Back After Largest Daily Rally

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices issued their strongest close in five years, with prices seemingly poised to continue marching higher. A daily close above the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 11457 exposes the 50% level at 11511.



S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices corrected higher after producing the largest drawdown since mid-October. A break above channel floor support-turned-resistance at 2071.10 exposes the November 26 high at 2075.90, followed by the 14.6% Fibonacci expansion at 2086.60.



GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices backed off a bit after producing the largest daily advance in over two years. Near-term resistance is in the 1212.23-17.97 area marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and a falling trend line set from early July. A break above this barrier exposes the 50% level at 1237.59.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are in consolidation move above the 70.00 figure. A daily close below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 70.84 exposes the 14.6% level at 69.57.