Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro





Universal Signal Compatibility — No Indicator or Strategy Configuration Required

You do not need to configure any preferential signal type, custom indicator, or specific strategy to use this Expert Advisor. All incoming TradingView alerts are processed automatically, regardless of the indicator, script, or strategy that generated them.

There is no whitelist of supported indicators and no required signal format beyond a minimal, universal payload. As long as your alert contains the following three essentials, the EA will accept and process it:

Signal Type / Action — e.g. Buy , Sell , Bullish , Bearish , MarketBuy , MarketSell , Close , Cancel , Exit , Stop Direction — implicit in the action (long/short) Asset / Symbol — the instrument name (e.g. EURUSD , BTCUSDT , XAUUSD , NAS100 )

That's it. Optional fields such as entry price, stop-loss, take-profit, lot size, template ID, or transaction ID are detected and used only if present — they are never mandatory.

Why this matters

Plug-and-play with any TradingView source. Built-in indicators, public scripts, private Pine Script strategies, paid systems, custom alerts — all work out of the box.

Built-in indicators, public scripts, private Pine Script strategies, paid systems, custom alerts — all work out of the box. No need to rewrite your alert messages. If your alerts already send a symbol and a direction, you're ready to trade.

If your alerts already send a symbol and a direction, you're ready to trade. Smart Asset Mapping automatically translates TradingView symbols (e.g. BTCUSD , GOLD , US100 ) into the equivalent broker symbol on your MT5 account — manually or automatically.

automatically translates TradingView symbols (e.g. BTCUSD , GOLD , US100 ) into the equivalent broker symbol on your MT5 account — manually or automatically. Dynamic and broker-agnostic. The EA adapts to your broker's symbol naming, your account's risk settings, and your preferred order behavior — without you having to standardize anything on the TradingView side.

This flexibility is what makes the Expert Advisor exceptionally dynamic and easy to use: connect any TradingView alert, send the bare minimum, and the EA takes care of validation, normalization, risk sizing, and order execution — fully automatically.

Visual interface guide — buttons and zones explained step by step

GET THE EXPERT ADVISOR

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✓ All TIDs & assets supported

✓ Multi-stage TP/SL + trailing stop

⏱ 7 days, then expires Download Trial → FULL Full Version Unlimited access, lifetime license ✓ Everything in the trial

✓ No time limit

✓ Free updates included

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TABLE OF CONTENTS

SETTINGS — General (page 1/2): Magic, Execution, Risk, Direction SETTINGS — General (page 2/2): SL/TP Format & Manual Override SETTINGS — Partial Close (Multi-stage TP & SL) SETTINGS — Trailing Stop SETTINGS — Global Set (master settings) SETTINGS — Time Restrictions TRANSACTIONS — Live positions MAPPING — TradingView symbols → Broker LOGS — Event journal API CONFIG — API key & Webhook

1. SETTINGS — GENERAL (page 1/2)

Core configuration for a TID: how each signal is executed and how much risk it takes.





Key elements:

TAB BAR — switches between SETTINGS / TRANSACTIONS / MAPPING / LOGS

— switches between SETTINGS / TRANSACTIONS / MAPPING / LOGS TID LIST — each TID = one signal source from TradingView

— each TID = one signal source from TradingView SELECTION — pick GLOBAL SET or a specific asset (e.g. DE40) for overrides

— pick GLOBAL SET or a specific asset (e.g. DE40) for overrides CATEGORY — sub-pages: GENERAL / PART. CLOSE / TRAILING / TIME RESTR.

— sub-pages: GENERAL / PART. CLOSE / TRAILING / TIME RESTR. SETTING: INACTIVE / ACTIVE — master switch for asset overrides. INACTIVE = use GLOBAL Set values. ACTIVE = use these specific values + unlocks the other tabs

— master switch for asset overrides. INACTIVE = use GLOBAL Set values. ACTIVE = use these specific values + unlocks the other tabs SIGNAL: ON / OFF — master gate for the TID

— master gate for the TID MAGIC OVERRIDE — replaces the order's Magic Number

— replaces the order's Magic Number EXECUTION — MARKET (now) or PENDING (at signal price)

— MARKET (now) or PENDING (at signal price) RISK TYPE + VALUE — % equity / fixed Lot / fixed USD / Signal-based

— % equity / fixed Lot / fixed USD / Signal-based CLOSE PREVIOUS — NO / SAME TID / ANTI-HEDGE on entry

— NO / SAME TID / ANTI-HEDGE on entry PEND EXPIRY / PEND MIN — pending orders only

— pending orders only DIRECTION FILTER — BOTH / BUY only / SELL only

2. SETTINGS — GENERAL (page 2/2)

How signal TP/SL values are interpreted, and how to override them manually.





Key elements:

INTERPRET: PRICE — SL/TP from alert are absolute price levels

— SL/TP from alert are absolute price levels INTERPRET: POINTS — SL/TP from alert are points away from Entry

— SL/TP from alert are points away from Entry SL/TP MANUAL OVERRIDE — section header, replace SL/TP from signal with values set here

— section header, replace SL/TP from signal with values set here SL (POINTS) override — OFF = use signal SL; ON = force a fixed SL in points

— OFF = use signal SL; ON = force a fixed SL in points TP MODE override — OFF = signal TP; ON = compute TP in points or R-Ratio

— OFF = signal TP; ON = compute TP in points or R-Ratio TP VALUE — number used by TP MODE

— number used by TP MODE PAGINATION — < PREV / 2/2 / NEXT > navigates the right pane

3. SETTINGS — PART. CLOSE (Multi-stage TP & SL)

Scaled exit at 3 TP levels + 2 SL levels with automatic position management.





Key elements:

SYSTEM STATUS — ENABLED = multi-stage active. DISABLED = closes everything at final TP

— ENABLED = multi-stage active. DISABLED = closes everything at final TP TABLE (TARGET / TRIG% / CLOSE% / REMAINS) — TP1-3 / SL1-2 rows. TRIG% = when partial close fires. CLOSE% = volume closed

— TP1-3 / SL1-2 rows. TRIG% = when partial close fires. CLOSE% = volume closed BREAKEVEN STATUS — when ENABLED, moves SL to Entry after a threshold

4. SETTINGS — TRAILING STOP

Dynamic SL that follows price: activation, distance, retrace sensitivity.





Key elements:

TRAILING: ENABLED — master switch. ENABLED = SL follows price after activation

— master switch. ENABLED = SL follows price after activation MODE (R-VALUE / POINTS) — R-VALUE = thresholds in R units (need SL); POINTS = absolute points

— R-VALUE = thresholds in R units (need SL); POINTS = absolute points ACTIVATE AT — profit threshold to start trailing (e.g. 1.0 R = 1x risk in profit)

— profit threshold to start trailing (e.g. 1.0 R = 1x risk in profit) TRAIL DIST — how close the trailing SL follows (e.g. 0.5 R = half of risk distance)

— how close the trailing SL follows (e.g. 0.5 R = half of risk distance) RETRACE % — sensitivity. Higher % = SL moves more often

— sensitivity. Higher % = SL moves more often Note: R-mode requires SL defined in the signal

5. SETTINGS — GLOBAL SET (master settings)

Default values applied to every asset without per-asset override.





Key elements:

SELECTION: GLOBAL SET — master settings level, applies to all assets without specific overrides

— master settings level, applies to all assets without specific overrides CONFIG: TID 150 [GLOBAL] — title shows [GLOBAL] (vs [DE40] before)

— title shows [GLOBAL] (vs [DE40] before) GLOBAL MASTER SETTINGS — red bar header confirms global mode

— red bar header confirms global mode Hierarchy: per-asset values (when ACTIVE) always WIN over GLOBAL defaults

6. SETTINGS — TIME RESTRICTIONS

Day-of-week and time-of-day filter for accepting signals.





Key elements:

TIME RESTRICTIONS: OFF/ON — master switch

— master switch ON (green) = day allowed — Mon-Fri default ON

— Mon-Fri default ON OFF (red) = day blocked — Sat & Sun default OFF (no weekend trading)

— Sat & Sun default OFF (no weekend trading) FROM / TO (time range) — HH:MM Server Time (broker timezone), not local

7. TRANSACTIONS — Live positions

Table of active orders managed by the EA, with live status.





Columns explained:

TICKET — unique order number from MT5

— unique order number from MT5 SYMBOL — broker symbol for this position

— broker symbol for this position TYPE — BUY (green) or SELL (red)

— BUY (green) or SELL (red) SIGNAL — TID that opened the order

— TID that opened the order MAGIC — Magic Number used (0 = default)

— Magic Number used (0 = default) GUARANTEE — protection state ('-' = none active)

— protection state ('-' = none active) TRAILING STATE — OFF / active shows trailing stop status

— OFF / active shows trailing stop status STATUS — LIVE (green) = open and active; PENDING = waiting fill

8. MAPPING — TradingView symbols → Broker

How the EA translates TV symbol names into your broker's MT5 names (e.g. EURUSD → EURUSD.s).





Key elements:

TV SYMBOL — name as sent by TradingView in webhook

— name as sent by TradingView in webhook BROKER SYMBOL — exact MT5 name on YOUR broker (must exist in Market Watch)

— exact MT5 name on YOUR broker (must exist in Market Watch) ADD MAPPING — saves the new pair to the table

— saves the new pair to the table UNMAPPED SYMBOLS (REQUESTS) — TV symbols without a mapping → signals REJECTED

Recommended workflow: use manual mapping ONLY when auto-mapping fails. Symbols that EA cannot auto-match appear in UNMAPPED SYMBOLS — copy their name into the form above and click ADD MAPPING.

9. LOGS — Event journal

All EA events: signals received, orders executed, errors.





Log entry anatomy:

TIMESTAMP (HH:MM:SS) — time when each event occurred

— time when each event occurred [SUCCESS] event tag — green = OK. Other levels: [WARNING], [ERROR]

— green = OK. Other levels: [WARNING], [ERROR] ORDER MESSAGE — e.g. "[DE40] TID:150 - MarketSell opened. Tkt: ..."

— e.g. "[DE40] TID:150 - MarketSell opened. Tkt: ..." SIGNAL / CLOSE MESSAGE — "Raw signal fetched" / "CLOSE TID executed"

— "Raw signal fetched" / "CLOSE TID executed" CLEAR LOGS + NEXT > — wipe entries / next page

10. API CONFIG — API key & Webhook

3-step setup so TradingView can send alerts to your MT5.





The 3 steps:

ENABLE WEBREQUEST in MT5 — Ctrl+O → Expert Advisors → tick 'Allow WebRequest' → add the URL shown GENERATE API KEY — click button → EA generates a unique key (e.g. 417360f1-01ad6a73) ADD WEBHOOK URL — paste this URL into the 'Webhook URL' field of your TradingView alert

SECURITY WARNING: keep your webhook URL PRIVATE — anyone with it can trigger orders on your MT5 account. Do NOT post it publicly or share it with untrusted parties.

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