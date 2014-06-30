The Japanese yen gained against the dollar on Monday

Industrial production for May in Japan rose 0.5%. USD/JPY traded at 101.39, down 0.03%.

The dollar weakened across the board after the Commerce Department said Wednesday that U.S. gross domestic product contracted at an annual rate of 2.9% in the first three months of the year.

U.S. first quarter GDP was initially reported to have increased by 0.1%, but was subsequently revised to show a contraction of 1.0%.

The dollar came under additional pressure after data on Thursday showed that U.S. consumer spending rose by just 0.2% in May, below forecasts for 0.4%.

On Monday, the euro zone is to produce preliminary data on consumer price inflation, which accounts for the majority of overall inflation.