In times when Bitcoin is taking two-steps forward to reach mass adoption, a recent report from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (PDBS) can single-handedly push the cryptocurrency four-steps back.



“We are living in an age where traditional financial and investing relationships are being transformed rapidly and sometimes in confusing fashion by technology and innovation,” said Glenn E. Moyer, Secretary of Banking and Securities. “It is especially important that investors fully understand where they are putting their money, and with whom they are investing it.”