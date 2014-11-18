Recent report from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (PDBS) can single-handedly push the cryptocurrency four-steps back

“We are living in an age where traditional financial and investing relationships are being transformed rapidly and sometimes in confusing fashion by technology and innovation,” said Glenn E. Moyer, Secretary of Banking and Securities. “It is especially important that investors fully understand where they are putting their money, and with whom they are investing it.”
Legal Criteria for a Safe Investment
Bitcoin was never launched as a vehicle to trade and make quick money at first place. It was more about providing a medium via which two users can exchange money cheap, and without requiring any third party. The technology is the key factor why Bitcoin is booming in terms of both user and mass adoption. Indeed, the arrival of manipulating trading techniques are giving this entire sector a bad name. But the ultimate aim of Bitcoin is to create a free and decentralized payment ecosystem. Do not just use it for investment purposes, try creating a payment medium out of it.