Weekly Digest Nov 10-14: dollar hitting new records, crude falling to new lows, Warren Buffet buying Duracell

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Crude dropped below $75 for the first time in four years. Iran, Kuwait are meeting on the declining oil prices
- Fortune: Oil prices drop below $75 for first time in four years amid supply glut
- Bloomberg: Crude Oil Falls to 4-Year Low as OPEC Seen Resisting Cut
- The WSJ: Baghdad and Kurds, Under Pressure, Reach Deal on Oil
- Al-Bawaba: Saudi, be wary: Iran, Kuwait meet over declining oil prices
- Business Insider: 'The World Will Soon Be Awash With Oil'
- Huffington Post: Crumbling of Oil Prices Make Russia and China Closer
- The Economist: Energy in North America
- Independent Online: S&P flat as energy weighs
Forex news:
- DailyFX: Dollar Traders Watch S&P 500 Deceleration, EURUSD Volatility, G-20
- MQL5 Blogs: AUDJPY Technical Analysis - Monthly Forecast for 2015: Bullish
- FXEmpire: Strong US Dollar Weighs On Precious & Industrial Metals
- Action Forex: Euro Mounts Against Dollar On Key Economic Data
- DailyFX: EUR/USD Awaiting Clearer Guidance As Range Endures
- Investing.com: Forex - Dollar gains slightly in Asia with quiet session expected
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound, Dollar and Euro Forecasts and News Today: GBP Exchange Rates Driving the Agenda
- Bloomberg BusinessWeek: How to Stop the Rate-Riggers
- MQL5 Blogs: Bitcoin Passed $400 with Double Bottom, Litecoin Follows with Triple Bottom
This week's main events, analysis: Forex fraud, Europe deflation risks
- Bloomberg: World Outlook Darkening as 89% in Poll See Europe Deflation Risk
- The Guardian: Italy falls back into recession - eurozone GDP live
- Bloomberg: German Economy Returns to Growth as France Beats Forecast
- The Guardian: Germany avoids triple-dip recession
- MQL5 Blogs: The real price of forex manipulations: 5 banks fined $3.3 billion for benefiting their trading positions at the expense of their clients
- Bloomberg: Barclays Pressed by New York’s Bank Regulator in FX Probe
- The ndependent: Simon Read: The markets might not be calm but you should be
Business & companies news: Warren Buffett's deal, air companies' revenue forecasts, Branson benefiting from his Virgin Money
- MarketWatch: Warren Buffett to buy Duracell in $4.7 billion deal
- Bloomberg: Nokia Boosts Profitability Goal as Suri's Revival Progresses
- The WSJ: EU Believes Starbucks’ Tax Deal Broke Rules
- MarketWatch: Tech mergers hotter than in the dot-com era
- BBC News: Airbus sees profits and revenues rise
- BBC News: Ryanair raises profit forecast
- BBC News: Lufthansa lowers 2015 profit goal
- Reuters: Wal-Mart sales rise as it girds for competitive holiday season
- The Guardian: Virgin Money earns Branson £85m
- Barron's: The Genius of Google; Storm Clouds in Asia
- Barron's: Pandora CEO Makes First Major Stock Purchase Six Days After Low
Trader's self-development: Stocks to watch, Forex VPS
- Bloomberg BusinessWeek: High-Frequency Traders Turn to the Online Ad Market
- MarketWatch: How to profit when China opens its stock market on Monday
- MQL5 Blogs: 10 Wednesday Reads
- The Guardian: Top 0.1% worth same as bottom 90%
- Reuters: Who fears outliving their savings?
- MQL5 Blogs: What IS A Forex VPS?
- MarketWatch: Stocks to Watch: Nordstrom, AMAT, Halliburton
- Seeking Alpha: How To Position Your Portfolio Based On Low Crude Oil Prices