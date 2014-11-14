Weekly Digest Nov 10-14: dollar hitting new records, crude falling to new lows, Warren Buffet buying Duracell
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Weekly Digest Nov 10-14: dollar hitting new records, crude falling to new lows, Warren Buffet buying Duracell

14 November 2014, 11:14
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Crude dropped below $75 for the first time in four years. Iran, Kuwait are meeting on the declining oil prices

Forex news:

This week's main events, analysis: Forex fraud, Europe deflation risks

Business & companies news: Warren Buffett's deal, air companies' revenue forecasts, Branson benefiting from his Virgin Money

Trader's self-development: Stocks to watch, Forex VPS

#forex news, investment, Trading, successful trading, weekly digest, Warren Buffet, stocks to watch