Weekly Digest Nov 10-14: dollar hitting new records, crude falling to new lows, Warren Buffet buying Duracell

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Crude dropped below $75 for the first time in four years. Iran, Kuwait are meeting on the declining oil prices



Forex news:



This week's main events, analysis: Forex fraud, Europe deflation risks



Business & companies news: Warren Buffett's deal, air companies' revenue forecasts, Branson benefiting from his Virgin Money

