10 Wednesday Reads

The Pension Wars: Finite assets. Infinite managers. The battle is on. (CIO)

Buffett Said He Paid a Lot. $15 Billion Later, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Is a Cash Machine. ‘He Stole It’ (Bloomberg)

An Audience with RAFI’s Rob Arnott (TRB)

How Costco is Crushing the Competition (The Firstadopter)

Draghi’s ECB Management and Leaked Geithner Files (Brussels Blog)

Why Is Gold Losing Its Luster? (Yardeni)

Behavioral Economist Dan Ariely on Happiness (Gretchen Rubin)

The Democrats’ Favorite Denier: Why Enviros Are Cheering Chairman Inhofe (Politico) see also Wolf: An Unethical Bet in the Climate Casino (FT)

Wolf: An Unethical Bet in the Climate Casino (FT) Thomas Piketty’s ‘Capital’ Wins Business Book of the Year (FT)

An Idea to Restructure and Expand La Guardia Airport (NYT)

What are you reading?

