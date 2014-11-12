10 Wednesday Reads

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- The Pension Wars: Finite assets. Infinite managers. The battle is on. (CIO)
- Buffett Said He Paid a Lot. $15 Billion Later, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Is a Cash Machine. ‘He Stole It’ (Bloomberg)
- An Audience with RAFI’s Rob Arnott (TRB)
- How Costco is Crushing the Competition (The Firstadopter)
- Draghi’s ECB Management and Leaked Geithner Files (Brussels Blog)
- Why Is Gold Losing Its Luster? (Yardeni)
- Behavioral Economist Dan Ariely on Happiness (Gretchen Rubin)
- The Democrats’ Favorite Denier: Why Enviros Are Cheering Chairman Inhofe (Politico) see also Wolf: An Unethical Bet in the Climate Casino (FT)
- Thomas Piketty’s ‘Capital’ Wins Business Book of the Year (FT)
- An Idea to Restructure and Expand La Guardia Airport (NYT)
What are you reading?