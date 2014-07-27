USDJPY Fundamentals Weekly Outlook: 2014, July 27 - August 03

Sentiment extremes suggest that the Japanese Yen may lose versus Euro

The Japanese Yen remains in a miniscule trading range versus the US Dollar, but a jump in volatility suggests some predict key events ahead could finally force some sharper USD/JPY moves.



What keeps the Japanese Yen from much larger price swings? Record-low interest rates across the globe almost certainly play a part; yield-sensitive traders see little reason to buy or sell given expectations that global central banks will keep rates near record-lows.

We’ll watch a potentially significant US Federal Reserve interest rate decision and US Nonfarm Payrolls report for USDJPY volatility.



The monthly US Nonfarm Payrolls report provides the other important bit of economic event risk for the Dollar/Yen. Economists predict that the US added over 200k jobs in the month of July for the sixth-consecutive month, and lofty expectations leave ample room for disappointment. It would likely take a substantially above-forecast print to force a major Dollar rally, while a disappointment could kill the momentum of positive data for the Greenback.



Will the week ahead finally force the USDJPY out of its narrow range? The odds are admittedly low, but a slow build in FX volatility prices suggests some are betting on/hedging against larger moves. Until we see a break of much more sig