Neural Network Training Using Simplex Optimization

Simplex optimization is one of the simplest algorithms available to train a neural network.

Understanding how simplex optimization works, and how it compares to the more commonly used back-propagation algorithm, can be a valuable addition to your machine learning skill set.

A neural network is basically a complex mathematical function that accepts numeric inputs and generates numeric outputs.

The values of the outputs are determined by the input values, the number of so-called hidden processing nodes, the hidden and output,...

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