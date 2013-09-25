MQL5 Wizard: How to Teach an EA to Open Pending Orders at Any Price

Introduction

An Expert Advisor generated using the MQL5 Wizard can only open pending orders at the fixed distance from the current price. This means that if the market situation changes (e.g. a change in market volatility), the Expert Advisor will have to be run again with new parameters.

This would not be suitable for many trading systems. In most cases, the price level for pending orders is determined dynamically by a trading system. And the distance from the current price is constantly changing. In this article, we will discuss how to modify an Expert Advisor generated using the MQL5 Wizard so that it can open pending orders at varying distances from the current price.





1. The Mechanism of Opening Pending Orders in the Expert Advisor Generated Using the MQL5 Wizard

A generated Expert Advisor would have approximately the same code in its header as provided below:

input string Expert_Title= "ExpertMySignalEnvelopes.mq5" ; ulong Expert_MagicNumber = 3915 ; bool Expert_EveryTick = false ; input int Signal_ThresholdOpen = 10 ; input int Signal_ThresholdClose = 10 ; input double Signal_PriceLevel = 0.0 ; input double Signal_StopLevel = 85.0 ; input double Signal_TakeLevel = 195.0 ; input int Signal_Expiration = 0 ; input int Signal_Envelopes_PeriodMA = 13 ; input int Signal_Envelopes_Shift = 0 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD Signal_Envelopes_Method = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Signal_Envelopes_Applied = PRICE_CLOSE ; input double Signal_Envelopes_Deviation= 0.2 ; input double Signal_Envelopes_Weight = 1.0 ; input double Money_FixLot_Percent = 10.0 ; input double Money_FixLot_Lots = 0.1 ;

Please note the Signal_PriceLevel parameter. By default, the Expert Advisor is generated with Signal_PriceLevel=0. This parameter defines the distance from the current price. If it is equal to zero, an order will be opened at the current market price. To open a pending order, you should set a non-zero value for the Signal_PriceLevel parameter, i.e. Signal_PriceLevel can be both negative and positive.

The value of Signal_PriceLevel is usually a quite big number. The difference between negative and positive values is shown below:

Signal_PriceLevel=-50:





Fig. 1. Signal_PriceLevel=-50

Signal_PriceLevel=50:





Fig. 2. Signal_PriceLevel=50

Thus, if Signal_PriceLevel=-50, a pending order will be opened at the price that is less favorable than the current price, whereas if Signal_PriceLevel=50, a pending order will be opened at the price that is better than the current price.

This version of the Expert Advisor opens Sell Stop and Buy Stop orders.





2. Where Do We Store Data on the Distance From the Price for Opening a Pending Order?

Let's first take a look at the below figure and then proceed to the comments:





Fig. 3. Storing data on the distance from the current price

Interpretation of the above figure.

Expert Advisor is the Expert Advisor generated using the MQL5 Wizard.

The ExtExpert object of the CExpert class is declared in the Expert Advisor at the global level.

object of the class is declared in the Expert Advisor at the global level. Then, in the OnInit () function of the Expert Advisor, we declare a pointer to the signal object of the CExpertSignal class and the signal object is immediately created using the new operator.

() function of the Expert Advisor, we declare a pointer to the object of the class and the object is immediately created using the operator. While being in the OnInit () function, we call the InitSignal function of the ExtExpert object and initialize the signal object.

() function, we call the InitSignal function of the object and initialize the While being in the OnInit() function, we call the PriceLevel function of the signal object which gets the Signal_PriceLevel parameter.

Thus, the Signal_PriceLevel parameter where the distance from the current price is stored and which was declared in the Expert Advisor is passed to the signal object of the CExpertSignal class.

The CExpertSignal class stores the value of the distance from the current price in the m_price_level variable declared with the protected class scope:

class CExpertSignal : public CExpertBase { protected : double m_base_price; CArrayObj m_filters; double m_weight; int m_patterns_usage; int m_general; long m_ignore; long m_invert; int m_threshold_open; int m_threshold_close; double m_price_level; double m_stop_level; double m_take_level; int m_expiration;





3. Structure of the Expert Advisor Generated Using the MQL5 Wizard

The Expert Advisor consists of several blocks with different functionality.





Fig. 4. Structure of the Expert Advisor

Interpretation of the above figure:

Expert Advisor is the Expert Advisor generated using the MQL5 Wizard.



is the Expert Advisor generated using the MQL5 Wizard. CExpert is the base class for implementation of trading strategies.



is the base class for implementation of trading strategies. CExpertSignal is the base class for creating trading signal generators.



is the base class for creating trading signal generators. filter0 ... filtern are trading signal generators, the CExpertSignal class descendants. It should be noted that our trading system is based on the trading signal generator of the Envelopes indicator, but the signals within the generator have been modified. We will talk about those changes in section 7.





4. Expert Advisor Blocks Advisable for Modification

As you could see from the structure of the Expert Advisor generated using the MQL5 Wizard, there are base class blocks. Base classes are part of the Standard Library.

The classes per se are descendants of other base classes and they in turn consist of one or more base classes. Below you can find the first few lines of the code of two classes - CExpert and CExpertSignal:

#include "ExpertBase.mqh" #include "ExpertTrade.mqh" #include "ExpertSignal.mqh" #include "ExpertMoney.mqh" #include "ExpertTrailing.mqh" . . . class CExpert : public CExpertBase

and

#include "ExpertBase.mqh" . . . class CExpertSignal : public CExpertBase

I am strongly against any modifications of the base classes :

When MetaEditor is updated, all changes you make to the base classes are overridden and the base classes are restored to their initial state. Inheritance would be more appropriate in this case. But then you will have to modify the ENTIRE Standard Library.

Instead, it would be best to modify the block of the Expert Advisor and trading signal generator modules, especially since our trading system will already have one modified module in use - the trading signal generator of the Envelopes indicator.

So, that's settled: we will make changes to the blocks of the Expert Advisor and the block of the trading signal generator.





5. The Implementation Logic

The pointer will be passed from the Expert Advisor to the trading signal generator.

For this purpose, we need to additionally declare a variable with the protected scope and write a method that stores the pointer from the Expert Advisor in the internal variable:





Fig. 5. The Implementation Logic





6. Trading System

The chart time frame is D1. The indicator to be used is Envelopes with the averaging period of 13 and Exponential averaging method. Types of orders that the Expert Advisor can open are Sell Stop and Buy Stop.

If the previous bar was bullish, we set a Sell Stop order. If the previous bar was bearish, we set a Buy Stop order. In other words, we hope for the pullback:

Fig. 6. Trading System

To generate trading signals as required by the trading system, the standard module of the trading signal generator SignalEnvelopes.mqh has been modified.

Note that here you can use any trading signal generator from the Standard Library.





7. Trading Signal Generator Modification. Getting the Bar Price

So, let's start. I need to say that I prefer saving my programs in MQL5 Storage.

The first thing we should do in order to start modifying the trading signal generator is to create a blank include file, delete everything from it and paste the entire contents of the standard trading signal generator of the Envelopes indicator.

By default the trading signal generator must be located under ...MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal. Not to overload the ...\Signal folder of the Standard Library with too much information, let's create a new folder under the ...\Expert folder and call it \MySignals:





Fig. 7. Creating the MySignals folder

Next, we will create an include file using the MQL5 Wizard.

In MetaEditor, select 'New' under the File menu and then select 'Include file (*.mqh)'.





Fig. 8. MQL5 Wizard. Creating an include file

The name of our signal generator class will be MySignalEnvelopes.

And it will be located under: Include\Expert\MySignals\MySignalEnvelopes. Let's specify it:





Fig. 9. MQL5 Wizard. Location of the include file

After you click 'Finish', the MQL5 Wizard will generate an empty template.

The generated MySignalEnvelopes.mqh file must then be added to MQL5 Storage:





Fig. 10. MQL5 Storage. Adding the file

Once the file has been added, we need to commit the changes to MQL5 Storage:





Fig. 11. MQL5 Storage. Committing the changes

Having completed the above steps, we can proceed to modifying our trading signal generator.

Since the generator is based on the \Include\Expert\Signal\SignalEnvelopes.mqh file, we copy the entire contents of the file and paste it into the generator file, only leaving the original header:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2013, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #include <Expert\ExpertSignal.mqh> class CSignalEnvelopes : public CExpertSignal { protected : CiEnvelopes m_env; int m_ma_period; int m_ma_shift; ENUM_MA_METHOD m_ma_method; ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE m_ma_applied; double m_deviation; double m_limit_in; double m_limit_out; int m_pattern_0; int m_pattern_1; public : CSignalEnvelopes( void ); ~CSignalEnvelopes( void ); void PeriodMA( int value) { m_ma_period=value; } void Shift( int value) { m_ma_shift=value; } void Method( ENUM_MA_METHOD value) { m_ma_method=value; } void Applied( ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE value) { m_ma_applied=value; } void Deviation( double value) { m_deviation=value; } void LimitIn( double value) { m_limit_in=value; } void LimitOut( double value) { m_limit_out=value; } void Pattern_0( int value) { m_pattern_0=value; } void Pattern_1( int value) { m_pattern_1=value; } virtual bool ValidationSettings( void ); virtual bool InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators); virtual int LongCondition( void ); virtual int ShortCondition( void ); protected : bool InitMA(CIndicators *indicators); double Upper( int ind) { return (m_env.Upper(ind)); } double Lower( int ind) { return (m_env.Lower(ind)); } }; CSignalEnvelopes::CSignalEnvelopes( void ) : m_ma_period( 45 ), m_ma_shift( 0 ), m_ma_method( MODE_SMA ), m_ma_applied( PRICE_CLOSE ), m_deviation( 0.15 ), m_limit_in( 0.2 ), m_limit_out( 0.2 ), m_pattern_0( 90 ), m_pattern_1( 70 ) { m_used_series=USE_SERIES_OPEN+USE_SERIES_HIGH+USE_SERIES_LOW+USE_SERIES_CLOSE; } CSignalEnvelopes::~CSignalEnvelopes( void ) { } bool CSignalEnvelopes::ValidationSettings( void ) { if (!CExpertSignal::ValidationSettings()) return ( false ); if (m_ma_period<= 0 ) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": period MA must be greater than 0" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool CSignalEnvelopes::InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators) { if (indicators== NULL ) return ( false ); if (!CExpertSignal::InitIndicators(indicators)) return ( false ); if (!InitMA(indicators)) return ( false ); return ( true ); } bool CSignalEnvelopes::InitMA(CIndicators *indicators) { if (indicators== NULL ) return ( false ); if (!indicators.Add( GetPointer (m_env))) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error adding object" ); return ( false ); } if (!m_env.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period,m_ma_period,m_ma_shift,m_ma_method,m_ma_applied,m_deviation)) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing object" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } int CSignalEnvelopes::LongCondition( void ) { int result= 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); double close=Close(idx); double upper=Upper(idx); double lower=Lower(idx); double width=upper-lower; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 ) && close<lower+m_limit_in*width && close>lower-m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_0; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 1 ) && close>upper+m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_1; return (result); } int CSignalEnvelopes::ShortCondition( void ) { int result = 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); double close=Close(idx); double upper=Upper(idx); double lower=Lower(idx); double width=upper-lower; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 ) && close>upper-m_limit_in*width && close<upper+m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_0; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 1 ) && close<lower-m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_1; return (result); }

Now, we will be working on modifications of some parts of the code.

To avoid confusion, the modified code will be highlighted:

The modified code is the code that needs to be copied and pasted into the trading signal generator. I hope that such highlighting will help you better understand the code.

Since we are writing our own class of the trading signal generator, its name should be different from the name of the base class. We therefore replace CSignalEnvelopes with CMySignalEnvelopes throughout the entire code:





Fig. 12. Renaming the class

To ensure that the trading signal generator class is displayed in the MQL5 Wizard under its name, change the class name in the description block

to

Change the MA period value

to 13 (this is only my suggestion, you can set any value you prefer)

In addition, we also modify the Deviation parameter

by setting a greater value

According to our implementation logic, we need to declare an internal variable that will store the pointer to the main signal.

Since this must be an internal variable (within the trading signal generator class scope only), it will be added to the following code block:

protected : CiEnvelopes m_env; int m_ma_period; int m_ma_shift; ENUM_MA_METHOD m_ma_method; ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE m_ma_applied; double m_deviation; int m_pattern_0; CExpertSignal *m_signal;

Please also note that I deleted the unnecessary variables from the code.

The method for storing the pointer to the main signal will be declared in another code block - the 'method of setting the pointer to the main signal'. Here, I also deleted some irrelevant methods.

public : CMySignalEnvelopes( void ); ~CMySignalEnvelopes( void ); void PeriodMA( int value ) { m_ma_period= value ; } void Shift( int value ) { m_ma_shift= value ; } void Method(ENUM_MA_METHOD value ) { m_ma_method= value ; } void Applied(ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE value ) { m_ma_applied= value ; } void Deviation( double value ) { m_deviation= value ; } void Pattern_0( int value ) { m_pattern_0= value ; } virtual bool ValidationSettings( void ); virtual bool InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators); virtual int LongCondition( void ); virtual int ShortCondition( void ); virtual bool InitSignal(CExpertSignal *signal=NULL);

Let's now specify some modified parameters in the constructor and delete the variables that are no longer needed:

CMySignalEnvelopes::CMySignalEnvelopes( void ) : m_ma_period( 13 ), m_ma_shift( 0 ), m_ma_method( MODE_SMA ), m_ma_applied( PRICE_CLOSE ), m_deviation(1 .15 ), m_pattern_0(50)

At this point, we can proceed to modifying the trading signal generation logic according to our trading system.

The code block responsible for a buy signal:

int CMySignalEnvelopes::LongCondition( void ) { int result= 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); double close=Close(idx); double upper=Upper(idx); double lower=Lower(idx); double width=upper-lower; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 ) && close<lower+m_limit_in*width && close>lower-m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_0; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 1 ) && close>upper+m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_1; return (result); }

will be as shown below, following the necessary changes:

int CMySignalEnvelopes::LongCondition( void ) { int result= 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); double open=Open(idx); double close=Close(idx); double prlevel; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 ) && close<open) { prlevel=GetPriceLevelStopp(open,Open( 0 )); m_signal.PriceLevel(prlevel); result=m_pattern_0; } return (result); }

The code block responsible for a sell signal:

int CMySignalEnvelopes::ShortCondition( void ) { int result = 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); double close=Close(idx); double upper=Upper(idx); double lower=Lower(idx); double width=upper-lower; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 ) && close>upper-m_limit_in*width && close<upper+m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_0; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 1 ) && close<lower-m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_1; return (result); }

will be as shown below, following the necessary changes:

int CMySignalEnvelopes::ShortCondition( void ) { int result = 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); double open=Open(idx); double close=Close(idx); double prlevel; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 ) && close>open) { prlevel=GetPriceLevelStopp(Open( 0 ),open); m_signal.PriceLevel(prlevel); result=m_pattern_0; } return (result); }





8. A Few Comments on the Signal Code Block

If the required condition for a certain signal is met, we call the GetPriceLevelStopp method that returns a number like "20" or "15" - the value of the distance from the current price.

This is followed by calling the PriceLevel method of the m_signal object (which sets the distance for determining the pending order level price). It should be reminded that m_signal is the CExpertSignal class object that stores the pointer to the main signal.

The code of the GetPriceLevelStopp method is provided below:

double CMySignalEnvelopes::GetPriceLevelStopp( double price_0, double min) { double level; double temp; temp-=(price_0-min)/PriceLevelUnit(); level= NormalizeDouble (temp, 0 ); return (level); }

We need to declare this method in the class header:

protected : bool InitMA(CIndicators *indicators); double Upper( int ind) { return (m_env.Upper(ind)); } double Lower( int ind) { return (m_env.Lower(ind)); } double GetPriceLevelStopp( double price, double min); };

Another method that we will need is the method of passing the pointer to the main signal to the internal variable:

bool CMySignalEnvelopes::InitSignal(CExpertSignal *signal) { m_signal=signal; return ( true ); }

After that we should create an Expert Advisor in the MQL5 Wizard and include in it the signal module 'MySignalEnvelopes'.

We also need to add the InitSignal method call to the code of the Expert Advisor generated using the MQL5 Wizard:

filter0.PeriodMA(Signal_Envelopes_PeriodMA); filter0.Shift(Signal_Envelopes_Shift); filter0.Method(Signal_Envelopes_Method); filter0.Applied(Signal_Envelopes_Applied); filter0.Deviation(Signal_Envelopes_Deviation); filter0.Weight(Signal_Envelopes_Weight); filter0.InitSignal(signal);

For better visualization of the operation of the Expert Advisor, I have provided a short video:

The code of the Expert Advisor generated using the MQL5 Wizard, as well as the code of the signal module, is attached to the article.

Below you can see the testing results of the Expert Advisor. It was tested for EURUSD and USDJPY with the following parameters: testing period 2013.01.01 - 2013.09.01, time frame - D1, Stop Loss level = 85, Take Profit level = 195.





Fig. 13. Testing for EURUSD on D1





Fig. 14. Testing for USDJPY on D1





Conclusion

We have just seen how we can modify the code of the trading signal module for the implementation of the functionality allowing us to set pending orders at any distance from the current price: it may be the Close or Open price of the previous bar or the value of the moving average. There are plenty of options. Important is that you can set any opening price for a pending order.



The article has demonstrated how we can access the pointer to the main signal, and hence the CExpertSignal class methods. I believe that the article will prove useful to traders who trade with pending orders.



