Jeremy Scott - Successful MQL5 Market Seller

Jeremy Scott who is better known under Johnnypasado nickname at MQL5.community became famous offering products in our MQL5 Market service. He was an ordinary programmer providing free computing power to MQL5 Cloud Network and using the resources of this service to optimize his own applications. Forum and Jobs service were not his forte but he has managed to excel in another field.

He has enjoyed wide popularity thanks to MQL5 Market - online store offering trading robots and technical indicators. Jeremy is one of the most profitable MQL5 Market developers widely known as the developer of Freak Expert Advisor series. As of March 10, these applications have been downloaded for 1845 and bought for 10 times in spite of high prices. The costs of Freak Expert Advisor series range from 875 up to 1379 credits depending on the version.

As a result, Jeremy has already made several thousands of dollars in the Market and that is not the limit. We are not going to evaluate the quality of the offered products but Jeremy's sales experience is extremely interesting. We decided to take a closer look at the future millionaire and receive some pieces of advice for MQL5 Market sellers.

Seller's Expert Journey

Jeremy Scott is a successful sales person, actor, ballroom dance instructor and a polyglot but he is not intended to stop there. Already being familiar with programming in 2012, he discovered the development of trading robots for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by his knowledge and an energy drink, he developed such trading robots as "Alien Sandwich". Some of them have already left the Market, but obtained experience allowed the developer to create his most famous product - "Freak".

"I named it 'Freak' because I 'freaked out' with joy and happiness when I saw the results shown by my Expert Advisor in the tester! I mean, turning $100 into more than $10 million within two years is an excellent start!" - Jeremy told us.

Jeremy's outstanding results allowed him to gain popularity on MQL5 Market. He began publishing his programs on November 27 starting with Freak Free Version that can be launched on a real account with the trade volume of 0.01 lots. "I published the free version to allow traders to try and evaluate the trading strategy. This provides an honest test of robot's profitability on real accounts, as well as the possibility to discuss the issues with the seller before purchasing the application. Buyers appreciate honesty and transparency" - Jeremy says.

Along with the free version, Jeremy released the commercial product with the same name with no restrictions on trading volume. Later, he released another two commercial Expert Advisors of Freak series. The most advanced one features the trading parameters that were optimally matched by the developer. As a result, all Freak Expert Advisors have received the common trading strategy differing only in input parameter settings.

Simple Tips from Jeremy

First, all Jeremy's Expert Advisors are provided with screenshots and videos containing inspiring results that all users can receive themselves when testing demo versions. According to Jeremy, this is the best type of advertising in MQL5 Market.

Second, "everyone knows that test results may be considerably different from real trading and that they should not be considered as a potential profit" - Jeremy says. Therefore, he offers free Freak Expert Advisor along with demo versions to allow users to trade on a real account. That helps traders to evaluate the strategy of commercial Freak Expert Advisors in real market and optimize input parameters depending on their brokers and symbols.

Third, Jeremy has prepared "The Freak Series Guide" designed to help buyers to optimize the Expert Advisor according to their particular conditions. Besides, such active communication with traders allows the developer to improve the trading strategy and receive feedbacks for further improvements. The best recommendations are considered and implemented in the Expert Advisors with each update.

Jeremy also recommends to actively use the means of the World Wide Web to attract clients: "Create your web site, add MQL5 Market widgets and offer free versions to your buyers. And do not forget to communicate with your customers actively and honestly". Considering that these simple recommendations have worked for one developer, they may work for you as well.

Publish your Expert Advisors in MQL5 Market and promote your products to make handsome profit!