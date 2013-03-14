MQL5 Cookbook: Position Properties on the Custom Info Panel

Introduction

This time we will create a simple Expert Advisor that will get position properties on the current symbol and display them on the custom info panel during manual trading. The info panel will be created using graphical objects and displayed information will be refreshed at every tick. This is going to be much more convenient than all the time having to manually run the script described in the previous article of the series called "MQL5 Cookbook: Getting Position Properties".

Developing an Expert Advisor

Let us start with graphical objects. To create the info panel, we need objects for the background, header, names and values of position properties. The background and header will require a rectangle that does not move with the price. The rectangle can be created using such graphical objects as Rectangle Label or Edit, while the names and values of object properties will be made using Text Labels.

Before we proceed with the code, we will first prepare a layout for the info panel. Its convenience lies in the fact that we can quickly change any property in the settings window and customize the look of the info panel.

Every object has a settings window that can be opened from the context menu of a selected object. The settings window can also be opened from the Object List (Ctrl+B) by selecting the required object and clicking on Properties. The info panel layout is shown below. It can also be used to estimate sizes and coordinates when writing a code. When the code for the info panel is ready, you will have to delete the layout objects manually as the Expert Advisor will not be able to 'see' them and will therefore not remove them from the chart.

Fig. 1. Preparing the layout for the info panel.

Now we need to create a template for the Expert Advisor. This can be done as quickly as for the script. In MQL5 Wizard, the Expert Advisor (template) option is selected by default. We go through the next steps without making any changes to the options as they are not needed this time. Then click Finish and you will see a template as below:

#property copyright "Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" int OnInit () { return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { }

One can notice right away that the Expert Advisor template is different from the script template. Apart from the program properties (#property), there are three main functions: OnInit(), OnDeinit() and OnTick().

The OnInit() function is called when loading the program, changing external parameters, compiling the program, provided that the program is at that time added to the chart, and when changing the symbol or period. If necessary, you can initialize certain variables or arrays in this function to be able to work with them later on.

The OnDeinit() function is called when you delete the program from the chart, change the account, symbol or period. All possible deinitialization reasons are provided in MQL5 Reference. This Expert Advisor will employ a user-defined function, GetDeinitReasonText(), that converts the deinitialization reason identifier (the OnDeinit() function parameter) to text.

And finally, the OnTick() function. It is called every time there is a new tick on the symbol on whose chart the Expert Advisor is currently operating.

Let us now prepare all constants, variables and arrays that we are going to use in the Expert Advisor. We will place them at the very beginning of the program. First, define the variables whose values remain unchanged throughout the program:

#define INFOPANEL_SIZE 14 #define EXPERT_NAME MQL5InfoString ( MQL5_PROGRAM_NAME )

This is followed by global variables for position properties:

bool pos_open= false ; string pos_symbol= "" ; long pos_magic= 0 ; string pos_comment= "" ; double pos_swap= 0.0 ; double pos_commission= 0.0 ; double pos_price= 0.0 ; double pos_cprice= 0.0 ; double pos_profit= 0.0 ; double pos_volume= 0.0 ; double pos_sl= 0.0 ; double pos_tp= 0.0 ; datetime pos_time= NULL ; long pos_id= 0 ; ENUM_POSITION_TYPE pos_type= WRONG_VALUE ;

After the variables, we will declare arrays of graphical object names. These objects will display position properties and their values in the chart. For this purpose, we will create two string arrays and immediately initialize their elements to values. In square brackets, we use the value of the INFOPANEL_SIZE constant declared at the very beginning of the program. That is, there will be 14 elements in each array.

string positionPropertyNames[INFOPANEL_SIZE]= { "name_pos_symbol" , "name_pos_magic" , "name_pos_comment" , "name_pos_swap" , "name_pos_commission" , "name_pos_price" , "name_pos_cprice" , "name_pos_profit" , "name_pos_volume" , "name_pos_sl" , "name_pos_tp" , "name_pos_time" , "name_pos_id" , "name_pos_type" }; string positionPropertyValues[INFOPANEL_SIZE]= { "value_pos_symbol" , "value_pos_magic" , "value_pos_comment" , "value_pos_swap" , "value_pos_commission" , "value_pos_price" , "value_pos_cprice" , "value_pos_profit" , "value_pos_volume" , "value_pos_sl" , "value_pos_tp" , "value_pos_time" , "value_pos_id" , "value_pos_type" };

Using these names, you can programmatically find the necessary object in the chart and set or change its properties such as displayed text, color, size, etc. Besides, these names are going to be displayed in the Object List (Ctrl+B) window after being created in the chart. But you will not be able to see them there as the objects created by the MQL5 program are hidden by default. To make them visible, you should click on List All in the Object List window. This feature helps to separate the objects created manually from the ones created programmatically which is admittedly very convenient.

Further, we will need user-defined functions which will be employed by the Expert Advisor to create graphical objects. The function offered by MQL5 for creation of graphical objects is ObjectCreate(). But since we also need to set object properties, while the objects themselves might need to be created more than once, it would be better to think of a more convenient and compact method that could be implemented in a single line of code.

To create the info panel background and header, we are going to use the graphical object Edit. Let us write the CreateEdit() function:

void CreateEdit( long chart_id, int sub_window, string name, string text, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order, color background_color, bool read_only) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EDIT ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_READONLY ,read_only); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ALIGN , ALIGN_LEFT ); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

Now the graphical object Edit (OBJ_EDIT) can be created using a single line of code. We will illustrate it with an example when creating a function that will set the info panel on the chart.

Now let us continue to the Text Label objects which are going to be used to display the list of position properties and their values, and create the CreateLabel() function in a similar way:

void CreateLabel( long chart_id, int sub_window, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_LABEL ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

It is also advisable to have a look at function descriptions in MQL5 Reference.

When being deleted from the chart, the Expert Advisor must in turn delete all objects that it previously added to the chart. To do this, you can simply pass the object name to the DeleteObjectByName() function. It will then search for the object by the name specified and delete it, if found, using the built-in ObjectFind() function that searches for the object and the ObjectDelete() function that deletes the object.

void DeleteObjectByname( string name) { int sub_window= 0 ; bool res = false ; sub_window= ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name); if (sub_window>= 0 ) { res= ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),name); if (!res) { Print ( "Error deleting the object: (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ "): " +ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } } }

Further, in the DeleteObjectByName() function, we also implement a check for errors when deleting an object. If an error occurs, a relevant message will appear containing the error code and description. As you can see in the code above, we use an additional user-defined function that converts the error code to textual description - the ErrorDescription() function. Since there are lots of error codes, I will exemplify the above using only a part of this function (see the code below). The full version of the code can be found in the source code file attached to this article.

string ErrorDescription( int error_code) { string error_string= "" ; switch (error_code) { case 10004 : error_string= "Requote" ; break ; case 10006 : error_string= "Request rejected" ; break ; case 10007 : error_string= "Request canceled by trader" ; break ; case 10008 : error_string= "Order placed" ; break ; case 10009 : error_string= "Request executed" ; break ; case 10010 : error_string= "Request executed partially" ; break ; case 10011 : error_string= "Request processing error" ; break ; case 10012 : error_string= "Request timed out" ; break ; case 10013 : error_string= "Invalid request" ; break ; case 10014 : error_string= "Invalid request volume" ; break ; case 10015 : error_string= "Invalid request price" ; break ; case 10016 : error_string= "Invalid Stop orders in the request" ; break ; case 10017 : error_string= "Trading forbidden" ; break ; case 10018 : error_string= "Market is closed" ; break ; case 10019 : error_string= "Insufficient funds" ; break ; case 10020 : error_string= "Prices changed" ; break ; case 10021 : error_string= "No quotes to process the request" ; break ; case 10022 : error_string= "Invalid order expiration in the request" ; break ; case 10023 : error_string= "Order status changed" ; break ; case 10024 : error_string= "Too many requests" ; break ; case 10025 : error_string= "No changes in the request" ; break ; case 10026 : error_string= "Automated trading is disabled by trader" ; break ; case 10027 : error_string= "Automated trading is disabled by the client terminal" ; break ; case 10028 : error_string= "Request blocked for processing" ; break ; case 10029 : error_string= "Order or position frozen" ; break ; case 10030 : error_string= "The specified type of order execution by balance is not supported" ; break ; case 10031 : error_string= "No connection with trade server" ; break ; case 10032 : error_string= "Transaction is allowed for live accounts only" ; break ; case 10033 : error_string= "You have reached the maximum number of pending orders" ; break ; case 10034 : error_string= "You have reached the maximum order and position volume for this symbol" ; break ; ... } return (error_string); }

In the previous article we dealt with the GetPositionProperties() function that gets position properties. This time the function structure is going to be a bit more complex. We will check for a position that is currently open, with the flag of presence/absence of an open position being stored in the global variable pos_open. This information may be required in other functions, without having to call the PositionSelect() function every time.

Then, if an open position exists, we will get its properties, otherwise all variables will be zeroed out. Now let us write a simple ZeroPositionProperties() function:

void ZeroPositionProperties() { pos_symbol = "" ; pos_comment = "" ; pos_magic = 0 ; pos_price = 0.0 ; pos_cprice = 0.0 ; pos_sl = 0.0 ; pos_tp = 0.0 ; pos_type = WRONG_VALUE ; pos_volume = 0.0 ; pos_commission = 0.0 ; pos_swap = 0.0 ; pos_profit = 0.0 ; pos_time = NULL ; pos_id = 0 ; }

Further, at the end of the GetPositionProperties() function, we will call a user-defined SetInfoPanel() function that draws/updates the info panel in the chart.

void GetPositionProperties() { pos_open= PositionSelect ( _Symbol ); if (pos_open) { pos_symbol = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); pos_comment = PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT ); pos_magic = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); pos_price = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); pos_cprice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT ); pos_sl = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); pos_tp = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); pos_type =( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); pos_volume = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); pos_commission = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_COMMISSION ); pos_swap = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); pos_profit = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); pos_time =( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); pos_id = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); } else ZeroPositionProperties(); SetInfoPanel(); }

Let us now write the SetInfoPanel() function. Below is the code of the function with detailed comments:

void SetInfoPanel() { int y_bg= 18 ; int y_property= 32 ; int line_height= 12 ; int font_size= 8 ; string font_name= "Calibri" ; color font_color= clrWhite ; ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor= ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER ; ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; int x_first_column= 120 ; int x_second_column= 10 ; int y_prop_array[INFOPANEL_SIZE]={ 0 }; y_prop_array[ 0 ]=y_property; y_prop_array[ 1 ]=y_property+line_height; y_prop_array[ 2 ]=y_property+line_height* 2 ; y_prop_array[ 3 ]=y_property+line_height* 3 ; y_prop_array[ 4 ]=y_property+line_height* 4 ; y_prop_array[ 5 ]=y_property+line_height* 5 ; y_prop_array[ 6 ]=y_property+line_height* 6 ; y_prop_array[ 7 ]=y_property+line_height* 7 ; y_prop_array[ 8 ]=y_property+line_height* 8 ; y_prop_array[ 9 ]=y_property+line_height* 9 ; y_prop_array[ 10 ]=y_property+line_height* 10 ; y_prop_array[ 11 ]=y_property+line_height* 11 ; y_prop_array[ 12 ]=y_property+line_height* 12 ; y_prop_array[ 13 ]=y_property+line_height* 13 ; CreateEdit( 0 , 0 , "InfoPanelBackground" , "" ,corner,font_name, 8 , clrWhite , 230 , 190 , 231 ,y_bg, 0 , C'15,15,15' , true ); CreateEdit( 0 , 0 , "InfoPanelHeader" , "POSITION PROPERTIES" ,corner,font_name, 8 , clrWhite , 230 , 14 , 231 ,y_bg, 1 , clrFireBrick , true ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 0 ], "Symbol :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 0 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 0 ],GetValInfoPanel( 0 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 0 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 1 ], "Magic Number :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 1 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 1 ],GetValInfoPanel( 1 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 1 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 2 ], "Comment :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 2 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 2 ],GetValInfoPanel( 2 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 2 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 3 ], "Swap :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 3 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 3 ],GetValInfoPanel( 3 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 3 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 4 ], "Commission :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 4 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 4 ],GetValInfoPanel( 4 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 4 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 5 ], "Open Price :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 5 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 5 ],GetValInfoPanel( 5 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 5 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 6 ], "Current Price :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 6 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 6 ],GetValInfoPanel( 6 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 6 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 7 ], "Profit :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 7 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 7 ],GetValInfoPanel( 7 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 7 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 8 ], "Volume :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 8 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 8 ],GetValInfoPanel( 8 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 8 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 9 ], "Stop Loss :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 9 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 9 ],GetValInfoPanel( 9 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 9 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 10 ], "Take Profit :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 10 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 10 ],GetValInfoPanel( 10 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 10 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 11 ], "Time :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 11 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 11 ],GetValInfoPanel( 11 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 11 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 12 ], "Identifier :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 12 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 12 ],GetValInfoPanel( 12 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 12 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_names[ 13 ], "Type :" ,anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_first_column,y_prop_array[ 13 ], 2 ); CreateLabel( 0 , 0 ,pos_prop_values[ 13 ],GetValInfoPanel( 13 ),anchor,corner,font_name,font_size,font_color,x_second_column,y_prop_array[ 13 ], 2 ); ChartRedraw (); }

Let us take a closer look at the SetInfoPanel() function. Variables that have to do with properties of the graphical objects (coordinates, color, font, displayed text, etc.) are declared at the beginning of the function. Pay attention to the process of filling the array of Y-coordinates for the list of position properties on the info panel. It is implemented in a way that is clear to beginners. But it can be reduced to a couple of lines of code when using a loop. You can write it as follows:

for ( int i= 0 ; i<INFOPANEL_SIZE; i++) { if (i== 0 ) y_prop_array[i]=y_property; else y_prop_array[i]=y_property+line_height*i; }

Then, all properties of the objects that need to be displayed on the panel must be specified in the parameters of the earlier created CreateLabel() and CreateEdit() functions, taking one object at a time. The entire list can also be implemented in a few lines of code using a loop. To do this, we need to create another array for objects that display the text of the names of position properties in the chart. Let this be your homework.

The GetPropertyValue() function that receives the object number returns the value which is then passed to the CreateLabel() function as the fourth parameter (displayed text). This concerns all objects that will display values of position properties. The value returned by the function is an adjusted string value which will ultimately be displayed on the panel. Below is the code of the function with detailed comments:

string GetPropertyValue( int number) { string empty= "-" ; if (pos_open) { switch (number) { case 0 : return (pos_symbol); break ; case 1 : return ( IntegerToString (( int )pos_magic)); break ; case 2 : return (pos_comment!= "" ? pos_comment : empty); break ; case 3 : return ( DoubleToString (pos_swap, 2 )); break ; case 4 : return ( DoubleToString (pos_commission, 2 )); break ; case 5 : return ( DoubleToString (pos_price, _Digits )); break ; case 6 : return ( DoubleToString (pos_cprice, _Digits )); break ; case 7 : return ( DoubleToString (pos_profit, 2 )); break ; case 8 : return ( DoubleToString (pos_volume, 2 )); break ; case 9 : return (pos_sl!= 0.0 ? DoubleToString (pos_sl, _Digits ) : empty); break ; case 10 : return (pos_tp!= 0.0 ? DoubleToString (pos_tp, _Digits ) : empty); break ; case 11 : return ( TimeToString (pos_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)); break ; case 12 : return ( IntegerToString (( int )pos_id)); break ; case 13 : return (PositionTypeToString(pos_type)); break ; default : return (empty); } } return (empty); }

The code above suggests that a certain value is prepared for every number passed to the function, provided that there is an open position. If there is currently no open position, the function will return a dash (-) displayed for all objects that have to do with position property values.

At the end of the SetInfoPanel() function, we call the ChartRedraw() function designed for a forced chart redraw. Unless it is called, you will not be able to see the changes made.

Now we need to write a function that will delete all graphical objects created by the Expert Advisor. Let us call it DeleteInfoPanel():

void DeleteInfoPanel() { DeleteObjectByName( "InfoPanelBackground" ); DeleteObjectByName( "InfoPanelHeader" ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<INFOPANEL_SIZE; i++) { DeleteObjectByName(pos_prop_names[i]); DeleteObjectByName(pos_prop_values[i]); } ChartRedraw (); }

Now we only need to distribute the methods we created among the main functions of the Expert Advisor that were originally present in the template after creating it in MQL5 Wizard. This is the easiest part:

int OnInit () { GetPositionProperties(); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { Print (GetDeinitReasonText(reason)); if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) DeleteInfoPanel(); } void OnTick () { GetPositionProperties(); }

The only thing you might stumble upon is the GetDeinitReasonText() function which returns a textual description of the deinitialization reason code:

string GetDeinitReasonText( int reason_code) { string text= "" ; switch (reason_code) { case REASON_PROGRAM : text= "The Expert Advisor has stopped working calling the ExpertRemove() function." ; break ; case REASON_REMOVE : text= "The '" +EXPERT_NAME+ "' program has been removed from the chart." ; break ; case REASON_RECOMPILE : text= "The '" +EXPERT_NAME+ "' program has been recompiled." ; break ; case REASON_CHARTCHANGE : text= "Chart symbol or period has been changed." ; break ; case REASON_CHARTCLOSE : text= "The chart is closed." ; break ; case REASON_PARAMETERS : text= "Input parameters have been changed by the user." ; break ; case REASON_ACCOUNT : text= "A different account has been activated." ; break ; case REASON_TEMPLATE : text= "A different chart template has been applied." ; break ; case REASON_INITFAILED : text= "A flag specifying that the OnInit() handler returned zero value." ; break ; case REASON_CLOSE : text= "The terminal has been closed." ; break ; default : text= "The reason is undefined." ; } return text; }

If you try to use the Expert Advisor on the chart symbol that currently has no open position, you will see dashes instead of position property values on the panel. The panel will look the same after you close a certain position.

Fig. 2. Info panel in the absence of an open position.

If the Expert Advisor is added to the chart of the symbol that has an open position or if a position is opened after adding the Expert Advisor to the chart, all dashes will be replaced with the appropriate position property values:

Fig. 3. Info panel displaying properties of the open position.

There is one little peculiarity. After closing the position, it is not until the new tick that the values on the panel are updated. There is a way to make the values be updated immediately but what needs to be done to implement this will be discussed in the next article of the series.

Conclusion

Some of the functions introduced in this article will also be used in the following articles of the MQL5 Cookbook series, while others will be modified and improved depending on the task at hand. It is advisable to read the articles in order, one after another as each new article is a logical continuation of the previous one. It certainly also depends on your level of competence and skills so it might be more reasonable and interesting to start with more recent publications.

The source code file is attached to the article.