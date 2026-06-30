Automating Classic Market Methods in MQL5 (Part 2): Wyckoff Cause and Effect—Point and Figure Price Targets

Introduction



In Part 1, we built an Expert Advisor that detects Wyckoff accumulation and distribution with a finite state machine. It confirms the spring→SOS sequence for longs and the upthrust→SOW sequence for shorts, then enters at the last point of support or supply.

That EA answered the question of where to enter. This article answers the companion question that Wyckoff considered equally important: where to exit. The answer comes from his second law—cause and effect—and the point and figure count that measures it. The EA built here is self-contained: every function needed to run it is included below, and no code from Part 1 is required.

Richard Wyckoff taught that markets move in two phases: accumulation, where large operators quietly absorb supply at low prices, and distribution, where they offload those positions at high prices. The transition from accumulation to markup, or from distribution to markdown, is not random. It is the proportional effect of a measurable cause. Wyckoff called this his second law, and he gave traders a precise tool for measuring it: the point and figure count.

This article builds a complete Expert Advisor that automates the Wyckoff trading cycle in MQL5. It detects structures with a finite state machine, confirms key events, enters at the correct structural point, and calculates take profit using a point‑and‑figure model of the range.

No external libraries are required. The complete source file is attached and requires no dependencies beyond the standard "Trade\Trade.mqh" include.

We will cover the following topics:





Wyckoff Accumulation and Distribution

Wyckoff identified two structural patterns that precede major price moves: accumulation before a markup phase, and distribution before a markdown phase. Both follow a recognizable sequence of events. Understanding this sequence is necessary to understand how the EA makes its decisions.

The Accumulation Sequence

Accumulation forms after a downtrend. Large operators—Wyckoff called them the Composite Man—begin absorbing supply from retail sellers. The structure has five phases, but the EA focuses on the specific events that confirm it.

The spring is the first key event. The price penetrates support briefly—dipping below the range low—and then recovers back inside the range on the same bar. This move flushes out weak longs and tests whether genuine supply remains. A spring with relatively low tick volume suggests that selling pressure is exhausted.

The sign of strength follows the spring. The price closes above resistance on high tick volume, demonstrating that demand is now in control and the range is being broken to the upside.

The last point of support is the entry trigger. After the sign of strength, the price pulls back toward the resistance level—which has now become support—on low volume. This pullback is the final retest before the markup begins. The EA enters long at the last point of support.

The Distribution Mirror

Distribution is the mirror of accumulation. It forms after an uptrend, as large operators distribute their holdings to retail buyers.

The upthrust is the key event corresponding to the spring. The price penetrates resistance briefly and then reverses back inside the range on the same bar, on relatively low tick volume. The sign of weakness follows the upthrust. The price closes below support on high tick volume.

The last point of supply is the entry trigger. After the sign of weakness, the price rallies back toward the support level—now acting as resistance—on low volume. The EA enters short at the last point of supply.

Why Sequential Detection Matters

Each of these events only carries meaning in context. A close below support is not a sign of weakness unless an upthrust has already been confirmed. A pullback after a breakout is not a last point of support unless a spring and a sign of strength have already occurred in sequence. A standalone check for any one of these events, regardless of what preceded it, will produce many false signals. The finite state machine enforces the correct sequence: every event must follow the event before it. If the sequence breaks—for example, if the price closes below the spring low before a sign of strength is confirmed—the state machine resets to idle and starts over.

The Law of Cause and Effect—Theory and Formula

Figure 1. Chart showing spring, SOS, LPS, entry, and target (cause and effect).

The P&F price target formula has two versions, one for accumulation and one for distribution.

For a long target from an accumulation range:

Target = (Column Count × Box Size × Reversal Factor) + Count Line Price

For a short target from a distribution range:

Target = Count Line Price − (Column Count × Box Size × Reversal Factor)

Each term has a precise definition.

The count line is the price level at which the horizontal count is taken. For accumulation, Wyckoff specified that the count line should be drawn at the last point of support—the final low before the sign of strength. This is the level where the strongest institutional demand was demonstrated, and it is the most conservative level from which to project. For distribution, the count line is drawn at the last point of supply—the final high before the sign of weakness.

The column count is the number of P&F columns within the trading range at the count line level. A column is counted whenever the P&F chart records a reversal at or through that price level. The wider the accumulation range, the more columns it contains, and the higher the projected target.

The box size is the price increment that each X or O represents. If it is too small, minor ticks create noise; if it is too large, structure is hidden. In this article, box size is derived from the range ATR (≈0.25 ATR) to adapt to volatility across instruments.

The reversal factor is the number of boxes required to register a new column. The most conservative approach, and the one that produces the highest column count and therefore the most optimistic target, is a 1-box reversal. For intraday and swing trading on forex pairs, a 1-box reversal is the standard choice. A 3-box reversal is more common for longer-term analysis and produces more conservative targets by generating fewer columns for the same price movement.

This article uses a 1-box reversal. It provides the most complete representation of the oscillations within the trading range and therefore the most accurate column count.

A worked example with the same EURUSD parameters from Part 1:

The range identified by the EA spans from 1.0680 (support) to 1.0820 (resistance). ATR during the range is 22 pips. Box size: 0.25 × 22 pips = 5.5 pips, rounded to 5 pips for clean arithmetic. The count line, taken at the last point of support, is 1.0700. The P&F representation of the range produces 18 columns at the 1.0700 level. The reversal factor is 1.

Long target = (18 × 5 pips × 1) + 1.0700 = 1.0700 + 90 pips = 1.0790

This projects the markup phase to reach 1.0790. If the actual markup takes the price beyond 1.0820 (the top of the range), the target is likely conservative—which is exactly as Wyckoff intended. He taught traders to always use the most conservative count first.

Solution Architecture



Before writing any code, it helps to see how the pieces connect. The EA operates as a pipeline: each stage produces output that the next stage consumes.

OHLC bars and tick volume ↓ DetectRange() Identifies support, resistance, bias, average volume, and range ATR ↓ CheckSpring() or CheckUpthrust() Confirms the structural entry event on low volume ↓ CheckSOS() or CheckSOW() Confirms the directional breakout on high volume ↓ CheckLPSEntry() or CheckLPSYEntry() Waits for the pullback and sets the count line ↓ CalcPFTarget() Calls CalcRangeATR, then BuildPFChart, then CountColumnsAtLevel Returns the projected price or 0 for the fallback ↓ CTrade.Buy() or CTrade.Sell() Opens the position with the structural take profit or the 2R fallback

The state machine controls which stage is active at any given bar. It advances only when the current stage's conditions are confirmed, and resets to idle if an invalidation condition is triggered.

State Machine States

The state machine moves through seven states. "STATE_IDLE" means no structure is active, and the EA is scanning for a range. "STATE_RANGE_FORMING" means the range is locked, and the EA is watching for a spring or an upthrust. "STATE_SPRING_DETECTED" means the spring is confirmed, and the EA is watching for the sign of strength. "STATE_SOS_CONFIRMED" means the sign of strength is confirmed, and the EA is waiting for the last point of support pullback. "STATE_UPTHRUST_DETECTED" means the upthrust is confirmed, and the EA is watching for the sign of weakness. "STATE_SOW_CONFIRMED" means the sign of weakness is confirmed, and the EA is waiting for the last point of supply rally. "STATE_IN_TRADE" means a position is open, and the EA is monitoring for its close.

Function Map

"DetectRange()" identifies a valid Wyckoff trading range from the OHLC bars. "HasPriorDowntrend()" confirms a downtrend preceded the range, giving accumulation context. "HasPriorUptrend()" confirms an uptrend preceded the range, giving distribution context. "CheckSpring()" detects a spring on the last closed bar. "CheckSOS()" detects a sign of strength on the last closed bar. "CheckUpthrust()" detects an upthrust on the last closed bar. "CheckSOW()" detects a sign of weakness on the last closed bar. "CheckLPSEntry()" waits for the last point of support pullback and opens the long position. "CheckLPSYEntry()" waits for the last point of supply rally and opens the short position. "CalcRangeATR()" computes the average "ATR" over the range bars. "BuildPFChart()" converts the OHLC bar data into a sequence of "P&F" columns. "CountColumnsAtLevel()" counts how many columns pass through the count line. "CalcPFTarget()" orchestrates the full "P&F" target calculation. "CalcLots()" sizes the position by monetary risk and stop distance. "PipSize()" returns the pip size for the current symbol.

Implementation in MQL5

Each section below presents a logical piece of the EA: the purpose of the code, the snippet itself, and an explanation of the key decisions within it.

Header, Includes, and Enumerations

The EA requires only the standard trade library. The state machine enumeration defines the seven possible states of the Wyckoff detection pipeline.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Tola Moses Hector" #property link "https://t.me/tolahector" #property version "1.00" #property description "Automating Classic Market Methods in MQL5 Part 2" #property description "Wyckoff Cause and Effect — P&F Price Targets" #property description "Extends Part 1 with structural take-profit calculation" #property description "H4 timeframe recommended" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum ENUM_WYCKOFF_STATE { STATE_IDLE, STATE_RANGE_FORMING, STATE_SPRING_DETECTED, STATE_SOS_CONFIRMED, STATE_UPTHRUST_DETECTED, STATE_SOW_CONFIRMED, STATE_IN_TRADE };

Input Parameters

The inputs are organized into four groups. The "Range Detection" group controls how the EA identifies a valid consolidation. The "Volume Settings" group controls the tick volume thresholds used to distinguish meaningful events from noise. The "P&F Target Settings" group controls the take profit calculation. The "Entry and Risk" group controls stop placement and position sizing.

input group "=== Range Detection ===" input int InpTrendBars = 15 ; input int InpMinRangeBars = 10 ; input int InpMaxRangeBars = 60 ; input double InpMinRangePips = 20.0 ; input double InpMaxRangePips = 400.0 ; input double InpSpringTolerance = 10.0 ; input int InpRangeWatchBars = 30 ; input group "=== Volume Settings ===" input double InpHighVolMult = 1.2 ; input double InpLowVolMult = 1.2 ; input group "=== P&F Target Settings ===" input int InpPFReversalBoxes = 1 ; input double InpMinTargetPips = 30.0 ; input double InpMaxTargetPips = 500.0 ; input group "=== Entry and Risk ===" input double InpRiskPercent = 1.0 ; input int InpATRPeriod = 14 ; input double InpATRMult = 1.5 ; input int InpLPSBars = 8 ; input group "=== General ===" input int InpMagicNumber = 888001 ; input int InpSlippage = 10 ; input bool InpShowLabels = true ;

"InpPFReversalBoxes" controls how many boxes must be exceeded before a new column is recorded. At 1, every move of one box in the opposite direction starts a new column, producing the most complete representation of range oscillation. "InpMinTargetPips" and "InpMaxTargetPips" guard against nonsensical projections: if the calculated target falls outside these bounds, the EA falls back to a 2R take profit and logs the reason.

Data Structures

Two structures hold the EA's working state. "SPFColumn" represents a single column on the "P&F" chart. "SWyckoffRange" holds all data about the currently detected trading range, including the two fields added for the "P&F" calculation: "range_atr" and "count_line."

struct SPFColumn { bool is_up; double extreme; double base; };

struct SWyckoffRange { double support; double resistance; int start_bar; double avg_volume; bool bullish_bias; double spring_low; double sos_high; double upthrust_high; double sow_low; double count_line; double range_atr; };

Three fields are sufficient to determine whether a column crosses any given price level. The count line check requires onlybaseandextreme.Theis_upflag controls which price extreme is tracked during construction.

The "count_line" is initialized to zero in "DetectRange()" and is set to the actual last point of support or last point of supply close only when entry conditions are confirmed. This ensures the count is always taken at the real pullback level, not an estimated level set earlier. The "range_atr" is populated alongside the other range fields and is used by "CalcPFTarget()" as the basis for the box size.

Global Variables and Utility Functions

ENUM_WYCKOFF_STATE g_state = STATE_IDLE; SWyckoffRange g_range; CTrade g_trade; int g_atr_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; datetime g_last_bar = 0 ; int g_lps_count = 0 ; int g_lpsy_count = 0 ; int g_range_watch = 0 ;

double PipSize() { int digits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); return (digits == 3 || digits == 5 ) ? _Point * 10.0 : _Point ; } double CalcLots( double sl_pips) { double balance = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); double risk_money = balance * InpRiskPercent / 100.0 ; double tick_val = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); double tick_size = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); double pip_size = PipSize(); if (tick_size <= 0 || tick_val <= 0 || sl_pips <= 0 ) return 0 ; double pip_value = (pip_size / tick_size) * tick_val; double lots = risk_money / (sl_pips * pip_value); double step = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); double min_lot = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); double max_lot = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); lots = MathFloor (lots / step) * step; return MathMax (min_lot, MathMin (max_lot, lots)); }

"PipSize()" returns the correct pip size for both 4 or 2-digit and 5 or 3-digit symbols. "CalcLots()" sizes the position using the tick value and the tick size from the symbol specification, which works correctly across forex pairs, metals, and "CFDs"—not just standard forex.

The monetary risk calculation uses pip size divided by tick size, multiplied by tick value and lot size, rather than a fixed point value. This works correctly for "JPY" pairs, gold, indices, and other instruments where a naive pip times lots calculation gives the wrong result.

Three chart helper functions manage the visual output:

bool PositionOpen() { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != _Symbol ) continue ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) != InpMagicNumber) continue ; return true ; } return false ; } void DrawHLine( string name, double price, color clr, ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if (!InpShowLabels) return ; string obj = "WYK2_" + name; ObjectDelete ( 0 , obj); ObjectCreate ( 0 , obj, OBJ_HLINE , 0 , 0 , price); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , obj, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , obj, OBJPROP_STYLE , style); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , obj, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void DrawLabel( string name, datetime time, double price, string text, color clr) { if (!InpShowLabels) return ; string obj = "WYK2_" + name; ObjectDelete ( 0 , obj); ObjectCreate ( 0 , obj, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , time, price); ObjectSetString ( 0 , obj, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , obj, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , obj, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 9 ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } void ClearLabels() { int total = ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i = total - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { string name = ObjectName ( 0 , i); if ( StringFind (name, "WYK2_" ) == 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 , name); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

All chart objects are prefixed with "WYK2_" so they can be selectively removed without affecting other objects on the chart.

Computing the Range ATR

Purpose: compute the average "ATR" over the bars that made up the detected range, to use as the basis for the "P&F" box size. Input: the number of range bars. Output: the average "ATR" value in price units, or 0 if there is insufficient data.

double CalcRangeATR( int range_bars) { double atr_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (atr_buf, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (g_atr_handle, 0 , 1 , range_bars, atr_buf) < range_bars) return 0 ; double total = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < range_bars; i++) total += atr_buf[i]; return total / range_bars; }

Using an average "ATR" over the range period rather than the current "ATR" ensures that the box size reflects the volatility that was present while the cause was being built, not the volatility at the moment of entry. A range that forms during a low-volatility period produces a smaller box size and therefore more columns than an identical-width range that forms during high volatility—correctly reflecting that the price oscillated more frequently within the available space.

Building P&F Columns from OHLC Bars

Purpose: convert the OHLC bar data of the trading range into a sequence of "P&F" columns. Input: the range support, the resistance, the bar count, the box size, the reversal factor, and an output array to fill. Output: the total column count; the "columns[]" array is filled in place.

"P&F" charts do not exist as a native data type in MQL5. "BuildPFChart()" constructs one by scanning the range bars from oldest to newest, maintaining the current column's direction and extreme price, and recording a new column whenever the price moves enough in the opposite direction to trigger a reversal.

int BuildPFChart( double range_support, double range_resistance, int range_bars, double box_size, int reversal_boxes, SPFColumn &columns[]) { ArrayResize (columns, 0 ); double high_buf[], low_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (high_buf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low_buf, true ); if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , range_bars, high_buf) < range_bars) return 0 ; if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , range_bars, low_buf) < range_bars) return 0 ; double reversal_dist = box_size * reversal_boxes; bool col_is_up = (high_buf[range_bars - 1 ] > range_support + box_size); double col_extreme = col_is_up ? high_buf[range_bars - 1 ] : low_buf[range_bars - 1 ]; SPFColumn first_col; first_col.is_up = col_is_up; first_col.extreme = col_extreme; first_col.base = col_extreme; ArrayResize (columns, 1 ); columns[ 0 ] = first_col; int col_count = 1 ; for ( int i = range_bars - 2 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { double bar_high = high_buf[i]; double bar_low = low_buf[i]; if (col_is_up) { if (bar_high > col_extreme + box_size) { col_extreme = MathFloor ((bar_high - range_support) / box_size) * box_size + range_support; columns[col_count - 1 ].extreme = col_extreme; } else if (bar_low <= col_extreme - reversal_dist) { col_is_up = false ; double new_base = col_extreme; col_extreme = MathCeil ((bar_low - range_support) / box_size) * box_size + range_support; SPFColumn nc; nc.is_up = false ; nc.extreme = col_extreme; nc.base = new_base; ArrayResize (columns, col_count + 1 ); columns[col_count] = nc; col_count++; } } else { if (bar_low < col_extreme - box_size) { col_extreme = MathCeil ((bar_low - range_support) / box_size) * box_size + range_support; columns[col_count - 1 ].extreme = col_extreme; } else if (bar_high >= col_extreme + reversal_dist) { col_is_up = true ; double new_base = col_extreme; col_extreme = MathFloor ((bar_high - range_support) / box_size) * box_size + range_support; SPFColumn nc; nc.is_up = true ; nc.extreme = col_extreme; nc.base = new_base; ArrayResize (columns, col_count + 1 ); columns[col_count] = nc; col_count++; } } } return col_count; }

The snapping logic—"MathFloor" multiplied by box size plus range support for highs, and "MathCeil" multiplied by box size plus range support for lows—aligns all column extremes to the nearest box boundary relative to the range support. This is important because columns must be comparable when counting at a given price level. Without grid snapping, floating-point arithmetic can produce columns whose extremes straddle a level inconsistently.

Design note: the "P&F" chart is reconstructed from bar-level OHLC data, not from intraday tick data. On very short timeframes, individual bars may contain multiple reversal-worthy moves that are invisible at the bar level. H4 and above is the recommended minimum timeframe for this approach.

Counting the Horizontal Cause

Purpose: count how many "P&F" columns pass through the count line level. Input: the completed column array, the column count, and the count line price. Output: the number of columns that include the count line within their range.

int CountColumnsAtLevel( const SPFColumn &columns[], int col_count, double count_line) { int count = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < col_count; i++) { double col_top = MathMax (columns[i].base, columns[i].extreme); double col_bot = MathMin (columns[i].base, columns[i].extreme); if (count_line >= col_bot && count_line <= col_top) count++; } return count; }

A column passes through the count line when the count line price falls anywhere between the column's "base" and "extreme"—inclusive. The direction of the column is not relevant for this check. Both up columns and down columns count equally when they straddle the level. This is the horizontal width of the cause, measured at the count line.

Calculating the P&F Target

Purpose: orchestrate the full "P&F" target calculation and return a validated price target. Input: a direction flag, where true means long and false means short. All other inputs are read from "g_range." Output: the projected price target, or 0 if the calculation produces an invalid result.

double CalcPFTarget( bool is_long) { double box_size = g_range.range_atr * 0.25 ; double pip = PipSize(); if (box_size < pip * 3 ) box_size = pip * 3 ; if (box_size <= 0 ) return 0 ; SPFColumn columns[]; int col_count = BuildPFChart(g_range.support, g_range.resistance, g_range.start_bar, box_size, InpPFReversalBoxes, columns); if (col_count < 2 ) { Print ( "WyckoffP&F: Insufficient columns (" , col_count, ") — skipping P&F target." ); return 0 ; } int h_count = CountColumnsAtLevel(columns, col_count, g_range.count_line); if (h_count < 2 ) { Print ( "WyckoffP&F: Horizontal count too small (" , h_count, ") — skipping." ); return 0 ; } double projected_move = h_count * box_size * InpPFReversalBoxes; double target = is_long ? g_range.count_line + projected_move : g_range.count_line - projected_move; double target_pips = MathAbs (target - g_range.count_line) / pip; if (target_pips < InpMinTargetPips || target_pips > InpMaxTargetPips) { Print ( StringFormat ( "WyckoffP&F: Target %.1f pips outside valid range [%.0f, %.0f] — skipping." , target_pips, InpMinTargetPips, InpMaxTargetPips)); return 0 ; } Print ( StringFormat ( "WyckoffP&F: Box:%.5f | Cols:%d | Count:%d | Move:%.5f | Target:%.5f" , box_size, col_count, h_count, projected_move, target)); return target; }

The function logs every calculation: the box size, the total column count, the horizontal count at the count line, the projected move, and the final target. During testing, these Journal entries let you verify the calculation is behaving correctly on each trade before drawing conclusions from the results. When "CalcPFTarget()" returns 0, the entry functions use a 2R take profit as the fallback and log which source was used, making it straightforward to separate the two groups for analysis.

The 3-pip floor prevents the box size from collapsing on very low-volatility instruments, which would generate an unrealistically large column count. There is no upper bound on the box size in the code—the "InpMaxTargetPips" guard on the output effectively prevents oversized projections from reaching the order.

Range Detection

"DetectRange()" scans recent bars for a consolidation that meets the width, height, and prior-trend requirements. "HasPriorDowntrend()" and "HasPriorUptrend()" are helper functions called within it to verify the directional context before the range.

bool HasPriorDowntrend( int from_bar) { double high_buf[], low_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (high_buf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low_buf, true ); if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , from_bar, InpTrendBars, high_buf) < InpTrendBars) return false ; if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , from_bar, InpTrendBars, low_buf) < InpTrendBars) return false ; double first_high = 0 , second_low = DBL_MAX ; int half = InpTrendBars / 2 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < half; i++) first_high = MathMax (first_high, high_buf[i + half]); for ( int i = 0 ; i < half; i++) second_low = MathMin (second_low, low_buf[i]); return first_high > second_low + PipSize() * InpMinRangePips * 0.3 ; } bool HasPriorUptrend( int from_bar) { double high_buf[], low_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (high_buf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low_buf, true ); if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , from_bar, InpTrendBars, high_buf) < InpTrendBars) return false ; if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , from_bar, InpTrendBars, low_buf) < InpTrendBars) return false ; double first_low = DBL_MAX , second_high = 0 ; int half = InpTrendBars / 2 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < half; i++) first_low = MathMin (first_low, low_buf[i + half]); for ( int i = 0 ; i < half; i++) second_high = MathMax (second_high, high_buf[i]); return second_high > first_low + PipSize() * InpMinRangePips * 0.3 ; }

bool DetectRange() { double high_buf[], low_buf[]; long vol_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (high_buf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low_buf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (vol_buf, true ); int bars = InpMaxRangeBars + InpTrendBars + 5 ; if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , bars, high_buf) < bars) return false ; if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , bars, low_buf) < bars) return false ; if ( CopyTickVolume ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , bars, vol_buf) < bars) return false ; double pip = PipSize(); double min_h = InpMinRangePips * pip; double max_h = InpMaxRangePips * pip; for ( int range_bars = InpMinRangeBars; range_bars <= InpMaxRangeBars; range_bars++) { double rh = 0 , rl = DBL_MAX ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < range_bars; i++) { rh = MathMax (rh, high_buf[i]); rl = MathMin (rl, low_buf[i]); } double height = rh - rl; if (height < min_h) continue ; if (height > max_h) break ; double tol = height * 0.25 ; bool fits = true ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < range_bars; i++) { if (high_buf[i] > rh + tol || low_buf[i] < rl - tol) { fits = false ; break ; } } if (!fits) continue ; bool down_before = HasPriorDowntrend(range_bars + 1 ); bool up_before = HasPriorUptrend(range_bars + 1 ); if (!down_before && !up_before) continue ; double avg_vol = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < range_bars; i++) avg_vol += ( double )vol_buf[i]; avg_vol /= range_bars; double range_atr = CalcRangeATR(range_bars); g_range.support = rl; g_range.resistance = rh; g_range.start_bar = range_bars; g_range.avg_volume = avg_vol; if (down_before && up_before) { double high_buf[], low_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (high_buf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low_buf, true ); int trend_bars = InpTrendBars; CopyHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , range_bars + 1 , trend_bars, high_buf); CopyLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , range_bars + 1 , trend_bars, low_buf); double trend_high = 0 , trend_low = DBL_MAX ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < trend_bars; k++) { trend_high = MathMax (trend_high, high_buf[k]); trend_low = MathMin (trend_low, low_buf[k]); } double first_close = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , range_bars + trend_bars); double last_close = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , range_bars + 1 ); g_range.bullish_bias = (last_close < first_close); } else g_range.bullish_bias = down_before; g_range.spring_low = 0 ; g_range.sos_high = 0 ; g_range.upthrust_high= 0 ; g_range.sow_low = 0 ; g_range.count_line = 0 ; g_range.range_atr = range_atr; DrawHLine( "SUPPORT" , g_range.support, clrGreen , STYLE_DASH ); DrawHLine( "RESISTANCE" , g_range.resistance, clrRed , STYLE_DASH ); Print ( StringFormat ( "WyckoffEA: Range | Bias:%s | S:%.5f | R:%.5f | Bars:%d | ATR:%.5f" , g_range.bullish_bias ? "ACCUMULATION" : "DISTRIBUTION" , g_range.support, g_range.resistance, range_bars, range_atr)); return true ; } return false ; }

Both functions split the "InpTrendBars" lookback in half. The first half covers the earlier portion of the lookback and the second half covers the recent portion. A downtrend is confirmed when the highest point in the early half is meaningfully above the lowest point in the recent half. An uptrend is the reverse.

DetectRange() tests bar counts from InpMinRangeBars to InpMaxRangeBars and stops at the shortest valid range. The 25% tolerance band allows small excursions without invalidating the range. The range_atr field is populated here, so it is available for CalcPFTarget().

Wyckoff Event Detection

Each detection function examines only the last closed bar, at index 1. All functions share the same pattern: check the price condition first, then confirm with volume.

Spring detection, the accumulation entry event:

bool CheckSpring() { double low1 = iLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double close1 = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double pip = PipSize(); double thresh = g_range.support - InpSpringTolerance * pip; if (low1 < thresh && close1 > g_range.support) { long vol1 = iTickVolume ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); if (( double )vol1 < g_range.avg_volume * InpLowVolMult) { g_range.spring_low = low1; g_range.count_line = low1 + (g_range.support - low1) * 0.5 ; datetime t1 = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); DrawLabel( "SPRING" , t1, low1 - pip * 5 , "SPRING" , clrLime ); Print ( StringFormat ( "WyckoffEA: SPRING | Low:%.5f | Vol:%I64d | AvgVol:%.0f" , low1, vol1, g_range.avg_volume)); return true ; } } return false ; }

The spring is valid when the low penetrates "InpSpringTolerance" pips below support and the close recovers back inside the range, on tick volume below the average. The below-average volume indicates that genuine supply is absent—the dip was a flush of weak hands, not institutional selling.

Sign of strength detection, the accumulation continuation event:

bool CheckSOS() { double close1 = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double high1 = iHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); if (close1 > g_range.resistance) { long vol1 = iTickVolume ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); if (( double )vol1 > g_range.avg_volume * InpHighVolMult) { g_range.sos_high = high1; datetime t1 = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); DrawLabel( "SOS" , t1, high1 + PipSize() * 5 , "SOS" , clrDodgerBlue ); Print ( StringFormat ( "WyckoffEA: SOS | Close:%.5f | Vol:%I64d | AvgVol:%.0f" , close1, vol1, g_range.avg_volume)); return true ; } } return false ; }

The sign of strength requires a close above resistance on above-average tick volume. High volume on the breakout confirms that demand is genuinely controlling the move. Without the volume confirmation, a close above resistance could be a low-conviction excursion that quickly reverses.

Upthrust detection, the distribution entry event:

bool CheckUpthrust() { double high1 = iHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double close1 = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double pip = PipSize(); double thresh = g_range.resistance + InpSpringTolerance * pip; if (high1 > thresh && close1 < g_range.resistance) { long vol1 = iTickVolume ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); if (( double )vol1 < g_range.avg_volume * InpLowVolMult) { g_range.upthrust_high = high1; g_range.count_line = high1 - (high1 - g_range.resistance) * 0.5 ; datetime t1 = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); DrawLabel( "UT" , t1, high1 + pip * 5 , "UPTHRUST" , clrOrangeRed ); Print ( StringFormat ( "WyckoffEA: UPTHRUST | High:%.5f | Vol:%I64d | AvgVol:%.0f" , high1, vol1, g_range.avg_volume)); return true ; } } return false ; }

bool CheckSOW() { double close1 = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double low1 = iLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); if (close1 < g_range.support) { long vol1 = iTickVolume ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); if (( double )vol1 > g_range.avg_volume * InpHighVolMult) { g_range.sow_low = low1; datetime t1 = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); DrawLabel( "SOW" , t1, low1 - PipSize() * 5 , "SOW" , clrCrimson ); Print ( StringFormat ( "WyckoffEA: SOW | Close:%.5f | Vol:%I64d | AvgVol:%.0f" , close1, vol1, g_range.avg_volume)); return true ; } } return false ; }

Sign of weakness detection, the distribution continuation event:The upthrust and the sign of weakness are structural mirrors of the spring and the sign of strength. The upthrust flushes weak shorts above resistance on low volume; the sign of weakness confirms that supply is in control with a close below support on high volume.

Entry Functions

"CheckLPSEntry()" and "CheckLPSYEntry()" are called on each new bar after the sign of strength or the sign of weakness is confirmed. They wait up to "InpLPSBars" bars for the pullback to meet conditions, then set the count line, calculate the "P&F" target, and open the position.

Long entry at the last point of support:

void CheckLPSEntry() { g_lps_count++; if (g_lps_count > InpLPSBars) { Print ( "WyckoffEA: LPS window expired — resetting." ); g_state = STATE_IDLE; ClearLabels(); return ; } double close1 = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); long vol1 = iTickVolume ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); bool pulled_back = (close1 < g_range.sos_high && close1 > g_range.support); bool low_vol = (( double )vol1 < g_range.avg_volume * InpHighVolMult); Print ( StringFormat ( "WyckoffEA: LPS check %d/%d | Close:%.5f | PulledBack:%s | LowVol:%s" , g_lps_count, InpLPSBars, close1, pulled_back ? "YES" : "NO" , low_vol ? "YES" : "NO" )); if (pulled_back && low_vol) { g_range.count_line = close1; double pf_target = CalcPFTarget( true ); double atr_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (atr_buf, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (g_atr_handle, 0 , 1 , 1 , atr_buf) < 1 ) return ; double atr = atr_buf[ 0 ]; double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double sl = ask - atr * InpATRMult; double sl_pip = (ask - sl) / PipSize(); double tp = (pf_target > 0 ) ? pf_target : ask + sl_pip * 2.0 * PipSize(); double lots = CalcLots(sl_pip); if (lots <= 0 ) return ; long stop_lv = SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); double min_dist = stop_lv * _Point ; if (ask - sl < min_dist) sl = ask - min_dist - _Point ; if (tp < ask + min_dist) tp = ask + min_dist + _Point ; if (g_trade.Buy(lots, _Symbol , ask, sl, tp, "Wyckoff LPS Long" )) { string tp_label = (pf_target > 0 ) ? "P&F" : "2R" ; DrawHLine( "TARGET" , tp, clrGold , STYLE_DOT ); datetime t1 = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); DrawLabel( "LPS" , t1, iLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) - PipSize() * 3 , "LPS" , clrGold ); Print ( StringFormat ( "WyckoffEA: LONG | Lots:%.2f | SL:%.5f | TP:%.5f (%s)" , lots, sl, tp, tp_label)); g_state = STATE_IN_TRADE; } } }

The count line is set to the last point of support close at the exact moment the pullback is confirmed, not earlier. This is important: the count line must reflect the actual level from which the markup begins, and that level is not known until the pullback bar closes. Setting "g_range.count_line" to "close1" immediately before calling "CalcPFTarget()" ensures the measurement is always taken at the correct price.

The take profit selection is a single conditional: if the "P&F" target exceeds zero, use the "P&F" projection; otherwise use a 2R fixed ratio. The "(P&F)" or "(2R)" label in the log makes it easy to separate the two groups during analysis.

Short entry at the last point of supply:

void CheckLPSYEntry() { g_lpsy_count++; if (g_lpsy_count > InpLPSBars) { Print ( "WyckoffEA: LPSY window expired — resetting." ); g_state = STATE_IDLE; ClearLabels(); return ; } double close1 = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); long vol1 = iTickVolume ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); bool rallied = (close1 > g_range.sow_low && close1 < g_range.resistance); bool low_vol = (( double )vol1 < g_range.avg_volume * InpHighVolMult); Print ( StringFormat ( "WyckoffEA: LPSY check %d/%d | Close:%.5f | Rallied:%s | LowVol:%s" , g_lpsy_count, InpLPSBars, close1, rallied ? "YES" : "NO" , low_vol ? "YES" : "NO" )); if (rallied && low_vol) { g_range.count_line = close1; double pf_target = CalcPFTarget( false ); double atr_buf[]; ArraySetAsSeries (atr_buf, true ); if ( CopyBuffer (g_atr_handle, 0 , 1 , 1 , atr_buf) < 1 ) return ; double atr = atr_buf[ 0 ]; double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double sl = bid + atr * InpATRMult; double sl_pip = (sl - bid) / PipSize(); double tp = (pf_target > 0 ) ? pf_target : bid - sl_pip * 2.0 * PipSize(); double lots = CalcLots(sl_pip); if (lots <= 0 ) return ; long stop_lv = SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); double min_dist = stop_lv * _Point ; if (sl - bid < min_dist) sl = bid + min_dist + _Point ; if (bid - tp < min_dist) tp = bid - min_dist - _Point ; if (g_trade.Sell(lots, _Symbol , bid, sl, tp, "Wyckoff LPSY Short" )) { string tp_label = (pf_target > 0 ) ? "P&F" : "2R" ; DrawHLine( "TARGET" , tp, clrGold , STYLE_DOT ); datetime t1 = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); DrawLabel( "LPSY" , t1, iHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) + PipSize() * 3 , "LPSY" , clrGold ); Print ( StringFormat ( "WyckoffEA: SHORT | Lots:%.2f | SL:%.5f | TP:%.5f (%s)" , lots, sl, tp, tp_label)); g_state = STATE_IN_TRADE; } } }

The last point of supply entry mirrors the last point of support entry in the short direction. "CalcPFTarget(false)" is called instead of "CalcPFTarget(true)," and the bid price replaces the ask. The stop is placed above the entry at the "ATR" value multiplied by "InpATRMult," added to the bid. All other logic is identical.

Event Handlers

"OnInit()" creates the "ATR" indicator handle, configures the trade object, and initializes all state variables. "OnDeinit()" releases the handle and removes chart objects. "OnTick()" runs the state machine once per new bar.

int OnInit () { g_atr_handle = iATR ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , InpATRPeriod); if (g_atr_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "WyckoffCauseEffectEA: ATR handle creation failed." ); return INIT_FAILED ; } g_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagicNumber); g_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpSlippage); g_state = STATE_IDLE; g_lps_count = 0 ; g_lpsy_count = 0 ; g_range_watch = 0 ; g_last_bar = 0 ; Print ( "WyckoffCauseEffectEA initialized | Symbol:" , _Symbol , " | TF:" , EnumToString ( Period ()), " | Magic:" , InpMagicNumber); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { IndicatorRelease (g_atr_handle); ClearLabels(); }

void OnTick () { datetime current_bar = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 ); if (current_bar == g_last_bar) return ; g_last_bar = current_bar; if (g_state == STATE_IN_TRADE) { if (!PositionOpen()) { Print ( "WyckoffCauseEffectEA: Trade closed — returning to IDLE." ); g_state = STATE_IDLE; g_lps_count = 0 ; g_lpsy_count = 0 ; g_range_watch = 0 ; ClearLabels(); } return ; } switch (g_state) { case STATE_IDLE: if (DetectRange()) { g_state = STATE_RANGE_FORMING; g_range_watch = 0 ; } break ; case STATE_RANGE_FORMING: g_range_watch++; if (g_range_watch > InpRangeWatchBars) { Print ( "WyckoffCauseEffectEA: Range watch expired — resetting." ); g_state = STATE_IDLE; ClearLabels(); break ; } if (g_range.bullish_bias) { if (CheckSpring()) g_state = STATE_SPRING_DETECTED; } else { if (CheckUpthrust()) g_state = STATE_UPTHRUST_DETECTED; } break ; case STATE_SPRING_DETECTED: if (CheckSOS()) { g_state = STATE_SOS_CONFIRMED; g_lps_count = 0 ; } else if ( iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) < g_range.spring_low) { Print ( "WyckoffCauseEffectEA: Spring invalidated — resetting." ); g_state = STATE_IDLE; ClearLabels(); } break ; case STATE_SOS_CONFIRMED: CheckLPSEntry(); break ; case STATE_UPTHRUST_DETECTED: if (CheckSOW()) { g_state = STATE_SOW_CONFIRMED; g_lpsy_count = 0 ; } else if ( iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ) > g_range.upthrust_high) { Print ( "WyckoffCauseEffectEA: Upthrust invalidated — resetting." ); g_state = STATE_IDLE; ClearLabels(); } break ; case STATE_SOW_CONFIRMED: CheckLPSYEntry(); break ; } }

A single "ATR" handle serves both purposes: the stop distance calculation and the range "ATR" averaging. No additional indicator handles are required.

"OnTick()" runs only once per new bar—the "g_last_bar" gate at the top filters out intra-bar ticks. This is correct for signal detection, which should evaluate completed bars only, but means that position management such as stop adjustments, trailing, or break-even would need to move outside this gate if added in a future version. The state machine processes exactly one state per bar and exits immediately after. Invalidation conditions are checked before advancing, so the machine cannot skip a state.

Key Implementation Choices



The box size is set to 0.25 times the range "ATR," which is volatility-adjusted and instrument-agnostic. A minimum box size of 3 pips prevents excessive column counts on low-volatility symbols. The reversal factor is fixed at 1 box, which captures the maximum internal oscillation within the range. The count line is taken from the last point of support or the last point of supply close, giving an objective and reproducible substitute for visual judgment. The fallback take profit is 2R, applied only when the "P&F" structure is too narrow for a valid projection. The stop distance is 1.5 times the "ATR," placed beyond one average range move from entry. Risk per trade is fixed at 1 percent of balance, sized through the tick value. The range tolerance is 25 percent of the range height, allowing minor excursions without disqualifying the range. The volume threshold is 1.2 times the average, applied to both the high-volume and the low-volume event checks.

Backtesting



To test the EA, open the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and configure it as follows. Symbol = EURUSD. Timeframe = H4. Modeling = every tick based on real ticks. Initial deposit = $10,000. Test period = 2025.04.01 to 2026.04.01. Use the same range and volume input values as Part 1. For the P&F settings, begin with "InpPFReversalBoxes" = 1, "InpMinTargetPips" = 30, and "InpMaxTargetPips" = 500.

What to Expect

The journal will log each P&F calculation in detail: the box size derived from ATR, the total column count, the horizontal count at the count line, the projected move, and the resulting target. This output allows you to verify that the calculation is behaving correctly before drawing any conclusions from the results.

Trades where the P&F target was valid will show "TP:%.5f (P&F)" in the log. Trades where the structure was too narrow will show "TP:%.5f (2R)"—indicating the fallback was used. Track these separately to compare the performance of structurally targeted trades against fallback trades.

If the P&F target consistently falls short of actual price movement, the box size may be too large—increase the ATR multiplier for box size from 0.25 toward 0.35. If the target is consistently overshooting, decrease it toward 0.20.

Test Results

Figure 2. Demonstration test.

Figure 3. Equity and balance curve.

Figure 4. Test results.

Figure 5. Test entries.





Known Limitations

The P&F box size is derived from ATR, not from an absolute price level. This is instrument-agnostic but means the box size changes as volatility changes. A range that forms during a low-volatility period will have a smaller box size and therefore more columns than an identical-width range forming during a high-volatility period. The resulting target will differ. This is mathematically correct—the P&F count is sensitive to the scale at which it is measured—but it means targets are not directly comparable across different market conditions.

The count line is set at the LPS or LPSY close, not at a manually identified last point of support level. In Wyckoff's original method, the count line is drawn at a specific structural level that requires visual judgment. The EA approximates this by using the pullback close as the count line. This produces a conservative and objective measurement but may differ from what an experienced Wyckoff analyst would select.

The EA uses a 1-box reversal throughout. Wyckoff practitioners sometimes use 3-box reversals for longer-term counts. The choice of reversal factor has a significant effect on the column count and therefore on the projected target. A future extension could offer both counts and use the average as the target zone.

The P&F construction scans bar-level OHLC data, not intraday tick data. On very short timeframes, individual bars may contain multiple reversal-worthy moves that are invisible at the bar level. H4 and above are the recommended minimum timeframes for this approach. On H1, results should be verified carefully against visual P&F analysis.

Conclusion

Wyckoff's law of cause and effect is one of the most elegant ideas in technical analysis: the size of a trend is proportional to the size of the consolidation that preceded it. The point and figure count is the tool that converts that idea into a number.

Part 1 of this series built the detection and entry architecture. This article builds the measurement layer that makes the exit structural rather than arbitrary. When the EA enters a trade at the last point of support, it now knows how wide the accumulation range was, how many P&F columns it generated, and how far the subsequent markup phase is projected to travel. The take profit is no longer a multiple of the stop distance—it is a measurement of the cause.

Together, Part 1 (entry) and Part 2 (exit) form a complete Wyckoff-based system. The EA enters at the lowest-risk point before markup and exits at the projected effect of the accumulated cause. Both decisions are derived from price structure rather than external indicators.

All code was compiled and tested in MetaTrader 5. The complete "WyckoffCauseEffectEA.mq5" source file is attached to this article. Copy to "MQL5\Experts\WyckoffCauseEffectEA.mq5" and compile in MetaEditor with no additional dependencies. Recommended for EURUSD on H4. Always test on a demo account before live deployment.