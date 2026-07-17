Custom Indicator Workshop (Part 4) : Automating UT Bot Alerts into a Trading Expert Advisor

Introduction

In Part 3, we developed a custom UT Bot Alerts indicator that generates clear and structured trading signals. However, an indicator alone does not execute trades. To convert these signals into a working trading system, we need an Expert Advisor that can read the indicator output, interpret the signal data correctly, and execute trades under controlled conditions.

Several practical challenges appear at this stage. Signals may look correct on the chart but still be unreliable when read programmatically for automated execution. The Expert Advisor must therefore read indicator buffers carefully, work only with confirmed candle data, and avoid acting on unstable values from the currently forming bar. It must also synchronize its logic with the opening of a new bar so that trades are not triggered too early or repeated multiple times within the same candle.

This article addresses these challenges by building a structured Expert Advisor around the UT Bot Alerts indicator developed earlier. The focus is on creating a system that reads signals reliably, executes trades only on confirmed conditions, and keeps the trading logic clear, modular, and testable. The article targets MQL5 developers with basic programming skills and experience working with custom indicators, especially readers who completed the previous part of this series and want to extend the indicator into an automated trading system.

By the end of the article, we will have a complete Expert Advisor that bridges the gap between indicator logic and automated execution in a controlled and repeatable manner.





Design Rules of the Expert Advisor

The Expert Advisor is built around a set of clear rules that control how signals are read, interpreted, and executed. These rules keep the system predictable during both testing and live execution. First, all trading decisions are executed strictly on the opening of a new bar. This is enforced with a new-bar detection mechanism so that the EA does not react to incomplete price data or repeated ticks within the same candle.

Second, signal evaluation is performed using indicator buffer values at index 1, which represents the most recently closed candle. Signals on the current forming candle are ignored to avoid unstable or misleading trade entries. Third, the EA reads signals directly from the indicator buffers using a controlled acquisition process. The required number of values is copied with CopyBuffer(), and the arrays are maintained as timeseries to keep indexing consistent.

Fourth, position management follows a strict one-direction-at-a-time model. When a new signal appears, any existing position in the opposite direction is closed before a new trade is considered. Fifth, trade direction is controlled through a user-defined input, allowing the system to trade only buys, only sells, or both without changing the core logic. This keeps the strategy flexible while preserving a single execution structure.

Sixth, protective stops are optional and are applied only when enabled. When active, stop-loss levels are calculated from the Average True Range of the most recently closed bar, which provides a volatility-based risk measure that adapts to market conditions. Seventh, take-profit levels are derived from the defined risk distance using a reward-to-risk ratio, keeping profit targets consistent with the level of risk used for each trade.

Finally, trade execution is handled through dedicated functions for opening buy and sell positions. These functions receive all required parameters, including entry price, stop-loss, take-profit, and position size. All positions are identified and managed using a unique magic number so that the Expert Advisor interacts only with its own trades and does not interfere with other running systems. With these rules in place, signal detection, decision-making, and execution remain well defined and consistent.





Building the Expert Advisor's Foundation

Preparing the Development Environment

Before building the trading logic, we need to establish a stable working environment. This ensures that each part of the process can be followed without interruption. We assume that the reader already has a working understanding of the MQL5 language, including variables, functions, conditions, loops, and enumerations. Basic experience with the MetaTrader platform is also expected, including opening charts, attaching programs, and using the Strategy Tester.

It is also important to be comfortable with MetaEditor. This is where the Expert Advisor source file is created, edited, compiled, and checked for errors. For reference, the completed Expert Advisor source file is attached as "ciw_uTBotAlertsExpert.mq5". Opening this file in a separate tab can help readers compare their implementation with the completed version while following the tutorial step by step.

Preparing the UT Bot Alerts Indicator

The Expert Advisor depends on a custom indicator to generate signals. The compiled file "ciw_uTBotAlerts.ex5" and the source file "ciw_uTBotAlerts.mq5" are included as attachments. These files allow the EA to load the indicator and read its signal buffers during execution.

There are two simple ways to make the indicator available for use. The first approach is to download the compiled ".ex5" version and place it in the "Indicators" directory. To do this, open MetaTrader, access the data folder from the file menu, and locate the "MQL5\Indicators" directory. After copying the compiled indicator file into this location, restart MetaTrader so the platform can load the indicator.

The second approach is to create a new indicator file directly from MetaEditor. Create a new file with the same name, copy the source code from the attached ".mq5" file into it, then save and compile it. After successful compilation, the result is the same: the indicator becomes available to the Expert Advisor, and its buffers can be read without additional setup.

Creating the Expert Advisor File



With the prerequisites in place, we can now begin building the Expert Advisor. We open MetaEditor and create a new Expert Advisor source file. The name can be chosen freely, but for consistency, we will use ciw_uTBotAlertsExpert.mq5.

The first step is to paste the provided boilerplate code into the file.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, MetaQuotes Ltd. Developer is Chacha Ian" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chachaian" #property version "1.00" #resource "\\Indicators\\ciw_uTBotAlerts.ex5" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum ENUM_UT_TRADE_DIRECTION { UT_TRADE_LONG_ONLY, UT_TRADE_SHORT_ONLY, UT_TRADE_BOTH }; input group "Information" input ulong magicNumber = 254700680002 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input group "UT Bot Alerts indicator configurations" input int atrPeriod = 10 ; input double atrMultiplier = 1.5 ; input bool useHeikinAshi = true ; input group "Trade and Risk Management" input ENUM_UT_TRADE_DIRECTION tradeDirection = UT_TRADE_BOTH; input bool useProtectiveStops = true ; input int stopAtrPeriod = 10 ; input double stopAtrMultiplier = 1.5 ; input double rewardRiskRatio = 3.0 ; input double positionSize = 0.1 ; int atrHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; double atrValues[]; int utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; double sellSignals[]; double buySignals[]; CTrade Trade; double askPrice = 0.0 ; double bidPrice = 0.0 ; datetime currentTime = 0 ; datetime lastBarOpenTime = 0 ; double stopLossLevel = 0.0 ; double takeProfitLevel = 0.0 ; int OnInit () { if (!ConfigureChartAppearance()) { Print ( "Error while configuring chart appearance: " , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } ResetLastError (); atrHandle = iATR ( _Symbol , timeframe, stopAtrPeriod); if (atrHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Error while initializing the ATR indicator. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } ResetLastError (); utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle = iCustom ( _Symbol , timeframe, "::Indicators\\ciw_uTBotAlerts.ex5" , atrPeriod, atrMultiplier, useHeikinAshi); if (utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Error while initializing the UT Bot Alerts indicator. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magicNumber); lastBarOpenTime = 0 ; stopLossLevel = 0.0 ; takeProfitLevel = 0.0 ; if (! ArraySetAsSeries (atrValues, true )) { Print ( "Failed to set atrValues as a series array." ); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (! ArraySetAsSeries (sellSignals, true )) { Print ( "Failed to set sellSignals as a series array." ); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (! ArraySetAsSeries (buySignals, true )) { Print ( "Failed to set buySignals as a series array." ); return INIT_FAILED ; } return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (atrHandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) { ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (atrHandle)) { Print ( "Failed to release ATR indicator handle. Error: " , GetLastError ()); } atrHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; } if (utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) { ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle)) { Print ( "Failed to release UT Bot Alerts indicator handle. Error: " , GetLastError ()); } utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; } Print ( "Program terminated. Reason code: " , reason); } void OnTick () { ResetLastError (); if (! SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK , askPrice)) { Print ( "Failed to retrieve Ask price. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } ResetLastError (); if (! SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID , bidPrice)) { Print ( "Failed to retrieve Bid price. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } currentTime = TimeCurrent (); } bool ConfigureChartAppearance() { ResetLastError (); if (! ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND , clrWhite )) { Print ( "Error while setting chart background. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_GRID , false )) { Print ( "Error while setting chart grid visibility. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_CANDLES )) { Print ( "Error while setting chart mode. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND , clrBlack )) { Print ( "Error while setting chart foreground color. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL , clrWhite )) { Print ( "Error while setting bullish candle color. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR , clrWhite )) { Print ( "Error while setting bearish candle color. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP , clrSeaGreen )) { Print ( "Error while setting bullish chart line color. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN , clrBlack )) { Print ( "Error while setting bearish chart line color. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool UpdateATRValues() { if (atrHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "ATR indicator handle is invalid." ); return false ; } int calculatedBars = BarsCalculated (atrHandle); if (calculatedBars <= 0 ) { Print ( "ATR indicator is not ready. BarsCalculated returned: " , calculatedBars, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (calculatedBars < 5 ) { Print ( "ATR indicator does not have enough calculated bars yet. Requested: 5, available: " , calculatedBars); return false ; } ResetLastError (); int numberOfCopiedATRValues = CopyBuffer (atrHandle, 0 , 0 , 5 , atrValues); if (numberOfCopiedATRValues != 5 ) { Print ( "Error while copying ATR values. Requested: 5, copied: " , numberOfCopiedATRValues, ", error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool GetUTBotSignalValues( const int valuesToCopy) { if (utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "UT Bot Alerts indicator handle is invalid." ); return false ; } if (valuesToCopy <= 0 ) { Print ( "The number of values to copy must be greater than zero." ); return false ; } ResetLastError (); int calculatedBars = BarsCalculated (utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle); if (calculatedBars <= 0 ) { Print ( "UT Bot Alerts indicator is not ready. BarsCalculated returned: " , calculatedBars, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (calculatedBars < valuesToCopy) { Print ( "UT Bot Alerts indicator does not have enough calculated bars yet. Requested: " , valuesToCopy, ", available: " , calculatedBars); return false ; } ArrayFree (sellSignals); ArrayFree (buySignals); if (! ArraySetAsSeries (sellSignals, true )) { Print ( "Failed to set sellSignals as a series array." ); return false ; } if (! ArraySetAsSeries (buySignals, true )) { Print ( "Failed to set buySignals as a series array." ); return false ; } ResetLastError (); int copiedSell = CopyBuffer (utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle, 0 , 0 , valuesToCopy, sellSignals); if (copiedSell != valuesToCopy) { Print ( "Failed to copy sell signal values. Requested: " , valuesToCopy, ", copied: " , copiedSell, ", error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ResetLastError (); int copiedBuy = CopyBuffer (utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle, 1 , 0 , valuesToCopy, buySignals); if (copiedBuy != valuesToCopy) { Print ( "Failed to copy buy signal values. Requested: " , valuesToCopy, ", copied: " , copiedBuy, ", error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

This code forms the foundation of the system. It defines the structure that will support all trading logic. At this stage, it is not necessary to modify anything. The goal is to understand how each part contributes to the final behavior.

Defining Program Properties and Resources



At the top of the file, we define basic properties of the program. These include the name, version, and reference link. These properties help identify the program and are useful when managing multiple tools. We also define a resource that links the Expert Advisor to the compiled indicator file. This allows the EA to access the indicator internally without requiring manual attachment on the chart.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, MetaQuotes Ltd. Developer is Chacha Ian" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chachaian" #property version "1.00" #resource "\\Indicators\\ciw_uTBotAlerts.ex5"

This connection is important because the EA will later read signal values directly from the indicator buffers.

Including Trading Capabilities



Next, we include the standard trading library. This provides access to the CTrade class, which simplifies trade execution.

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

Instead of manually constructing trade requests, we use this class to open and close positions. This keeps the code clean and reduces the chance of errors.

Defining Trade Direction Rules



An enumeration is introduced to control trade direction.

enum ENUM_UT_TRADE_DIRECTION { UT_TRADE_LONG_ONLY, UT_TRADE_SHORT_ONLY, UT_TRADE_BOTH };

This allows the system to operate in three modes. It can take only buy trades, only sell trades, or both. This design provides flexibility while keeping the logic simple. The selected mode will later determine whether a detected signal is allowed to trigger a trade.

Declaring User Inputs



User inputs are grouped to make the configuration clear and organized.

input group "Information" input ulong magicNumber = 254700680002 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input group "UT Bot Alerts indicator configurations" input int atrPeriod = 10 ; input double atrMultiplier = 1.5 ; input bool useHeikinAshi = true ; input group "Trade and Risk Management" input ENUM_UT_TRADE_DIRECTION tradeDirection = UT_TRADE_BOTH; input bool useProtectiveStops = true ; input int stopAtrPeriod = 10 ; input double stopAtrMultiplier = 1.5 ; input double rewardRiskRatio = 3.0 ; input double positionSize = 0.1 ;

The first group contains general information such as the magic number and timeframe. The magic number is used to identify trades opened by this system. The second group defines the indicator settings. These parameters control how the UT Bot Alerts indicator behaves. The third group manages risk and trade execution. It includes options for enabling protective stops, defining the stop calculation parameters, setting the reward-to-risk ratio, and specifying position size. These inputs allow the behavior of the Expert Advisor to be adjusted without modifying the code.

Preparing Global Variables



Global variables are declared to store important data during execution.

int atrHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; double atrValues[]; int utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; double sellSignals[]; double buySignals[]; CTrade Trade; double askPrice = 0.0 ; double bidPrice = 0.0 ; datetime currentTime = 0 ; datetime lastBarOpenTime = 0 ; double stopLossLevel = 0.0 ; double takeProfitLevel = 0.0 ;

Handles are created for both the ATR indicator and the UT Bot Alerts indicator. These handles are used to request data from the indicators. Arrays are defined to store ATR values and signal buffers. These arrays will later hold the data copied from the indicators.

We also define variables to track market prices, time, and new bar detection. In addition, variables are prepared to store stop-loss and take-profit levels. This setup ensures that all required data is accessible throughout the program.

Initializing the Expert Advisor



The initialization function prepares everything before trading begins.

int OnInit () { if (!ConfigureChartAppearance()) { Print ( "Error while configuring chart appearance: " , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } ResetLastError (); atrHandle = iATR ( _Symbol , timeframe, stopAtrPeriod); if (atrHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Error while initializing the ATR indicator. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } ResetLastError (); utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle = iCustom ( _Symbol , timeframe, "::Indicators\\ciw_uTBotAlerts.ex5" , atrPeriod, atrMultiplier, useHeikinAshi); if (utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Error while initializing the UT Bot Alerts indicator. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magicNumber); lastBarOpenTime = 0 ; stopLossLevel = 0.0 ; takeProfitLevel = 0.0 ; if (! ArraySetAsSeries (atrValues, true )) { Print ( "Failed to set atrValues as a series array." ); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (! ArraySetAsSeries (sellSignals, true )) { Print ( "Failed to set sellSignals as a series array." ); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (! ArraySetAsSeries (buySignals, true )) { Print ( "Failed to set buySignals as a series array." ); return INIT_FAILED ; } return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; }

First, the chart appearance is configured. This improves visual clarity when the EA is attached. Next, the ATR indicator is initialized using the defined parameters. If initialization fails, the program stops to prevent further errors. The UT Bot Alerts indicator is then loaded using a custom indicator call. This connects the EA to the signal source. The magic number is assigned to the trading object. This ensures that all trades opened by this EA are uniquely identified. Finally, arrays are set as timeseries. This is important because it aligns indexing with price data, where the most recent bar is accessed using index zero.

Handling Deinitialization

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (atrHandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) { ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (atrHandle)) { Print ( "Failed to release ATR indicator handle. Error: " , GetLastError ()); } atrHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; } if (utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) { ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle)) { Print ( "Failed to release UT Bot Alerts indicator handle. Error: " , GetLastError ()); } utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; } Print ( "Program terminated. Reason code: " , reason); }

When the program stops, resources must be released properly. The indicator handles are freed to release memory. This is a good practice that prevents resource leaks. A message is also printed to indicate why the program stopped. This can help during debugging.

Establishing the Execution Loop



The OnTick function acts as the main execution loop.

void OnTick () { ResetLastError (); if (! SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK , askPrice)) { Print ( "Failed to retrieve Ask price. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } ResetLastError (); if (! SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID , bidPrice)) { Print ( "Failed to retrieve Bid price. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } currentTime = TimeCurrent (); }

At this stage, it retrieves the current ask and bid prices and stores the current time. This data will be used later when placing trades. No trading logic is executed yet. This step prepares the structure that will later handle signal detection and trade execution.

Supporting Utility Functions



Several utility functions are included to support the system. The chart configuration function sets the visual properties of the chart. This improves readability during testing.

bool ConfigureChartAppearance() { ResetLastError (); if (! ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND , clrWhite )) { Print ( "Error while setting chart background. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_GRID , false )) { Print ( "Error while setting chart grid visibility. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_CANDLES )) { Print ( "Error while setting chart mode. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND , clrBlack )) { Print ( "Error while setting chart foreground color. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL , clrWhite )) { Print ( "Error while setting bullish candle color. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR , clrWhite )) { Print ( "Error while setting bearish candle color. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP , clrSeaGreen )) { Print ( "Error while setting bullish chart line color. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN , clrBlack )) { Print ( "Error while setting bearish chart line color. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

The ATR update function retrieves recent ATR values and stores them in an array. These values will later be used for risk calculations.

bool UpdateATRValues() { if (atrHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "ATR indicator handle is invalid." ); return false ; } int calculatedBars = BarsCalculated (atrHandle); if (calculatedBars <= 0 ) { Print ( "ATR indicator is not ready. BarsCalculated returned: " , calculatedBars, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (calculatedBars < 5 ) { Print ( "ATR indicator does not have enough calculated bars yet. Requested: 5, available: " , calculatedBars); return false ; } ResetLastError (); int numberOfCopiedATRValues = CopyBuffer (atrHandle, 0 , 0 , 5 , atrValues); if (numberOfCopiedATRValues != 5 ) { Print ( "Error while copying ATR values. Requested: 5, copied: " , numberOfCopiedATRValues, ", error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

The signal retrieval function reads buffer values from the UT Bot Alerts indicator. It ensures that enough data is available and copies it into local arrays.

bool GetUTBotSignalValues( const int valuesToCopy) { if (utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "UT Bot Alerts indicator handle is invalid." ); return false ; } if (valuesToCopy <= 0 ) { Print ( "The number of values to copy must be greater than zero." ); return false ; } ResetLastError (); int calculatedBars = BarsCalculated (utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle); if (calculatedBars <= 0 ) { Print ( "UT Bot Alerts indicator is not ready. BarsCalculated returned: " , calculatedBars, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (calculatedBars < valuesToCopy) { Print ( "UT Bot Alerts indicator does not have enough calculated bars yet. Requested: " , valuesToCopy, ", available: " , calculatedBars); return false ; } ArrayFree (sellSignals); ArrayFree (buySignals); if (! ArraySetAsSeries (sellSignals, true )) { Print ( "Failed to set sellSignals as a series array." ); return false ; } if (! ArraySetAsSeries (buySignals, true )) { Print ( "Failed to set buySignals as a series array." ); return false ; } ResetLastError (); int copiedSell = CopyBuffer (utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle, 0 , 0 , valuesToCopy, sellSignals); if (copiedSell != valuesToCopy) { Print ( "Failed to copy sell signal values. Requested: " , valuesToCopy, ", copied: " , copiedSell, ", error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ResetLastError (); int copiedBuy = CopyBuffer (utBotAlertsIndicatorHandle, 1 , 0 , valuesToCopy, buySignals); if (copiedBuy != valuesToCopy) { Print ( "Failed to copy buy signal values. Requested: " , valuesToCopy, ", copied: " , copiedBuy, ", error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

These utility functions separate data handling from trading logic. This keeps the program organized and easier to maintain.





Implementing Trading Logic



Detecting a New Candle



With the foundation in place, we now move to the part where the Expert Advisor begins to make decisions. All trading actions are executed only when a new candle opens. This ensures that every decision is based on completed price data.

To achieve this, we define a function that compares the current bar time with the last recorded bar time.

bool IsNewBar( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf, datetime &lastTm) { ResetLastError (); datetime currentTm = iTime (symbol, tf, 0 ); if (currentTm == 0 ) { Print ( "Failed to retrieve current bar open time. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (currentTm != lastTm) { lastTm = currentTm; return true ; } return false ; }

If the time has changed, it means a new candle has formed. The function updates the stored time and returns true. Otherwise, it returns false. This simple check controls the entire execution flow and prevents the EA from reacting to incomplete market data.

Reading Confirmed Signals



Once a new candle is detected, the next step is to evaluate signals. Signals are read from indicator buffers that were copied earlier. Each buffer contains values where valid signals are represented by numbers, while empty positions are marked using EMPTY_VALUE.

To detect a bullish signal, we define a function that checks whether the value at a given index is different from EMPTY_VALUE.

bool IsBullishSignal( const int index) { if (index < 0 || index >= ArraySize (buySignals)) { return false ; } return (buySignals[index] != EMPTY_VALUE ); }

A similar function is defined for bearish signals.

bool IsBearishSignal( const int index) { if (index < 0 || index >= ArraySize (sellSignals)) { return false ; } return (sellSignals[index] != EMPTY_VALUE ); }

We always evaluate index one. This represents the most recently closed candle. By doing this, we ensure that signals are stable and confirmed before acting on them. These two functions provide a clean and reliable way to interpret indicator output.

Controlling Active Positions



One of the key rules of this system is that only one position can be active at any time. To enforce this rule, we define two functions. One checks for active buy positions and the other checks for active sell positions.

bool IsThereAnActiveBuyPosition( ulong magic) { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ResetLastError (); ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) { Print ( "Error while fetching position ticket at index " , i, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); continue ; } long positionMagic = 0 ; if (! PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC , positionMagic)) { Print ( "Error while reading position magic. Ticket: " , ticket, ", error: " , GetLastError ()); continue ; } long positionType = - 1 ; if (! PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE , positionType)) { Print ( "Error while reading position type. Ticket: " , ticket, ", error: " , GetLastError ()); continue ; } if (( ulong )positionMagic == magic && positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { return true ; } } return false ; } bool IsThereAnActiveSellPosition( ulong magic) { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ResetLastError (); ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) { Print ( "Error while fetching position ticket at index " , i, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); continue ; } long positionMagic = 0 ; if (! PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC , positionMagic)) { Print ( "Error while reading position magic. Ticket: " , ticket, ", error: " , GetLastError ()); continue ; } long positionType = - 1 ; if (! PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE , positionType)) { Print ( "Error while reading position type. Ticket: " , ticket, ", error: " , GetLastError ()); continue ; } if (( ulong )positionMagic == magic && positionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { return true ; } } return false ; }

Each function loops through all open positions and compares the stored magic number with the one assigned to this EA. If a matching position is found, the function returns true. Otherwise, it returns false. This allows the system to understand its current state before making any new decisions.

Closing Opposite Positions



When a new signal appears, it may conflict with an existing position. In such cases, the existing position must be closed before opening a new one. To handle this, we define a function that scans all open positions and closes those that belong to this EA.

bool ClosePositionsByMagic( ulong magic) { bool allClosed = true ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ResetLastError (); ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) { Print ( "Error while fetching position ticket at index " , i, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); allClosed = false ; continue ; } if (! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { Print ( "Error while selecting position by ticket " , ticket, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); allClosed = false ; continue ; } long positionMagic = 0 ; if (! PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC , positionMagic)) { Print ( "Error while reading position magic. Ticket: " , ticket, ", error: " , GetLastError ()); allClosed = false ; continue ; } if (( ulong )positionMagic != magic) { continue ; } long positionType = - 1 ; if (! PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE , positionType)) { Print ( "Error while reading position type. Ticket: " , ticket, ", error: " , GetLastError ()); allClosed = false ; continue ; } if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY || positionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { ResetLastError (); if (!Trade.PositionClose(ticket)) { Print ( "Error while closing position. Ticket: " , ticket, ", retcode: " , Trade.ResultRetcode(), ", comment: " , Trade.ResultComment(), ", error: " , GetLastError ()); allClosed = false ; } } } return allClosed; }

The function uses the magic number to identify relevant trades. This ensures that the system always operates in a single direction and avoids holding conflicting positions at the same time.

Projecting Stop-Loss Levels



Risk management is handled through optional protective stops. To calculate a stop-loss for a buy position, we take the entry price and subtract a value derived from the Average True Range. This value is taken from the most recently closed candle and multiplied by a user-defined factor.

double CalculateBullishStopLossFromATR( const double entryPrice) { if (entryPrice <= 0.0 ) { Print ( "Invalid bullish entry price received for stop-loss calculation: " , entryPrice); return 0.0 ; } if ( ArraySize (atrValues) <= 1 ) { Print ( "Not enough ATR values available for bullish stop-loss calculation." ); return 0.0 ; } if (atrValues[ 1 ] <= 0.0 ) { Print ( "Invalid ATR value for bullish stop-loss calculation: " , atrValues[ 1 ]); return 0.0 ; } double stopLoss = entryPrice - atrValues[ 1 ] * stopAtrMultiplier; return NormalizeDouble (stopLoss, _Digits ); }

For a sell position, the same logic is applied in the opposite direction. The stop-loss is placed above the entry price using the same ATR-based distance.

double CalculateBearishStopLossFromATR( const double entryPrice) { if (entryPrice <= 0.0 ) { Print ( "Invalid bearish entry price received for stop-loss calculation: " , entryPrice); return 0.0 ; } if ( ArraySize (atrValues) <= 1 ) { Print ( "Not enough ATR values available for bearish stop-loss calculation." ); return 0.0 ; } if (atrValues[ 1 ] <= 0.0 ) { Print ( "Invalid ATR value for bearish stop-loss calculation: " , atrValues[ 1 ]); return 0.0 ; } double stopLoss = entryPrice + atrValues[ 1 ] * stopAtrMultiplier; return NormalizeDouble (stopLoss, _Digits ); }

Before performing these calculations, we ensure that valid ATR data is available. If not, the function returns zero to indicate that no valid stop can be set. This approach allows stop levels to adjust naturally to market volatility.

Projecting Take-Profit Levels



Take-profit levels are derived from the defined risk. For a buy position, the distance between the entry price and the stop-loss is calculated. This distance represents the risk. The take-profit is then placed above the entry price using a multiple of this risk.

double CalculateBullishTakeProfitFromRisk( const double entryPrice, const double stopLoss) { if (entryPrice <= 0.0 ) { Print ( "Invalid bullish entry price received for take-profit calculation: " , entryPrice); return 0.0 ; } if (stopLoss <= 0.0 || stopLoss >= entryPrice) { Print ( "Invalid bullish stop-loss level received for take-profit calculation. Entry: " , entryPrice, ", Stop Loss: " , stopLoss); return 0.0 ; } if (rewardRiskRatio <= 0.0 ) { Print ( "Invalid reward-to-risk ratio: " , rewardRiskRatio); return 0.0 ; } double riskDistance = entryPrice - stopLoss; double takeProfit = entryPrice + (riskDistance * rewardRiskRatio); return NormalizeDouble (takeProfit, _Digits ); }

For a sell position, the same process is applied in reverse. The take-profit is placed below the entry price based on the calculated risk distance.

double CalculateBearishTakeProfitFromRisk( const double entryPrice, const double stopLoss) { if (entryPrice <= 0.0 ) { Print ( "Invalid bearish entry price received for take-profit calculation: " , entryPrice); return 0.0 ; } if (stopLoss <= 0.0 || stopLoss <= entryPrice) { Print ( "Invalid bearish stop-loss level received for take-profit calculation. Entry: " , entryPrice, ", Stop Loss: " , stopLoss); return 0.0 ; } if (rewardRiskRatio <= 0.0 ) { Print ( "Invalid reward-to-risk ratio: " , rewardRiskRatio); return 0.0 ; } double riskDistance = stopLoss - entryPrice; double takeProfit = entryPrice - (riskDistance * rewardRiskRatio); return NormalizeDouble (takeProfit, _Digits ); }

Validation is performed before calculation to ensure that the stop-loss and reward ratio are valid. This method maintains a consistent relationship between risk and reward across all trades.

Executing Trades



Once all conditions are satisfied, the system is ready to open positions. Two helper functions are defined to handle trade execution.

bool OpenBuy( double entryPrice, double stopLoss, double takeProfit, double lotSize) { if (entryPrice <= 0.0 ) { Print ( "Invalid buy entry price: " , entryPrice); return false ; } if (lotSize <= 0.0 ) { Print ( "Invalid buy lot size: " , lotSize); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (!Trade.Buy(lotSize, _Symbol , entryPrice, stopLoss, takeProfit)) { Print ( "Error while executing a market buy order. Error: " , GetLastError (), ", retcode: " , Trade.ResultRetcode(), ", comment: " , Trade.ResultComment()); return false ; } return true ; } bool OpenSell( double entryPrice, double stopLoss, double takeProfit, double lotSize) { if (entryPrice <= 0.0 ) { Print ( "Invalid sell entry price: " , entryPrice); return false ; } if (lotSize <= 0.0 ) { Print ( "Invalid sell lot size: " , lotSize); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (!Trade.Sell(lotSize, _Symbol , entryPrice, stopLoss, takeProfit)) { Print ( "Error while executing a market sell order. Error: " , GetLastError (), ", retcode: " , Trade.ResultRetcode(), ", comment: " , Trade.ResultComment()); return false ; } return true ; }

One opens buy positions, and the other opens sell positions. Each function receives the entry price, stop-loss, take-profit, and position size. If the trade request fails, the function prints detailed error information. Otherwise, it confirms successful execution. By isolating trade execution into dedicated functions, the main logic remains clean and easy to follow.

Bringing Everything Together



All components are now combined inside the main execution loop.

void OnTick () { ResetLastError (); if (! SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK , askPrice)) { Print ( "Failed to retrieve Ask price. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } ResetLastError (); if (! SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID , bidPrice)) { Print ( "Failed to retrieve Bid price. Error: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } currentTime = TimeCurrent (); if (IsNewBar( _Symbol , timeframe, lastBarOpenTime)) { if (!UpdateATRValues()) { return ; } if (!GetUTBotSignalValues( 10 )) { return ; } if (IsBullishSignal( 1 )) { if (IsThereAnActiveSellPosition(magicNumber)) { if (!ClosePositionsByMagic(magicNumber)) { Print ( "Failed to close existing sell position before opening a buy position." ); return ; } } if (tradeDirection == UT_TRADE_LONG_ONLY || tradeDirection == UT_TRADE_BOTH) { if (useProtectiveStops) { stopLossLevel = CalculateBullishStopLossFromATR(askPrice); takeProfitLevel = CalculateBullishTakeProfitFromRisk(askPrice, stopLossLevel); if (stopLossLevel <= 0.0 || takeProfitLevel <= 0.0 ) { Print ( "Invalid bullish protective stop levels. Trade skipped. Stop Loss: " , stopLossLevel, ", Take Profit: " , takeProfitLevel); return ; } if (!OpenBuy(askPrice, stopLossLevel, takeProfitLevel, positionSize)) { return ; } } else { if (!OpenBuy(askPrice, 0.0 , 0.0 , positionSize)) { return ; } } } } if (IsBearishSignal( 1 )) { if (IsThereAnActiveBuyPosition(magicNumber)) { if (!ClosePositionsByMagic(magicNumber)) { Print ( "Failed to close existing buy position before opening a sell position." ); return ; } } if (tradeDirection == UT_TRADE_BOTH || tradeDirection == UT_TRADE_SHORT_ONLY) { if (useProtectiveStops) { stopLossLevel = CalculateBearishStopLossFromATR(bidPrice); takeProfitLevel = CalculateBearishTakeProfitFromRisk(bidPrice, stopLossLevel); if (stopLossLevel <= 0.0 || takeProfitLevel <= 0.0 ) { Print ( "Invalid bearish protective stop levels. Trade skipped. Stop Loss: " , stopLossLevel, ", Take Profit: " , takeProfitLevel); return ; } if (!OpenSell(bidPrice, stopLossLevel, takeProfitLevel, positionSize)) { return ; } } else { if (!OpenSell(bidPrice, 0.0 , 0.0 , positionSize)) { return ; } } } } } }

At the start of each tick, current market prices are updated. The system then checks for a new candle. If a new candle is detected, indicator values are refreshed.

The EA then evaluates bullish and bearish signals using the confirmed bar. If a bullish signal is detected, any active sell position is closed. A buy trade is then opened if allowed by the selected trade direction.

If protective stops are enabled, stop-loss and take-profit levels are calculated before execution. Otherwise, the trade is opened without them.

The same logic is applied for bearish signals, with roles reversed. This structure ensures that signal detection, position management, and trade execution work together clearly and consistently.

At this point, the Expert Advisor is fully functional. All rules are implemented, and the system is ready for testing and validation.





Testing Perfomance and Evaluation



In this phase, the Expert Advisor is evaluated through a series of controlled backtest experiments. The objective is to observe how the system behaves under consistent market conditions while varying only one key parameter.

All experiments are conducted on Gold against the US Dollar on the daily timeframe. The test period spans from the first day of January 2025 to the end of February 2026. This provides a full year of historical data for analysis. To ensure consistency, all environment settings remain unchanged across the experiments. Only the trade direction parameter is adjusted.

To support reproducibility, configuration files are provided. The tester environment settings are stored in the configuration files. Each experiment has a corresponding parameter file that defines the exact input values used during testing. This allows the same conditions to be recreated without manual setup.

The first experiment allows both long and short trades.

Under these conditions, the system produces a negative net result. While long trades show moderate success, short trades fail to produce any winning outcomes. This imbalance affects overall performance.

The second experiment restricts trading to long positions only.

In this case, the system produces a positive result with fewer trades. The win rate remains consistent with the long trades observed earlier, which confirms that the strength of the system is concentrated on the long side.

The third experiment allows only short trades.

The result is significantly negative, with no winning trades recorded. This highlights a clear weakness in the system when operating in bearish conditions.

From these observations, it becomes clear that the current implementation performs better in upward market conditions. The logic used to interpret signals appears to align more effectively with bullish trends, while bearish conditions are not handled with the same level of accuracy. This insight is useful for guiding future improvements and refining the strategy.

It is important to note that during the selected test period, the market was in a sustained upward trend. This directional bias provides context for the observed results. Since the strategy relies on trend following behavior, long positions benefited from favorable market conditions while short positions struggled to gain traction. The dominance of bullish trades is therefore not only a result of the system logic, but also a reflection of the broader market environment during the test period.

Despite producing valid results, it is important to recognize the limitations of the current system:

The strategy does not include time-based filtering to control when trades are allowed.

There is no awareness of major economic events that may affect price behavior.

Market context, such as trend strength or higher timeframe direction, is not considered.

Position sizing remains fixed and does not adapt to changing market conditions.

The system relies entirely on a single signal source without confirmation from additional indicators,

These limitations indicate that while the system is functional, there is room for further refinement. The current results provide a solid baseline upon which more advanced features can be introduced in future development stages.





Conclusion

In this article, we have completed the transition from signal generation to automated execution. Building on the UT Bot Alerts indicator developed in the previous part of this series, we have designed an Expert Advisor that can read signals and act on them in a consistent and controlled manner. The key challenges identified at the beginning have been addressed:

Signals from the custom indicator are read accurately using indicator buffers

Trade execution is synchronized with new bar formation to ensure stable and confirmed entries

Signal detection and trade execution are separated into clear components, improving structure and readability

The result is a working system that demonstrates how an indicator can be extended into a practical automated trading tool. This establishes a solid foundation for further experimentation and refinement.





Attachments and Reproducing the Experiments

The attached files are provided in a single archive named "MQL5.zip". The archive contains the "MQL5" folder as its root. When extracted into the terminal installation directory, the files are placed in their required project subfolders.

Reproducing the Experiments



Extract the provided archive into the terminal's "MQL5" folder. Open MetaEditor and compile the Expert Advisor and the custom indicator. Open Strategy Tester in MetaTrader 5. Select the compiled "ciw_uTBotAlertsExpert" Expert Advisor. Set the symbol to XAUUSD. Set the timeframe to D1. Set the testing period from January 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026. Load the tester configuration file. Load the parameter file for the required experiment. Run the test. Repeat the same process for each remaining parameter file. Compare the reports and equity curves for all experiments.

The table below summarizes the attached archive and its contents:

Folder File Name Description MQL5\Experts\CustomIndicatorWorkshop_Part4 ciw_uTBotAlertsExpert.mq5 Source code for the Expert Advisor developed in this article. MQL5\Indicators\CustomIndicatorWorkshop_Part4 ciw_uTBotAlerts.mq5 Source code for the UT Bot Alerts custom indicator used by the Expert Advisor. MQL5\Files\CustomIndicatorWorkshop_Part4 configurations.ini Strategy Tester configuration file used to reproduce the testing environment. MQL5\Files\CustomIndicatorWorkshop_Part4 parameters_exp1.set Input parameters used for experiment 1. MQL5\Files\CustomIndicatorWorkshop_Part4 parameters_exp2.set Input parameters used for experiment 2 MQL5\Files\CustomIndicatorWorkshop_Part4 parameters_exp3.set Input parameters used for experiment 3.

MQL5.zip Archive containing all files arranged under the "MQL5" root folder. When extracted into the terminal installation directory, the files are placed in their required project subfolders.



