Discussing the article: "Tables in the MVC Paradigm in MQL5: Customizable and sortable table columns"
Thank you Artem. This is indeed a very useful article.
MetaQuotes:Artem !!! In vssam-delish MVC, Clicking on a view does NOT change anything in the model. There can be many different views on one model at the same time with different sorts and selections.
clicking on a table column header (Controller component operation) will cause a change in the data arrangement in the table model (reorganisation of the Model component),
Check out the new article: Tables in the MVC Paradigm in MQL5: Customizable and sortable table columns.
In the previous article focused on creating tables on MQL5 in the MVC paradigm, we linked tabular data (Model) with their graphical representation (View) in a single control (TableView), and created a simple static table based on the resulting object. Tables are a convenient tool for classifying and displaying various data in a user—friendly view. Accordingly, the table should provide more features for the user to control the display of data.
Today, we will add to the tables a feature to adjust the column widths, indicate the types of data displayed, and sort the table data by its columns. To do this, we just need to refine the previously created classes of controls. But in the end, we will add a new class that simplifies table creation. The class will allow for creating tables in several rows from previously prepared data.
In the MVC (Model — View — Controller) concept, the interaction between the three components is organized in such a way that when the external component (View) is changed using the Controller, the Model is modified. And then the modified model is re-displayed by the visual component (View). Here, we will organize interaction between the three components in the same way — clicking on table’s column header (the Controller component operation) will result in a change in data location in the table model (reorganizing the Model component), which will result in a change in the table view — the display of the result by the View component.
Author: Artyom Trishkin