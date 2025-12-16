Discussing the article: "Tables in the MVC Paradigm in MQL5: Integrating the Model Component into the View Component"
Check out the new article: Tables in the MVC Paradigm in MQL5: Integrating the Model Component into the View Component.
In article “Table and Header Classes based on a table model in MQL5: Applying the MVC concept" we completed creating the table model class (in the MVC concept it means the Model component). Next, we were developing a library of simple controls that allow for creating controls based on them that are completely different in purpose and complexity. In particular, the View component for creating the TableView control.
This article will cover implementation of the interaction between the Model component and the View component. In other words, today we will combine tabular data with their graphical representation in a single control.
The control will be created based on the Panel object class, and will consist of several elements:
Author: Artyom Trishkin