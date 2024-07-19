Building A Candlestick Trend Constraint Model (Part 6): All in one integration





Introduction

Our signal system has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance throughout each stage of its development. The current objective is to merge the existing programs into a single, unified signal system. Remember, the prior two versions of the Trend Constraint indicator each had their specific integrations in Part 5. This consolidation aims to harness the full power of programming, which significantly reduces human workload by allowing computers to execute complex, repetitive tasks at incredible speeds.

Given that we have two programs with similar logic but distinct features, the integration process involves more than simply copying and pasting source code. Instead, we will strategically retain certain elements that have consistent effects across both programs, ensuring optimal functionality. This process, which I refer to as merging, requires careful consideration and precision.

In this article, we will break down the MQL5 code sections where integration occurs and discuss the key lines that remain global throughout the merging process. This meticulous approach is essential when combining multiple code snippets to create a cohesive and efficient program.

From Part 5 and its subsections, we had two major integrations to summarize:

Integration of Telegram with MetaTrader 5 for notifications. Integration of WhatsApp with MetaTrader 5 for notifications.

One challenge is that our integration performs tasks in the Command Prompt with the window hidden to avoid interfering with other processes on the computer screen. As a result, there is no confirmation of whether the signals have been successfully sent to the target platforms. We want our system to comment on the chart window for every successful signal broadcast or, at the very least, print it in the platform journal.

Let's delve deeper and discuss further insights in the next sections of this article.





Our major integration sections

I have extracted the main points of interest from the code specifically for this article's discussion. For more detailed discussions, please revisit Part 5. Here are the programs we are comparing to facilitate the merging process. Take a look at each program and compare their similarities and differences. This comparison will help us identify the key areas where integration is required, ensuring a seamless and efficient merge.

Integration of Telegram:

/--- ShellExecuteW declaration ---------------------------------------------- #import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW( int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd); #import datetime last_alert_time; input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60 ; void myAlert( string type, string message) { datetime current_time = TimeCurrent (); if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) { return ; } last_alert_time = current_time; string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.05 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message; if (type == "print" ) { Print (message); } else if (type == "error" ) { Print (type + " | Trend Constraint V1.05 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message); } else if (type == "order" ) { } else if (type == "modify" ) { } else if (type == "indicator" ) { if (Audible_Alerts) { Alert (full_message); } if (Push_Notifications) { SendNotification (full_message); } string python_path = "C:\\Users\\your_computer_name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe" ; string script_path = "C:\\Users\\your_computer_name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_telegram_message.py" ; string command = python_path + " \"" + script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send Telegram message: " , command); string final_command = "/c " + command + " && timeout 5" ; int result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_command, NULL , 1 ); if (result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed Python script. Result code: " , result); } } }

Integration of WhatsApp:

#import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW( int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd); #import datetime last_alert_time; input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60 ; void myAlert( string type, string message) { datetime current_time = TimeCurrent (); if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) { return ; } last_alert_time = current_time; string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message; if (type == "print" ) { Print (message); } else if (type == "error" ) { Print (type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message); } else if (type == "order" ) { } else if (type == "modify" ) { } else if (type == "indicator" || type == "info" ) { if (Audible_Alerts) { Alert (full_message); } if (Push_Notifications) { SendNotification (full_message); } string python_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe" ; string script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py" ; string command = python_path + " \"" + script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send WhatsApp message: " , command); string final_command = "/c " + command + " && timeout 5" ; int result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_command, NULL , 1 ); if (result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed Python script. Result code: " , result); } } }

Combining the Integration Logic

To create a single program that integrates both WhatsApp and Telegram using the two provided code snippets, we will combine the logic from each snippet into one cohesive function. Here’s the plan:

Combine Global Variables and Declarations: We will consolidate the declarations and global variables. Merge the myAlert Function: We will extend the myAlert function to handle sending messages to both WhatsApp and Telegram. Adjust the Command Execution Logic: We will ensure that both commands (WhatsApp and Telegram) are executed within the same function. Ensure Cooldown Period is Maintained: We will keep the logic that ensures alerts are not sent too frequently.

To combine declarations and global variables, both snippets had the ShellExecuteW declaration and a cooldown period variable, which are unified at the top of the code to avoid redundancy. The myAlert function is expanded to include logic for both WhatsApp and Telegram notifications, with alert cooldown logic ensuring messages are not sent too frequently. In summary, for WhatsApp, the path to the Python executable and the WhatsApp script is defined, and a command string is constructed to execute the WhatsApp message-sending script. This command is executed using ShellExecuteW, with a result check to log any errors. Similarly, for Telegram, the path to the Python executable and the Telegram script is defined, a command string is constructed to execute the Telegram message-sending script, and the command is executed using ShellExecuteW, with a result check to log any errors.

Here's the combined program:

#import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW( int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd); #import datetime last_alert_time; input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60 ; void myAlert( string type, string message) { datetime current_time = TimeCurrent (); if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) { return ; } last_alert_time = current_time; string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message; if (type == "print" ) { Print (message); } else if (type == "error" ) { Print (type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message); } else if (type == "order" ) { } else if (type == "modify" ) { } else if (type == "indicator" || type == "info" ) { if (Audible_Alerts) { Alert (full_message); } if (Push_Notifications) { SendNotification (full_message); } string python_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe" ; string whatsapp_script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py" ; string whatsapp_command = python_path + " \"" + whatsapp_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send WhatsApp message: " , whatsapp_command); string final_whatsapp_command = "/c " + whatsapp_command + " && timeout 5" ; int whatsapp_result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_whatsapp_command, NULL , 1 ); if (whatsapp_result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute WhatsApp Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed WhatsApp Python script. Result code: " , whatsapp_result); } string telegram_script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_telegram_message.py" ; string telegram_command = python_path + " \"" + telegram_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send Telegram message: " , telegram_command); string final_telegram_command = "/c " + telegram_command + " && timeout 5" ; int telegram_result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_telegram_command, NULL , 1 ); if (telegram_result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute Telegram Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed Telegram Python script. Result code: " , telegram_result); } } }

At this stage let's break the code into sections to explain their functionalities:

#import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW( int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd); #import

This section imports the ShellExecuteW function from the shell32.dll Windows library. ShellExecuteW is a Windows API function that performs an operation on a specified file. By importing this function, the MQL5 code can execute external commands or scripts, such as Python scripts for sending messages via WhatsApp and Telegram.

datetime last_alert_time; input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60 ;

The above code snippet makes the Global Variables of the integration algorithm.

last_alert_time : A global variable that stores the timestamp of the last alert sent. This helps in implementing a cooldown period between alerts.

: A global variable that stores the timestamp of the last alert sent. This helps in implementing a cooldown period between alerts. alert_cooldown_seconds: An input variable (user-configurable) that specifies the cooldown period in seconds. This determines how frequently alerts can be sent to avoid spamming.

void myAlert( string type, string message) { datetime current_time = TimeCurrent (); if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) { return ; } last_alert_time = current_time; string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message; if (type == "print" ) { Print (message); } else if (type == "error" ) { Print (type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message); } else if (type == "order" ) { } else if (type == "modify" ) { } else if (type == "indicator" || type == "info" ) { if (Audible_Alerts) { Alert (full_message); } if (Push_Notifications) { SendNotification (full_message); } string python_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe" ; string whatsapp_script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py" ; string whatsapp_command = python_path + " \"" + whatsapp_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send WhatsApp message: " , whatsapp_command); string final_whatsapp_command = "/c " + whatsapp_command + " && timeout 5" ; int whatsapp_result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_whatsapp_command, NULL , 1 ); if (whatsapp_result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute WhatsApp Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed WhatsApp Python script. Result code: " , whatsapp_result); } string telegram_script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_telegram_message.py" ; string telegram_command = python_path + " \"" + telegram_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send Telegram message: " , telegram_command); string final_telegram_command = "/c " + telegram_command + " && timeout 5" ; int telegram_result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_telegram_command, NULL , 1 ); if (telegram_result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute Telegram Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed Telegram Python script. Result code: " , telegram_result); } } }

The myAlert function is designed to send alerts based on the type and message provided. It manages the cooldown period, constructs the alert message, and sends it to both WhatsApp and Telegram using external Python scripts. It is the largest section of the code as you can see.

datetime current_time = TimeCurrent (); if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) { return ; } last_alert_time = current_time;

This section checks if the current time minus the last alert time is less than the cooldown period. If true, it skips sending the alert. This prevents frequent alerts within a short period.

To make sure our scripts are working, we obtain the following results in the Command Prompt:

C:\Users\Your_Computer_Name\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python312\Scripts>python send_telegram_message.py "Trend Constraint V1.07 testing" Message sent successfully! C:\Users\Your_Computer_Name\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python312\Scripts>python send_whatsapp_message.py "Trend Constraint V1.07 testing" Message sent successfully

The highlighted text is the positive response from the Command Prompt, confirming that our scripts are working fine. It is very important to make add the file path correctly in the main program.

On the other side, we also receive the signals on our social platforms. Below, on the left, is an image showing a Telegram test message from the Command Prompt, and on the right, is a WhatsApp test message from the Command Prompt. We are now certain that our program is working fine, and we can proceed to our main program.





In the illustration above, the sandbox connection provided by the Twilio API for WhatsApp integration expires within 72 hours. It is important to reconnect by sending a unique message to be re-added for receiving API messages. In this case, the message to get reconnected is "join so-cave." To acquire a non-expiring service, you can purchase a Twilio number.

Let's proceed and integrate everything into one program using the Trend Constraint indicator logic. This advances us to Trend Constraint V1.07:

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, Clemence Benjamin" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.07" #property description "A model that seeks to produce sell signals when D1 candle is Bearish only and buy signals when it is Bullish" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width1 5 #property indicator_color1 0xFF3C00 #property indicator_label1 "Buy" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width2 5 #property indicator_color2 0x0000FF #property indicator_label2 "Sell" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width3 2 #property indicator_color3 0xE8351A #property indicator_label3 "Buy Reversal" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width4 2 #property indicator_color4 0x1A1AE8 #property indicator_label4 "Sell Reversal" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 2 #property indicator_color5 0xFFAA00 #property indicator_label5 "Buy" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 2 #property indicator_color6 0x0000FF #property indicator_label6 "Sell" #define PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK 5000 #define OMIT_OLDEST_BARS 50 double Buffer1[]; double Buffer2[]; double Buffer3[]; double Buffer4[]; double Buffer5[]; double Buffer6[]; input double Oversold = 30 ; input double Overbought = 70 ; input int Slow_MA_period = 200 ; input int Fast_MA_period = 100 ; datetime time_alert; input bool Audible_Alerts = true ; input bool Push_Notifications = true ; double myPoint; int RSI_handle; double RSI[]; double Open[]; double Close[]; int MA_handle; double MA[]; int MA_handle2; double MA2[]; int MA_handle3; double MA3[]; int MA_handle4; double MA4[]; double Low[]; double High[]; int MA_handle5; double MA5[]; int MA_handle6; double MA6[]; int MA_handle7; double MA7[]; #import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW( int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd); #import datetime last_alert_time; input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60 ; void myAlert( string type, string message) { datetime current_time = TimeCurrent (); if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) { return ; } last_alert_time = current_time; string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.07 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message; if (type == "print" ) { Print (message); } else if (type == "error" ) { Print (type + " | Trend Constraint V1.07 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message); } else if (type == "order" ) { } else if (type == "modify" ) { } else if (type == "indicator" || type == "info" ) { if (Audible_Alerts) { Alert (full_message); } if (Push_Notifications) { SendNotification (full_message); } string python_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe" ; string whatsapp_script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_computer_name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py" ; string whatsapp_command = python_path + " \"" + whatsapp_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send WhatsApp message: " , whatsapp_command); string final_whatsapp_command = "/c " + whatsapp_command + " && timeout 5" ; int whatsapp_result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_whatsapp_command, NULL , 1 ); if (whatsapp_result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute WhatsApp Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed WhatsApp Python script. Result code: " , whatsapp_result); } string telegram_script_path = "C:\\Users\\protech\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_telegram_message.py" ; string telegram_command = python_path + " \"" + telegram_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send Telegram message: " , telegram_command); string final_telegram_command = "/c " + telegram_command + " && timeout 5" ; int telegram_result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_telegram_command, NULL , 1 ); if (telegram_result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute Telegram Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed Telegram Python script. Result code: " , telegram_result); } } } int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , Buffer1); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_ARROW , 241 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , Buffer2); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 1 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_ARROW , 242 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , Buffer3); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 2 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_ARROW , 236 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 , Buffer4); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 3 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_ARROW , 238 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 , Buffer5); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 4 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 4 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 , Buffer6); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 5 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 5 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); myAlert( "info" , "Thank you for subscribing. You shall be receiving Trend Constraint signal alerts via Whatsapp." ); myPoint = Point (); if ( Digits () == 5 || Digits () == 3 ) { myPoint *= 10 ; } RSI_handle = iRSI ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (RSI_handle < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iRSI has failed: RSI_handle=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 7 , 0 , MODE_SMMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle2 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 400 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle2 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle2=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle3 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 100 , 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle3 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle3=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle4 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 200 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle4 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle4=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle5 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , Fast_MA_period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle5 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle5=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle6 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , Slow_MA_period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle6 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle6=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle7 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 200 , 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle7 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle7=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time[], const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[]) { int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated; ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer2, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer3, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer4, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer5, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer6, true ); if (prev_calculated < 1 ) { ArrayInitialize (Buffer1, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer2, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer3, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer4, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer5, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer6, EMPTY_VALUE ); } else limit++; datetime Time[]; datetime TimeShift[]; if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , rates_total, TimeShift) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (TimeShift, true ); int barshift_M1[]; ArrayResize (barshift_M1, rates_total); int barshift_D1[]; ArrayResize (barshift_D1, rates_total); for ( int i = 0 ; i < rates_total; i++) { barshift_M1[i] = iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M1 , TimeShift[i]); barshift_D1[i] = iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , TimeShift[i]); } if ( BarsCalculated (RSI_handle) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (RSI_handle, 0 , 0 , rates_total, RSI) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (RSI, true ); if ( CopyOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M1 , 0 , rates_total, Open) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Open, true ); if ( CopyClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , 0 , rates_total, Close) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Close, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle2) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle2, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA2) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA2, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle3) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle3, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA3) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA3, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle4) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle4, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA4) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA4, true ); if ( CopyLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , rates_total, Low) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Low, true ); if ( CopyHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , rates_total, High) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (High, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle5) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle5, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA5) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA5, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle6) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle6, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA6) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA6, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle7) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle7, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA7) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA7, true ); if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), Period (), 0 , rates_total, Time) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Time, true ); for ( int i = limit- 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (i >= MathMin (PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK- 1 , rates_total- 1 -OMIT_OLDEST_BARS)) continue ; if (barshift_M1[i] < 0 || barshift_M1[i] >= rates_total) continue ; if (barshift_D1[i] < 0 || barshift_D1[i] >= rates_total) continue ; if (RSI[i] < Oversold && RSI[i+ 1 ] > Oversold && Open[barshift_M1[i]] >= Close[ 1 +barshift_D1[i]] && MA[i] > MA2[i] && MA3[i] > MA4[i] ) { Buffer1[i] = Low[ 1 +i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Buy" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (RSI[i] > Overbought && RSI[i+ 1 ] < Overbought && Open[barshift_M1[i]] <= Close[ 1 +barshift_D1[i]] && MA[i] < MA2[i] && MA3[i] < MA4[i] ) { Buffer2[i] = High[ 1 +i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Sell" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA5[i] > MA6[i] && MA5[i+ 1 ] < MA6[i+ 1 ] ) { Buffer3[i] = Low[i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Buy Reversal" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer3[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA5[i] < MA6[i] && MA5[i+ 1 ] > MA6[i+ 1 ] ) { Buffer4[i] = High[i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Sell Reversal" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer4[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA3[i] > MA7[i] ) { Buffer5[i] = MA3[i]; } else { Buffer5[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA3[i] < MA7[i] ) { Buffer6[i] = MA3[i]; } else { Buffer6[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } return (rates_total); }

If you observed carefully, we updated the indicator from V1.06 to V1.07. After compiling the program, we encountered no errors, and our program is now operating smoothly on MetaTrader 5. Below are images of the test messages sent upon launching the indicator on MT5: on the far left are Push Notifications on MetaTrader 5 Android mobile, in the centre is a Telegram test notification, and on the right is a WhatsApp test message.













The Comment function in MQL5 is a built-in function used to display custom text messages directly on the chart. This function helps us in providing real-time visual feedback by displaying messages that can be continuously updated during the execution of an indicator or an Expert Advisor. In this case, our aim is to use it to achieve the following:

Notifying the user of the successful launch of the indicator.

Confirming the successful sending of alert messages.

Alerting the user to failures in sending alert messages.

We will target three areas in the code to incorporate the feature:

int OnInit () { Comment ( "Indicator successfully launched." ); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; }

The purpose is of the above code snippet is to notify us that the indicator has been successfully launched. Upon successful initialization of the indicator, the Comment function displays the message, "Indicator successfully launched" on the chart. This provides immediate feedback that the indicator is active and running.

if (result > 32 ) { Print ( "Successfully executed Python script. Result code: " , result); Comment ( "Success message sent: " + message); }

This is to inform us that an alert message has been successfully sent. When an alert message is successfully sent using the myAlert function, the function displays the message "Success message sent [message]" on the chart, where [message] is the actual alert content. This provides confirmation to the us that the alert has been dispatched correctly.

if (result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute Python script. Error code: " , error_code); Comment ( "Failed to send message: " + message); }

Finally, we also want to be informed of a failed launch and this enhances the functionality of our program. This snippet notifies us of a failure in sending an alert message. If there is a failure in sending an alert message, it displays the message, "Failed to send message [message]" on the chart, where [message] is the intended alert content. This alerts us to the failure, allowing them to take corrective actions.

To leverage the new capabilities introduced by the Comment function, I have upgraded our program to Trend Constraint V1.08. By strategically integrating this function into the relevant sections of the code, I successfully updated the program, ensuring its smooth operation. Below, you will find the source code with the modified sections highlighted, showcasing the enhancements made.

#property indicator_chart_window #property copyright "Copyright 2024, Clemence Benjamin" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.08" #property description "A model that seeks to produce sell signals when D1 candle is Bearish only and buy signals when it is Bullish" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width1 5 #property indicator_color1 0xFF3C00 #property indicator_label1 "Buy" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width2 5 #property indicator_color2 0x0000FF #property indicator_label2 "Sell" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width3 2 #property indicator_color3 0xE8351A #property indicator_label3 "Buy Reversal" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width4 2 #property indicator_color4 0x1A1AE8 #property indicator_label4 "Sell Reversal" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 2 #property indicator_color5 0xFFAA00 #property indicator_label5 "Buy" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 2 #property indicator_color6 0x0000FF #property indicator_label6 "Sell" #define PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK 5000 #define OMIT_OLDEST_BARS 50 double Buffer1[]; double Buffer2[]; double Buffer3[]; double Buffer4[]; double Buffer5[]; double Buffer6[]; input double Oversold = 30 ; input double Overbought = 70 ; input int Slow_MA_period = 200 ; input int Fast_MA_period = 100 ; datetime time_alert; input bool Audible_Alerts = true ; input bool Push_Notifications = true ; double myPoint; int RSI_handle; double RSI[]; double Open[]; double Close[]; int MA_handle; double MA[]; int MA_handle2; double MA2[]; int MA_handle3; double MA3[]; int MA_handle4; double MA4[]; double Low[]; double High[]; int MA_handle5; double MA5[]; int MA_handle6; double MA6[]; int MA_handle7; double MA7[]; #import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW( int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd); #import datetime last_alert_time; input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60 ; void myAlert( string type, string message) { datetime current_time = TimeCurrent (); if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) { return ; } last_alert_time = current_time; string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.08 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message; string comment = "Alert triggered by Trend Constraint V1.08 | Symbol: " + Symbol () + " | Period: " + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | Message: " + message; if (type == "print" ) { Print (message); } else if (type == "error" ) { Print (type + " | Trend Constraint V1.08 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message); } else if (type == "order" ) { } else if (type == "modify" ) { } else if (type == "indicator" || type == "info" ) { if (Audible_Alerts) { Alert (full_message); } if (Push_Notifications) { SendNotification (full_message); } string python_path = "C:\\Users\\protech\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe" ; string whatsapp_script_path = "C:\\Users\\protech\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py" ; string whatsapp_command = python_path + " \"" + whatsapp_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send WhatsApp message: " , whatsapp_command); string final_whatsapp_command = "/c " + whatsapp_command + " && timeout 5" ; int whatsapp_result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_whatsapp_command, NULL , 0 ); if (whatsapp_result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute WhatsApp Python script. Error code: " , error_code); Comment ( "Failed to send message: " + message) ; } else { Print ( "Successfully executed WhatsApp Python script. Result code: " , whatsapp_result); Comment ( "Success message sent: " + message) ; } string telegram_script_path = "C:\\Users\\protech\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_telegram_message.py" ; string telegram_command = python_path + " \"" + telegram_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send Telegram message: " , telegram_command); string final_telegram_command = "/c " + telegram_command + " && timeout 5" ; int telegram_result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_telegram_command, NULL , 0 ); if (telegram_result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute Telegram Python script. Error code: " , error_code); Comment ( "Failed to send message: " + message); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed Telegram Python script. Result code: " , telegram_result); Comment ( "Success message sent: " + message); } } } int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , Buffer1); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_ARROW , 241 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , Buffer2); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 1 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_ARROW , 242 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , Buffer3); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 2 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_ARROW , 236 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 , Buffer4); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 3 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_ARROW , 238 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 , Buffer5); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 4 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 4 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 , Buffer6); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 5 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 5 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); myAlert( "info" , "Thank you for subscribing. You shall be receiving Trend Constraint signal alerts via Whatsapp." ); myPoint = Point (); if ( Digits () == 5 || Digits () == 3 ) { myPoint *= 10 ; } RSI_handle = iRSI ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (RSI_handle < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iRSI has failed: RSI_handle=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 7 , 0 , MODE_SMMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle2 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 400 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle2 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle2=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle3 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 100 , 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle3 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle3=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle4 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 200 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle4 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle4=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle5 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , Fast_MA_period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle5 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle5=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle6 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , Slow_MA_period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle6 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle6=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle7 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 200 , 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle7 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle7=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } Comment ( "Indicator successfully launched." ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time[], const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[]) { int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated; ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer2, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer3, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer4, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer5, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer6, true ); if (prev_calculated < 1 ) { ArrayInitialize (Buffer1, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer2, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer3, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer4, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer5, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer6, EMPTY_VALUE ); } else limit++; datetime Time[]; datetime TimeShift[]; if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , rates_total, TimeShift) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (TimeShift, true ); int barshift_M1[]; ArrayResize (barshift_M1, rates_total); int barshift_D1[]; ArrayResize (barshift_D1, rates_total); for ( int i = 0 ; i < rates_total; i++) { barshift_M1[i] = iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M1 , TimeShift[i]); barshift_D1[i] = iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , TimeShift[i]); } if ( BarsCalculated (RSI_handle) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (RSI_handle, 0 , 0 , rates_total, RSI) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (RSI, true ); if ( CopyOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M1 , 0 , rates_total, Open) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Open, true ); if ( CopyClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , 0 , rates_total, Close) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Close, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle2) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle2, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA2) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA2, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle3) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle3, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA3) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA3, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle4) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle4, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA4) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA4, true ); if ( CopyLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , rates_total, Low) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Low, true ); if ( CopyHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , rates_total, High) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (High, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle5) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle5, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA5) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA5, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle6) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle6, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA6) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA6, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle7) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle7, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA7) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA7, true ); if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), Period (), 0 , rates_total, Time) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Time, true ); for ( int i = limit- 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (i >= MathMin (PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK- 1 , rates_total- 1 -OMIT_OLDEST_BARS)) continue ; if (barshift_M1[i] < 0 || barshift_M1[i] >= rates_total) continue ; if (barshift_D1[i] < 0 || barshift_D1[i] >= rates_total) continue ; if (RSI[i] < Oversold && RSI[i+ 1 ] > Oversold && Open[barshift_M1[i]] >= Close[ 1 +barshift_D1[i]] && MA[i] > MA2[i] && MA3[i] > MA4[i] ) { Buffer1[i] = Low[ 1 +i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Buy" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (RSI[i] > Overbought && RSI[i+ 1 ] < Overbought && Open[barshift_M1[i]] <= Close[ 1 +barshift_D1[i]] && MA[i] < MA2[i] && MA3[i] < MA4[i] ) { Buffer2[i] = High[ 1 +i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Sell" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA5[i] > MA6[i] && MA5[i+ 1 ] < MA6[i+ 1 ] ) { Buffer3[i] = Low[i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Buy Reversal" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer3[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA5[i] < MA6[i] && MA5[i+ 1 ] > MA6[i+ 1 ] ) { Buffer4[i] = High[i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Sell Reversal" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer4[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA3[i] > MA7[i] ) { Buffer5[i] = MA3[i]; } else { Buffer5[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA3[i] < MA7[i] ) { Buffer6[i] = MA3[i]; } else { Buffer6[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } return (rates_total); }









Implementing the Comment function in MQL5 is a straightforward way to enhance the interactivity and formativeness of trading charts. By integrating this function, you can provide traders with essential, real-time updates directly on their charts, improving their overall trading experience. This function allows for the display of dynamic data, such as current prices, indicator values, and custom messages, in a clear and concise manner. As a result, traders can make more informed decisions without the need to switch between multiple windows or external tools.

The Comment function's ease of use and flexibility make it an invaluable tool for developing more user-friendly and efficient trading algorithms. By incorporating real-time, context-specific information directly onto the trading interface, the function enhances situational awareness and streamlines the trading process, contributing to a more effective and satisfying user experience. Here's an image, showing successful launch of Trend Constraint V1.07:









Conclusion

In the software development journey, innovation often comes from the seamless integration of existing solutions to create more robust and feature-rich applications. This article explored the process of merging two programs into a single cohesive unit, demonstrating the power of combining functionalities to enhance overall performance and user experience.We began by understanding the core functionalities of the two separate programs, each with its unique strengths. By carefully analyzing their codebases and identifying points of synergy, we successfully merged them into a unified program. This merger not only streamlined operations but also reduced redundancy and potential conflicts, paving the way for a more efficient execution.Furthermore, the incorporation of the Comment function in the MQL5 program added a new dimension to our combined application. By leveraging MQL5's robust alert system, we implemented a feature that allows for real-time notifications through various channels, including WhatsApp and Telegram. This enhancement ensures that users are always informed of critical events, thereby improving responsiveness and decision-making.As we move forward, the possibilities for further enhancements and customizations remain vast, inviting continuous improvement and innovation. By building on existing technologies and thoughtfully integrating new features, we can create powerful tools that drive efficiency, enhance user engagement, and ultimately lead to better outcomes.

See attached files below. Comments and views are always welcome.