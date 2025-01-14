MetaTrader 5 / Торговые системы
English 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
preview
Построение модели для ограничения диапазона сигналов по тренду (Часть 6): Интеграция "всё в одном"

Построение модели для ограничения диапазона сигналов по тренду (Часть 6): Интеграция "всё в одном"

MetaTrader 5Торговые системы |
693 2
Clemence Benjamin
Clemence Benjamin
  1. Введение
  2. Основные разделы интеграции
  3. Объединение логики интеграции
  4. Функция Comment
  5. Тестирование функции комментариев
  6. Заключение


Введение

Наша сигнальная система неизменно демонстрировала исключительную эффективность на каждом этапе своего развития. Текущая цель — объединить существующие программы в единую унифицированную систему сигналов. Мы рассматривали интеграции двух предыдущих версий индикатора Trend Constraint в Части 5. Целью такого объединения является использование всей мощи программирования, что значительно снижает нагрузку на человека, позволяя компьютерам выполнять сложные, повторяющиеся задачи с невероятной скоростью.

Учитывая, что у нас есть две программы со схожей логикой, но разными функциями, процесс интеграции включает в себя больше, чем простое копирование и вставка исходного кода. Вместо этого мы стратегически сохраним определенные элементы, которые оказывают единообразное воздействие на обе программы, обеспечивая оптимальную функциональность. Этот процесс, который я называю слиянием, требует тщательного рассмотрения и точности.

В этой статье мы разберем разделы кода MQL5, где происходит интеграция, и обсудим ключевые строки, которые остаются глобальными на протяжении всего процесса слияния. Такой скрупулезный подход имеет решающее значение при объединении нескольких фрагментов кода для создания целостной и эффективной программы.

В подразделах Части 5 мы рассмотрели две основные интеграции:

  1. Интеграция Telegram с MetaTrader 5 для получения уведомлений.
  2. Интеграция WhatsApp с MetaTrader 5 для получения уведомлений.

Одна из проблем заключается в том, что наша интеграция выполняет задачи в командной строке, при этом окно скрыто, чтобы не мешать другим процессам на экране компьютера. В результате нет подтверждения того, были ли сигналы успешно отправлены в целевые платформы. Мы хотим, чтобы наша система комментировала в окне графика каждую успешную трансляцию сигнала или, по крайней мере, печатала ее в журнале платформы.

Давайте углубимся и обсудим дальнейшие идеи в следующих разделах этой статьи.


Наши основные разделы интеграции

Специально для этой статьи я выделил основные интересные моменты из кода. Для более подробного обсуждения, пожалуйста, вернитесь к Части 5. Ниже представлены программы, которые мы сравниваем, чтобы облегчить процесс слияния. Изучите их сходства и различия. Это поможет нам определить ключевые области, где требуется интеграция для бесперебойного и эффективного слияния.

  • Интеграция Telegram: 

/--- ShellExecuteW declaration ----------------------------------------------
#import "shell32.dll"
int ShellExecuteW(int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd);
#import

//--- functions for telegram integration -----------------------------------------------
datetime last_alert_time;
input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60; // Cooldown period in seconds

void myAlert(string type, string message) {
    datetime current_time = TimeCurrent();
    if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) {
        // Skip alert if within cooldown period
        return;
    }

    last_alert_time = current_time;
    string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.05 @ " + Symbol() + "," + IntegerToString(Period()) + " | " + message;
    if (type == "print") {
        Print(message);
    } else if (type == "error") {
        Print(type + " | Trend Constraint V1.05 @ " + Symbol() + "," + IntegerToString(Period()) + " | " + message);
    } else if (type == "order") {
        // Add order alert handling if needed
    } else if (type == "modify") {
        // Add modify alert handling if needed
    } else if (type == "indicator") {
        if (Audible_Alerts) {
            Alert(full_message);
        }
        if (Push_Notifications) {
            SendNotification(full_message);
        }

        // Send to Telegram
        string python_path = "C:\\Users\\your_computer_name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe";
        string script_path = "C:\\Users\\your_computer_name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_telegram_message.py";
        string command = python_path + " \"" + script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"";
        
        // Debugging: Print the command being executed
        Print("Executing command to send Telegram message: ", command);

        // Use cmd.exe to execute the command and then wait for 5 seconds
        string final_command = "/c " + command + " && timeout 5";
        int result = ShellExecuteW(0, "open", "cmd.exe", final_command, NULL, 1);
        if (result <= 32) {
            int error_code = GetLastError();
            Print("Failed to execute Python script. Error code: ", error_code);
        } else {
            Print("Successfully executed Python script. Result code: ", result);
        }
    }
}

  • Интеграция WhatsApp:

//--- ShellExecuteW declaration ----------------------------------------------
#import "shell32.dll"
int ShellExecuteW(int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd);
#import

//--- global variables ------------------------------------------------------
datetime last_alert_time;
input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60; // Cooldown period in seconds


//--- myAlert function ------------------------------------------------------
void myAlert(string type, string message) {
    datetime current_time = TimeCurrent();
    if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) {
        // Skip alert if within cooldown period
        return;
    }

    last_alert_time = current_time;
    string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol() + "," + IntegerToString(Period()) + " | " + message;
    if (type == "print") {
        Print(message);
    } else if (type == "error") {
        Print(type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol() + "," + IntegerToString(Period()) + " | " + message);
    } else if (type == "order") {
        // Add order alert handling if needed
    } else if (type == "modify") {
        // Add modify alert handling if needed
    } else if (type == "indicator" || type == "info") {
        if (Audible_Alerts) {
            Alert(full_message);
        }
        if (Push_Notifications) {
            SendNotification(full_message);
        }

        // Send to WhatsApp
        string python_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe";
        string script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py";
        string command = python_path + " \"" + script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"";
        
        // Debugging: Print the command being executed
        Print("Executing command to send WhatsApp message: ", command);

        // Use cmd.exe to execute the command and then wait for 5 seconds
        string final_command = "/c " + command + " && timeout 5";
        int result = ShellExecuteW(0, "open", "cmd.exe", final_command, NULL, 1);
        if (result <= 32) {
            int error_code = GetLastError();
            Print("Failed to execute Python script. Error code: ", error_code);
        } else {
            Print("Successfully executed Python script. Result code: ", result);
        }
    }
}

    Объединение логики интеграции

    Чтобы создать единую программу, объединяющую WhatsApp и Telegram, с использованием двух предоставленных фрагментов кода, мы объединим логику каждого фрагмента в одну связную функцию. План следующий: 

    1. Объединим глобальные переменные и объявления.
    2. Объединим функцию myAlert: Расширим функцию myAlert для обработки отправки сообщений в WhatsApp и Telegram.
    3. Настроим логику выполнения команд: Обеспечим выполнение обеих команд (WhatsApp и Telegram) в рамках одной и той же функции.
    4. Обеспечим соблюдение периода восстановления: Сохраним логику, которая гарантирует, что оповещения не будут отправляться слишком часто.

    Для объединения объявлений и глобальных переменных оба фрагмента располагали объявлением ShellExecuteW и переменной периода восстановления, которые объединены в верхней части кода, чтобы избежать избыточности. Функция myAlert расширена и теперь включает логику для уведомлений WhatsApp и Telegram вместе с логикой, гарантирующей, что сообщения не будут отправляться слишком часто. Подводя итог, можно сказать, что для WhatsApp определяется путь к исполняемому файлу Python и скрипту WhatsApp, а также создается командная строка для выполнения скрипта отправки сообщений WhatsApp. Команда выполняется с помощью ShellExecuteW с проверкой результата для регистрации любых ошибок. Аналогично для Telegram определяется путь к исполняемому файлу Python и скрипту, а также создается командная строка для выполнения скрипта отправки сообщений Telegram. Команда выполняется с помощью ShellExecuteW с проверкой результата для регистрации любых ошибок.

    Объединенная программа выглядит так: 

    //--- ShellExecuteW declaration ----------------------------------------------
#import "shell32.dll"
int ShellExecuteW(int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd);
#import

//--- global variables ------------------------------------------------------
datetime last_alert_time;
input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60; // Cooldown period in seconds

//--- myAlert function ------------------------------------------------------
void myAlert(string type, string message) {
    datetime current_time = TimeCurrent();
    if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) {
        // Skip alert if within cooldown period
        return;
    }

    last_alert_time = current_time;
    string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol() + "," + IntegerToString(Period()) + " | " + message;
    if (type == "print") {
        Print(message);
    } else if (type == "error") {
        Print(type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol() + "," + IntegerToString(Period()) + " | " + message);
    } else if (type == "order") {
        // Add order alert handling if needed
    } else if (type == "modify") {
        // Add modify alert handling if needed
    } else if (type == "indicator" || type == "info") {
        if (Audible_Alerts) {
            Alert(full_message);
        }
        if (Push_Notifications) {
            SendNotification(full_message);
        }

        // Send to WhatsApp
        string python_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe";
        string whatsapp_script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py";
        string whatsapp_command = python_path + " \"" + whatsapp_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"";
        
        // Debugging: Print the command being executed for WhatsApp
        Print("Executing command to send WhatsApp message: ", whatsapp_command);

        // Use cmd.exe to execute the command and then wait for 5 seconds
        string final_whatsapp_command = "/c " + whatsapp_command + " && timeout 5";
        int whatsapp_result = ShellExecuteW(0, "open", "cmd.exe", final_whatsapp_command, NULL, 1);
        if (whatsapp_result <= 32) {
            int error_code = GetLastError();
            Print("Failed to execute WhatsApp Python script. Error code: ", error_code);
        } else {
            Print("Successfully executed WhatsApp Python script. Result code: ", whatsapp_result);
        }

        // Send to Telegram
        string telegram_script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_telegram_message.py";
        string telegram_command = python_path + " \"" + telegram_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"";
        
        // Debugging: Print the command being executed for Telegram
        Print("Executing command to send Telegram message: ", telegram_command);

        // Use cmd.exe to execute the command and then wait for 5 seconds
        string final_telegram_command = "/c " + telegram_command + " && timeout 5";
        int telegram_result = ShellExecuteW(0, "open", "cmd.exe", final_telegram_command, NULL, 1);
        if (telegram_result <= 32) {
            int error_code = GetLastError();
            Print("Failed to execute Telegram Python script. Error code: ", error_code);
        } else {
            Print("Successfully executed Telegram Python script. Result code: ", telegram_result);
        }
    }
}

    Давайте разобьем код на разделы, чтобы объяснить его функциональные возможности:

    #import "shell32.dll"
int ShellExecuteW(int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd);
#import

    Этот раздел импортирует функцию ShellExecuteW из Windows-библиотеки shell32.dll. ShellExecuteW - это функция Windows API, которая выполняет операцию над указанным файлом. Импортируя эту функцию, код MQL5 может выполнять внешние команды или скрипты, такие как скрипты Python для отправки сообщений через WhatsApp и Telegram.

    datetime last_alert_time;
input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60; // Cooldown period in seconds

    Приведенный выше фрагмент кода создает глобальные переменные алгоритма интеграции.

    • last_alert_time - глобальная переменная, в которой хранится метка времени последнего отправленного оповещения. Это помогает реализовать период ожидания между оповещениями.
    • alert_cooldown_seconds - входная переменная (настраиваемая пользователем), которая определяет период восстановления в секундах. Переменная определяет, как часто могут отправляться оповещения, чтобы избежать спама.

    void myAlert(string type, string message) {
    datetime current_time = TimeCurrent();
    if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) {
        // Skip alert if within cooldown period
        return;
    }

    last_alert_time = current_time;
    string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol() + "," + IntegerToString(Period()) + " | " + message;
    if (type == "print") {
        Print(message);
    } else if (type == "error") {
        Print(type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol() + "," + IntegerToString(Period()) + " | " + message);
    } else if (type == "order") {
        // Add order alert handling if needed
    } else if (type == "modify") {
        // Add modify alert handling if needed
    } else if (type == "indicator" || type == "info") {
        if (Audible_Alerts) {
            Alert(full_message);
        }
        if (Push_Notifications) {
            SendNotification(full_message);
        }

        // Send to WhatsApp
        string python_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe";
        string whatsapp_script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py";
        string whatsapp_command = python_path + " \"" + whatsapp_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"";
        
        // Debugging: Print the command being executed for WhatsApp
        Print("Executing command to send WhatsApp message: ", whatsapp_command);

        // Use cmd.exe to execute the command and then wait for 5 seconds
        string final_whatsapp_command = "/c " + whatsapp_command + " && timeout 5";
        int whatsapp_result = ShellExecuteW(0, "open", "cmd.exe", final_whatsapp_command, NULL, 1);
        if (whatsapp_result <= 32) {
            int error_code = GetLastError();
            Print("Failed to execute WhatsApp Python script. Error code: ", error_code);
        } else {
            Print("Successfully executed WhatsApp Python script. Result code: ", whatsapp_result);
        }

        // Send to Telegram
        string telegram_script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_telegram_message.py";
        string telegram_command = python_path + " \"" + telegram_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"";
        
        // Debugging: Print the command being executed for Telegram
        Print("Executing command to send Telegram message: ", telegram_command);

        // Use cmd.exe to execute the command and then wait for 5 seconds
        string final_telegram_command = "/c " + telegram_command + " && timeout 5";
        int telegram_result = ShellExecuteW(0, "open", "cmd.exe", final_telegram_command, NULL, 1);
        if (telegram_result <= 32) {
            int error_code = GetLastError();
            Print("Failed to execute Telegram Python script. Error code: ", error_code);
        } else {
            Print("Successfully executed Telegram Python script. Result code: ", telegram_result);
        }
    }
}

    •  Функция myAlert предназначена для отправки оповещений в зависимости от типа и сообщения. Она управляет периодом восстановления, создает оповещение и отправляет его в WhatsApp и Telegram с помощью внешних скриптов Python. Как видите, это самый большой раздел кода.
    datetime current_time = TimeCurrent();
if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) {
    // Skip alert if within cooldown period
    return;
}
last_alert_time = current_time;
    • В этом разделе проверяется, меньше ли текущее время за вычетом времени последнего оповещения, чем период восстановления. Если да, оповещение не отправляется. Это предотвращает частые оповещения в течение короткого периода времени.

    Чтобы убедиться, что наши скрипты работают, получаем следующие результаты в командной строке:

    C:\Users\Your_Computer_Name\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python312\Scripts>python send_telegram_message.py "Trend Constraint V1.07 testing"
Message sent successfully!

C:\Users\Your_Computer_Name\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python312\Scripts>python send_whatsapp_message.py "Trend Constraint V1.07 testing"
Message sent successfully

    Выделенный текст — это положительный ответ командной строки, подтверждающий, что наши скрипты работают нормально. Очень важно правильно указать путь к файлу в основной программе.

    С другой стороны, мы также получаем сигналы на наших социальных платформах. Ниже слева показано тестовое сообщение Telegram из командной строки, а справа — тестовое сообщение WhatsApp из командной строки. Теперь мы уверены, что наша программа работает нормально, и можем приступить к основной программе.

    Тест скрипта Telegram Тест скрипта WhatsApp

    На иллюстрации выше показано соединение с песочницей, обеспечиваемое Twilio API, так как интеграция WhatsApp истекает в течение 72 часов. Необходимо повторно подключиться, отправив уникальное сообщение, чтобы повторно добавить его для получения сообщений API. В этом случае сообщение для повторного подключения будет "join so-cave". Чтобы получить бессрочную услугу, вы можете приобрести номер Twilio.

    Давайте продолжим и объединим всё в одну программу, используя логику индикатора Trend Constraint. Рассмотрим индикатор Trend Constraint V1.07:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                       Trend Constraint V1.07.mq5 |
//|                                Copyright 2024, Clemence Benjamin |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, Clemence Benjamin"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.07"
#property description "A model that seeks to produce sell signals when D1 candle is Bearish only and buy signals when it is Bullish"


//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 6
#property indicator_plots 6

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width1 5
#property indicator_color1 0xFF3C00
#property indicator_label1 "Buy"

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width2 5
#property indicator_color2 0x0000FF
#property indicator_label2 "Sell"

#property indicator_type3 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width3 2
#property indicator_color3 0xE8351A
#property indicator_label3 "Buy Reversal"

#property indicator_type4 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width4 2
#property indicator_color4 0x1A1AE8
#property indicator_label4 "Sell Reversal"

#property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width5 2
#property indicator_color5 0xFFAA00
#property indicator_label5 "Buy"

#property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width6 2
#property indicator_color6 0x0000FF
#property indicator_label6 "Sell"

#define PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK 5000
#define OMIT_OLDEST_BARS 50

//--- indicator buffers
double Buffer1[];
double Buffer2[];
double Buffer3[];
double Buffer4[];
double Buffer5[];
double Buffer6[];

input double Oversold = 30;
input double Overbought = 70;
input int Slow_MA_period = 200;
input int Fast_MA_period = 100;
datetime time_alert; //used when sending alert
input bool Audible_Alerts = true;
input bool Push_Notifications = true;
double myPoint; //initialized in OnInit
int RSI_handle;
double RSI[];
double Open[];
double Close[];
int MA_handle;
double MA[];
int MA_handle2;
double MA2[];
int MA_handle3;
double MA3[];
int MA_handle4;
double MA4[];
double Low[];
double High[];
int MA_handle5;
double MA5[];
int MA_handle6;
double MA6[];
int MA_handle7;
double MA7[];

//--- ShellExecuteW declaration ----------------------------------------------
#import "shell32.dll"
int ShellExecuteW(int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd);
#import

//--- global variables ------------------------------------------------------
datetime last_alert_time;
input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60; // Cooldown period in seconds

//--- myAlert function ------------------------------------------------------
void myAlert(string type, string message) {
    datetime current_time = TimeCurrent();
    if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) {
        // Skip alert if within cooldown period
        return;
    }

    last_alert_time = current_time;
    string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.07 @ " + Symbol() + "," + IntegerToString(Period()) + " | " + message;
    if (type == "print") {
        Print(message);
    } else if (type == "error") {
        Print(type + " | Trend Constraint V1.07 @ " + Symbol() + "," + IntegerToString(Period()) + " | " + message);
    } else if (type == "order") {
        // Add order alert handling if needed
    } else if (type == "modify") {
        // Add modify alert handling if needed
    } else if (type == "indicator" || type == "info") {
        if (Audible_Alerts) {
            Alert(full_message);
        }
        if (Push_Notifications) {
            SendNotification(full_message);
        }

        // Send to WhatsApp //Replace your_computer_name with the your actual computer name. //Make sure the path to your python and scripts is correct.
        string python_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe";
        string whatsapp_script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_computer_name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py";
        string whatsapp_command = python_path + " \"" + whatsapp_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"";
        
        // Debugging: Print the command being executed for WhatsApp
        Print("Executing command to send WhatsApp message: ", whatsapp_command);

        // Use cmd.exe to execute the command and then wait for 5 seconds
        string final_whatsapp_command = "/c " + whatsapp_command + " && timeout 5";
        int whatsapp_result = ShellExecuteW(0, "open", "cmd.exe", final_whatsapp_command, NULL, 1);
        if (whatsapp_result <= 32) {
            int error_code = GetLastError();
            Print("Failed to execute WhatsApp Python script. Error code: ", error_code);
        } else {
            Print("Successfully executed WhatsApp Python script. Result code: ", whatsapp_result);
        }

        // Send to Telegram
        string telegram_script_path = "C:\\Users\\protech\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_telegram_message.py";
        string telegram_command = python_path + " \"" + telegram_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"";
        
        // Debugging: Print the command being executed for Telegram
        Print("Executing command to send Telegram message: ", telegram_command);

        // Use cmd.exe to execute the command and then wait for 5 seconds
        string final_telegram_command = "/c " + telegram_command + " && timeout 5";
        int telegram_result = ShellExecuteW(0, "open", "cmd.exe", final_telegram_command, NULL, 1);
        if (telegram_result <= 32) {
            int error_code = GetLastError();
            Print("Failed to execute Telegram Python script. Error code: ", error_code);
        } else {
            Print("Successfully executed Telegram Python script. Result code: ", telegram_result);
        }
    }
}


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {   
   SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer1);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MathMax(Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT)-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+1, OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+1));
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_ARROW, 241);
   SetIndexBuffer(1, Buffer2);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MathMax(Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT)-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+1, OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+1));
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_ARROW, 242);
   SetIndexBuffer(2, Buffer3);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(2, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MathMax(Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT)-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+1, OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+1));
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_ARROW, 236);
   SetIndexBuffer(3, Buffer4);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(3, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(3, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MathMax(Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT)-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+1, OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+1));
   PlotIndexSetInteger(3, PLOT_ARROW, 238);
   SetIndexBuffer(4, Buffer5);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(4, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(4, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MathMax(Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT)-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+1, OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+1));
   SetIndexBuffer(5, Buffer6);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(5, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(5, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MathMax(Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT)-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+1, OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+1));
   // Send test message on launch
   myAlert("info", "Thank you for subscribing. You shall be receiving Trend Constraint signal alerts via Whatsapp.");
   //initialize myPoint
   myPoint = Point();
   if(Digits() == 5 || Digits() == 3)
     {
      myPoint *= 10;
     }
   RSI_handle = iRSI(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(RSI_handle < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iRSI has failed: RSI_handle=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   MA_handle = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 7, 0, MODE_SMMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(MA_handle < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   MA_handle2 = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 400, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(MA_handle2 < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle2=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   MA_handle3 = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 100, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(MA_handle3 < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle3=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   MA_handle4 = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 200, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(MA_handle4 < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle4=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   MA_handle5 = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_MA_period, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(MA_handle5 < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle5=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   MA_handle6 = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Slow_MA_period, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(MA_handle6 < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle6=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   MA_handle7 = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 200, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(MA_handle7 < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle7=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime& time[],
                const double& open[],
                const double& high[],
                const double& low[],
                const double& close[],
                const long& tick_volume[],
                const long& volume[],
                const int& spread[])
  {
   int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;
   //--- counting from 0 to rates_total
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer3, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer4, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer5, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer6, true);
   //--- initial zero
   if(prev_calculated < 1)
     {
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer1, EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer2, EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer3, EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer4, EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer5, EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer6, EMPTY_VALUE);
     }
   else
      limit++;
   datetime Time[];
   
   datetime TimeShift[];
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, TimeShift) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(TimeShift, true);
   int barshift_M1[];
   ArrayResize(barshift_M1, rates_total);
   int barshift_D1[];
   ArrayResize(barshift_D1, rates_total);
   for(int i = 0; i < rates_total; i++)
     {
      barshift_M1[i] = iBarShift(Symbol(), PERIOD_M1, TimeShift[i]);
      barshift_D1[i] = iBarShift(Symbol(), PERIOD_D1, TimeShift[i]);
   }
   if(BarsCalculated(RSI_handle) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(RSI_handle, 0, 0, rates_total, RSI) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(RSI, true);
   if(CopyOpen(Symbol(), PERIOD_M1, 0, rates_total, Open) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Open, true);
   if(CopyClose(Symbol(), PERIOD_D1, 0, rates_total, Close) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Close, true);
   if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle, 0, 0, rates_total, MA) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MA, true);
   if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle2) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle2, 0, 0, rates_total, MA2) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MA2, true);
   if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle3) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle3, 0, 0, rates_total, MA3) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MA3, true);
   if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle4) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle4, 0, 0, rates_total, MA4) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MA4, true);
   if(CopyLow(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, Low) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Low, true);
   if(CopyHigh(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, High) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(High, true);
   if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle5) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle5, 0, 0, rates_total, MA5) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MA5, true);
   if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle6) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle6, 0, 0, rates_total, MA6) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MA6, true);
   if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle7) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle7, 0, 0, rates_total, MA7) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MA7, true);
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(), Period(), 0, rates_total, Time) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Time, true);
   //--- main loop
   for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--)
     {
      if (i >= MathMin(PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK-1, rates_total-1-OMIT_OLDEST_BARS)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation   
      
      if(barshift_M1[i] < 0 || barshift_M1[i] >= rates_total) continue;
      if(barshift_D1[i] < 0 || barshift_D1[i] >= rates_total) continue;
      
      //Indicator Buffer 1
      if(RSI[i] < Oversold
      && RSI[i+1] > Oversold //Relative Strength Index crosses below fixed value
      && Open[barshift_M1[i]] >= Close[1+barshift_D1[i]] //Candlestick Open >= Candlestick Close
      && MA[i] > MA2[i] //Moving Average > Moving Average
      && MA3[i] > MA4[i] //Moving Average > Moving Average
      )
        {
         Buffer1[i] = Low[1+i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low
         if(i == 1 && Time[1] != time_alert) myAlert("indicator", "Buy"); //Alert on next bar open
         time_alert = Time[1];
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
      //Indicator Buffer 2
      if(RSI[i] > Overbought
      && RSI[i+1] < Overbought //Relative Strength Index crosses above fixed value
      && Open[barshift_M1[i]] <= Close[1+barshift_D1[i]] //Candlestick Open <= Candlestick Close
      && MA[i] < MA2[i] //Moving Average < Moving Average
      && MA3[i] < MA4[i] //Moving Average < Moving Average
      )
        {
         Buffer2[i] = High[1+i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick High
         if(i == 1 && Time[1] != time_alert) myAlert("indicator", "Sell"); //Alert on next bar open
         time_alert = Time[1];
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
      //Indicator Buffer 3
      if(MA5[i] > MA6[i]
      && MA5[i+1] < MA6[i+1] //Moving Average crosses above Moving Average
      )
        {
         Buffer3[i] = Low[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low
         if(i == 1 && Time[1] != time_alert) myAlert("indicator", "Buy Reversal"); //Alert on next bar open
         time_alert = Time[1];
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer3[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
      //Indicator Buffer 4
      if(MA5[i] < MA6[i]
      && MA5[i+1] > MA6[i+1] //Moving Average crosses below Moving Average
      )
        {
         Buffer4[i] = High[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick High
         if(i == 1 && Time[1] != time_alert) myAlert("indicator", "Sell Reversal"); //Alert on next bar open
         time_alert = Time[1];
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer4[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
      //Indicator Buffer 5, Alert muted by turning it into a comment
      if(MA3[i] > MA7[i] //Moving Average > Moving Average
      )
        {
         Buffer5[i] = MA3[i]; //Set indicator value at Moving Average
         //if(i == 1 && Time[1] != time_alert) myAlert("indicator", "Buy"); //Alert on next bar open
         //time_alert = Time[1];
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer5[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
      //Indicator Buffer 6, Alert muted by turning it into a comment
      if(MA3[i] < MA7[i] //Moving Average < Moving Average
      )
        {
         Buffer6[i] = MA3[i]; //Set indicator value at Moving Average
         //if(i == 1 && Time[1] != time_alert) myAlert("indicator", "Sell"); //Alert on next bar open
         //time_alert = Time[1];
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer6[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
     }
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    Мы обновили индикатор с V1.06 до V1.07. При компиляции мы не обнаружили никаких ошибок, и теперь наша программа работает на MetaTrader 5. Ниже приведены скриншоты тестовых сообщений, отправленных при запуске индикатора в MetaTrader 5: слева — Push-уведомления на мобильном устройстве на базе Android, в центре — тестовое уведомление Telegram, а справа — тестовое сообщение WhatsApp.

    Push-уведомление MetaTrade 5 на Android Telegram, тест Trend Constraint V1.07 Whatsapp, тест Trend Constraint V1.07



    Функция Comment

    Встроенная функция Comment в MQL5 используется для отображения пользовательских текстовых сообщений непосредственно на графике. Эта функция помогает нам обеспечивать визуальную обратную связь в режиме реального времени, отображая сообщения, которые могут постоянно обновляться во время выполнения индикатора или советника. Это необходимо для достижения следующих целей:

    • Уведомление пользователя об успешном запуске индикатора.
    • Подтверждение успешной отправки оповещений.
    • Оповещение пользователя о сбоях в отправке оповещений.

    Для внедрения этой функции мы сосредоточимся на трех областях кода:

    int OnInit() {
    // Initialization code here
    Comment("Indicator successfully launched.");
    return INIT_SUCCEEDED;
}

    Цель приведенного выше фрагмента кода — уведомить нас об успешном запуске индикатора. При успешной инициализации индикатора функция Comment отображает сообщение Indicator successfully launched (индикатор успешно запущен) на графике. 

    if (result > 32) {
    Print("Successfully executed Python script. Result code: ", result);
    Comment("Success message sent: " + message);
}

    Мы получаем уведомление о том, что оповещение было успешно отправлено. После того как предупреждающее сообщение успешно отправлено с помощью функции myAlert, функция выводит сообщение Success message sent [message] (сообщение успешно отправлено) на графике, где [message] - содержание сообщения. 

    if (result <= 32) {
    int error_code = GetLastError();
    Print("Failed to execute Python script. Error code: ", error_code);
    Comment("Failed to send message: " + message);
}

    Наконец, мы также хотим получать информацию о неудачной отправке. Этот фрагмент уведомляет нас о сбое в отправке оповещения. В этом случае отображается сообщение Failed to send message [message] (не удалось отправить сообщение) на графике, где [message] - содержание сообщения.

    Чтобы использовать новые возможности, предоставляемые функцией Comment, я обновил программу до Trend Constraint V1.08. Стратегически интегрировав эту функцию в соответствующие разделы кода, мне удалось успешно обновить программу, обеспечив ее бесперебойную работу. Ниже вы найдете исходный код с выделенными измененными разделами, демонстрирующими внесенные улучшения.

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                       Trend Constraint V1.08.mq5 |
//|                                Copyright 2024, Clemence Benjamin |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property indicator_chart_window
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, Clemence Benjamin"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.08"
#property description "A model that seeks to produce sell signals when D1 candle is Bearish only and buy signals when it is Bullish"


//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 6
#property indicator_plots 6

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width1 5
#property indicator_color1 0xFF3C00
#property indicator_label1 "Buy"

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width2 5
#property indicator_color2 0x0000FF
#property indicator_label2 "Sell"

#property indicator_type3 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width3 2
#property indicator_color3 0xE8351A
#property indicator_label3 "Buy Reversal"

#property indicator_type4 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width4 2
#property indicator_color4 0x1A1AE8
#property indicator_label4 "Sell Reversal"

#property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width5 2
#property indicator_color5 0xFFAA00
#property indicator_label5 "Buy"

#property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width6 2
#property indicator_color6 0x0000FF
#property indicator_label6 "Sell"

#define PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK 5000
#define OMIT_OLDEST_BARS 50

//--- indicator buffers
double Buffer1[];
double Buffer2[];
double Buffer3[];
double Buffer4[];
double Buffer5[];
double Buffer6[];

input double Oversold = 30;
input double Overbought = 70;
input int Slow_MA_period = 200;
input int Fast_MA_period = 100;
datetime time_alert; //used when sending alert
input bool Audible_Alerts = true;
input bool Push_Notifications = true;
double myPoint; //initialized in OnInit
int RSI_handle;
double RSI[];
double Open[];
double Close[];
int MA_handle;
double MA[];
int MA_handle2;
double MA2[];
int MA_handle3;
double MA3[];
int MA_handle4;
double MA4[];
double Low[];
double High[];
int MA_handle5;
double MA5[];
int MA_handle6;
double MA6[];
int MA_handle7;
double MA7[];

//--- ShellExecuteW declaration ----------------------------------------------
#import "shell32.dll"
int ShellExecuteW(int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd);
#import

//--- global variables ------------------------------------------------------
datetime last_alert_time;
input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60; // Cooldown period in seconds

//--- myAlert function ------------------------------------------------------
void myAlert(string type, string message) {
    datetime current_time = TimeCurrent();
    if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) {
        // Skip alert if within cooldown period
        return;
    }

    last_alert_time = current_time;
    string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.08 @ " + Symbol() + "," + IntegerToString(Period()) + " | " + message;
    
    string comment = "Alert triggered by Trend Constraint V1.08 | Symbol: " + Symbol() + " | Period: " + IntegerToString(Period()) + " | Message: " + message;

    if (type == "print") {
        Print(message);
    } else if (type == "error") {
        Print(type + " | Trend Constraint V1.08 @ " + Symbol() + "," + IntegerToString(Period()) + " | " + message);
    } else if (type == "order") {
        // Add order alert handling if needed
    } else if (type == "modify") {
        // Add modify alert handling if needed
    } else if (type == "indicator" || type == "info") {
        if (Audible_Alerts) {
            Alert(full_message);
        }
        if (Push_Notifications) {
            SendNotification(full_message);
        }

        // Send to WhatsApp
        string python_path = "C:\\Users\\protech\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe";
        string whatsapp_script_path = "C:\\Users\\protech\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py";
        string whatsapp_command = python_path + " \"" + whatsapp_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"";
        
        // Debugging: Print the command being executed for WhatsApp
        Print("Executing command to send WhatsApp message: ", whatsapp_command);

        // Use cmd.exe to execute the command and then wait for 5 seconds
        string final_whatsapp_command = "/c " + whatsapp_command + " && timeout 5";
        int whatsapp_result = ShellExecuteW(0, "open", "cmd.exe", final_whatsapp_command, NULL, 0);
        if (whatsapp_result <= 32) {
            int error_code = GetLastError();
            Print("Failed to execute WhatsApp Python script. Error code: ", error_code);
            Comment("Failed to send message: " + message);
        } else {
            Print("Successfully executed WhatsApp Python script. Result code: ", whatsapp_result);
            Comment("Success message sent: " + message);
        }

        // Send to Telegram
        string telegram_script_path = "C:\\Users\\protech\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_telegram_message.py";
        string telegram_command = python_path + " \"" + telegram_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"";
        
        // Debugging: Print the command being executed for Telegram
        Print("Executing command to send Telegram message: ", telegram_command);

        // Use cmd.exe to execute the command and then wait for 5 seconds
        string final_telegram_command = "/c " + telegram_command + " && timeout 5";
        int telegram_result = ShellExecuteW(0, "open", "cmd.exe", final_telegram_command, NULL, 0);
        if (telegram_result <= 32) {
            int error_code = GetLastError();
            Print("Failed to execute Telegram Python script. Error code: ", error_code);
            Comment("Failed to send message: " + message);
        } else {
            Print("Successfully executed Telegram Python script. Result code: ", telegram_result);
            Comment("Success message sent: " + message);
        }
    }
}


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {   
   SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer1);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MathMax(Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT)-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+1, OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+1));
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_ARROW, 241);
   SetIndexBuffer(1, Buffer2);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MathMax(Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT)-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+1, OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+1));
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_ARROW, 242);
   SetIndexBuffer(2, Buffer3);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(2, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MathMax(Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT)-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+1, OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+1));
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_ARROW, 236);
   SetIndexBuffer(3, Buffer4);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(3, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(3, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MathMax(Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT)-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+1, OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+1));
   PlotIndexSetInteger(3, PLOT_ARROW, 238);
   SetIndexBuffer(4, Buffer5);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(4, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(4, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MathMax(Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT)-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+1, OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+1));
   SetIndexBuffer(5, Buffer6);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(5, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(5, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MathMax(Bars(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT)-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+1, OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+1));
   // Send test message on launch
   myAlert("info", "Thank you for subscribing. You shall be receiving Trend Constraint signal alerts via Whatsapp.");
   //initialize myPoint
   myPoint = Point();
   if(Digits() == 5 || Digits() == 3)
     {
      myPoint *= 10;
     }
   RSI_handle = iRSI(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(RSI_handle < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iRSI has failed: RSI_handle=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   MA_handle = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 7, 0, MODE_SMMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(MA_handle < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   MA_handle2 = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 400, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(MA_handle2 < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle2=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   MA_handle3 = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 100, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(MA_handle3 < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle3=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   MA_handle4 = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 200, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(MA_handle4 < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle4=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   MA_handle5 = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_MA_period, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(MA_handle5 < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle5=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   MA_handle6 = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Slow_MA_period, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(MA_handle6 < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle6=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   MA_handle7 = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 200, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(MA_handle7 < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle7=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   Comment("Indicator successfully launched.");
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime& time[],
                const double& open[],
                const double& high[],
                const double& low[],
                const double& close[],
                const long& tick_volume[],
                const long& volume[],
                const int& spread[])
  {
   int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;
   //--- counting from 0 to rates_total
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer3, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer4, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer5, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer6, true);
   //--- initial zero
   if(prev_calculated < 1)
     {
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer1, EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer2, EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer3, EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer4, EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer5, EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer6, EMPTY_VALUE);
     }
   else
      limit++;
   datetime Time[];
   
   datetime TimeShift[];
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, TimeShift) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(TimeShift, true);
   int barshift_M1[];
   ArrayResize(barshift_M1, rates_total);
   int barshift_D1[];
   ArrayResize(barshift_D1, rates_total);
   for(int i = 0; i < rates_total; i++)
     {
      barshift_M1[i] = iBarShift(Symbol(), PERIOD_M1, TimeShift[i]);
      barshift_D1[i] = iBarShift(Symbol(), PERIOD_D1, TimeShift[i]);
   }
   if(BarsCalculated(RSI_handle) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(RSI_handle, 0, 0, rates_total, RSI) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(RSI, true);
   if(CopyOpen(Symbol(), PERIOD_M1, 0, rates_total, Open) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Open, true);
   if(CopyClose(Symbol(), PERIOD_D1, 0, rates_total, Close) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Close, true);
   if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle, 0, 0, rates_total, MA) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MA, true);
   if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle2) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle2, 0, 0, rates_total, MA2) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MA2, true);
   if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle3) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle3, 0, 0, rates_total, MA3) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MA3, true);
   if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle4) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle4, 0, 0, rates_total, MA4) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MA4, true);
   if(CopyLow(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, Low) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Low, true);
   if(CopyHigh(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, High) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(High, true);
   if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle5) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle5, 0, 0, rates_total, MA5) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MA5, true);
   if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle6) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle6, 0, 0, rates_total, MA6) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MA6, true);
   if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle7) <= 0) 
      return(0);
   if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle7, 0, 0, rates_total, MA7) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MA7, true);
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(), Period(), 0, rates_total, Time) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Time, true);
   //--- main loop
   for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--)
     {
      if (i >= MathMin(PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK-1, rates_total-1-OMIT_OLDEST_BARS)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation   
      
      if(barshift_M1[i] < 0 || barshift_M1[i] >= rates_total) continue;
      if(barshift_D1[i] < 0 || barshift_D1[i] >= rates_total) continue;
      
      //Indicator Buffer 1
      if(RSI[i] < Oversold
      && RSI[i+1] > Oversold //Relative Strength Index crosses below fixed value
      && Open[barshift_M1[i]] >= Close[1+barshift_D1[i]] //Candlestick Open >= Candlestick Close
      && MA[i] > MA2[i] //Moving Average > Moving Average
      && MA3[i] > MA4[i] //Moving Average > Moving Average
      )
        {
         Buffer1[i] = Low[1+i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low
         if(i == 1 && Time[1] != time_alert) myAlert("indicator", "Buy"); //Alert on next bar open
         time_alert = Time[1];
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
      //Indicator Buffer 2
      if(RSI[i] > Overbought
      && RSI[i+1] < Overbought //Relative Strength Index crosses above fixed value
      && Open[barshift_M1[i]] <= Close[1+barshift_D1[i]] //Candlestick Open <= Candlestick Close
      && MA[i] < MA2[i] //Moving Average < Moving Average
      && MA3[i] < MA4[i] //Moving Average < Moving Average
      )
        {
         Buffer2[i] = High[1+i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick High
         if(i == 1 && Time[1] != time_alert) myAlert("indicator", "Sell"); //Alert on next bar open
         time_alert = Time[1];
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
      //Indicator Buffer 3
      if(MA5[i] > MA6[i]
      && MA5[i+1] < MA6[i+1] //Moving Average crosses above Moving Average
      )
        {
         Buffer3[i] = Low[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low
         if(i == 1 && Time[1] != time_alert) myAlert("indicator", "Buy Reversal"); //Alert on next bar open
         time_alert = Time[1];
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer3[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
      //Indicator Buffer 4
      if(MA5[i] < MA6[i]
      && MA5[i+1] > MA6[i+1] //Moving Average crosses below Moving Average
      )
        {
         Buffer4[i] = High[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick High
         if(i == 1 && Time[1] != time_alert) myAlert("indicator", "Sell Reversal"); //Alert on next bar open
         time_alert = Time[1];
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer4[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
      //Indicator Buffer 5, Alert muted by turning it into a comment
      if(MA3[i] > MA7[i] //Moving Average > Moving Average
      )
        {
         Buffer5[i] = MA3[i]; //Set indicator value at Moving Average
         //if(i == 1 && Time[1] != time_alert) myAlert("indicator", "Buy"); //Alert on next bar open
         //time_alert = Time[1];
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer5[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
      //Indicator Buffer 6, Alert muted by turning it into a comment
      if(MA3[i] < MA7[i] //Moving Average < Moving Average
      )
        {
         Buffer6[i] = MA3[i]; //Set indicator value at Moving Average
         //if(i == 1 && Time[1] != time_alert) myAlert("indicator", "Sell"); //Alert on next bar open
         //time_alert = Time[1];
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer6[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
     }
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



    Тестирование функции комментариев

    Реализация функции Comment в MQL5 — это простой способ повысить интерактивность и информативность торговых графиков. Интегрировав эту функцию, вы сможете предоставлять трейдерам важные обновления в режиме реального времени непосредственно на их графиках. Функция позволяет отображать динамические данные, такие как текущие цены, значения индикаторов и пользовательские сообщения, в понятной и краткой форме. В результате трейдеры могут принимать более обоснованные решения без необходимости переключения между несколькими окнами или внешними инструментами.

    Простота и гибкость использования функции Comment делают ее бесценным инструментом для разработки более удобных и эффективных торговых алгоритмов. Благодаря добавлению контекстно-зависимой информации в режиме реального времени непосредственно в торговый интерфейс функция повышает ситуационную осведомленность и оптимизирует процесс торговли. Ниже показан успешный запуск Trend Constraint V1.07:

     



    Заключение

    В процессе разработки программного обеспечения инновации часто возникают в результате бесшовной интеграции существующих решений для создания более надежных и многофункциональных приложений. Мы рассмотрели процесс объединения двух программ в единое целое, демонстрирующий возможности объединения функций для повышения общей производительности и удобства использования.

    Мы начали с изучения основных функций двух отдельных программ, каждая из которых имеет свои уникальные сильные стороны. Тщательно проанализировав их кодовые базы и определив точки синергии, мы успешно объединили их в единую программу. Это слияние не только оптимизировало операции, но и сократило избыточность и потенциальные конфликты, проложив путь к более эффективному исполнению.

    Включение функции Comment в MQL5-программе добавило новое измерение в наше комбинированное приложение. Используя надежную систему оповещений MQL5, мы реализовали функцию, которая позволяет отправлять уведомления в режиме реального времени по различным каналам, включая WhatsApp и Telegram. Это усовершенствование гарантирует, что пользователи всегда будут проинформированы о критических событиях, тем самым повышая скорость реагирования и принятия решений.

     По мере нашего продвижения вперед потенциал для дальнейших улучшений остается огромным. Развивая существующие технологии и продуманно интегрируя новые функции, мы можем создавать мощные инструменты, которые повышают эффективность, улучшают взаимодействие с пользователями и в конечном итоге приводят к лучшим результатам.

    Комментарии всегда приветствуются.

    Вложение Описание
    Trend Constraint V1.07.mq5 Интеграция двух платформ в одной программе.
    Trend Constraint V1.08.mq5
    		Включение командной функции.
    Send_telegram_message.py Скрипт для отправки сообщений в Telegram.
    send_whatsapp_message.py Скрипт для отправки сообщений в WhatsApp.

    Перевод с английского произведен MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Оригинальная статья: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/15143

    Прикрепленные файлы |
    Загрузить ZIP
    Trend_Constraint_V1.07.mq5 (17.46 KB)
    Trend_Constraint_V1.08.mq5 (17.89 KB)
    send_telegram_message.py (0.65 KB)
    send_whatsapp_message.py (0.96 KB)

    Предупреждение: все права на данные материалы принадлежат MetaQuotes Ltd. Полная или частичная перепечатка запрещена.

    Данная статья написана пользователем сайта и отражает его личную точку зрения. Компания MetaQuotes Ltd не несет ответственности за достоверность представленной информации, а также за возможные последствия использования описанных решений, стратегий или рекомендаций.

    Clemence Benjamin
    Clemence Benjamin
  • https://www.mql5.com/en/users/billionaire2024/seller
    • Высоко мотивированный разработчик инструментов для торговли на Форекс. Я создатель контента и вдохновляющий преподаватель, который делает торговую среду комфортной.
    Вам нужна помощь в разработке вашей идеи с нуля? Я здесь, чтобы помочь вам воплотить ее в жизнь по доступной цене. Не стесняйтесь предлагать мне работу по этой ссылке:
    https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=billionaire2024
    Присоединяйтесь к нашему лучшему брокеру :
    https://track.deriv.com/_r6xDODPy3Ly2vdm9PpHVCmNd7ZgqdRLk/1/
    Наши каналы на YouTube для преподавателей продуктов:

    Другие статьи автора

    Последние комментарии | Перейти к обсуждению на форуме трейдеров (2)
    Maxim Kuznetsov
    Maxim Kuznetsov | 14 янв. 2025 в 16:32

    можно проще и универсальнее. Общепринятая в большом мире практика - не изобретать велосипед, а использовать data-collector/router

    например метрики и события через Socket() или WebRequest() отдавать в telegraf https://www.influxdata.com/time-series-platform/telegraf/

    а он уже разрулит на всех(любых) получателей.

    так и кода значительно меньше и работает стабильнее.

    --

    telegraf указан как пример, свободно всем доступный. Есть альтернативы как коммерческие так и открытые

    Clemence Benjamin
    Clemence Benjamin | 29 янв. 2025 в 08:28
    Maxim Kuznetsov #:

    может быть более простым и универсальным. В большом мире принято не изобретать колесо, а использовать сборщик данных/маршрутизатор

    например, метрики и события через Socket() или WebRequest() на телеграф https://www.influxdata.com/time-series-platform/telegraf/.

    и он будет обрабатывать всех (любых) получателей.

    Код намного меньше и работает стабильнее.

    --

    telegraf приведен в качестве примера, свободно доступного для всех. Существуют альтернативы как коммерческие, так и с открытым исходным кодом

    Спасибо, что поделились. Я посмотрю, как работает сервер.

    Анализируем двоичный код цен на бирже (Часть I): Новый взгляд на технический анализ Анализируем двоичный код цен на бирже (Часть I): Новый взгляд на технический анализ
    В этой статье представлен инновационный подход к техническому анализу, основанный на преобразовании ценовых движений в бинарный код. Автор демонстрирует, как различные аспекты рыночного поведения — от простых движений цены до сложных паттернов — можно закодировать в последовательности нулей и единиц.
    Разработка советника на основе стратегии прорыва диапазона консолидации на MQL5 Разработка советника на основе стратегии прорыва диапазона консолидации на MQL5
    В статье описываются шаги по созданию торгового советника, который извлекает выгоду из ценовых прорывов после периодов консолидации. Определяя диапазоны консолидации и устанавливая уровни прорыва, трейдеры могут автоматизировать свои торговые решения на основе этой стратегии. Советник призван обеспечить четкие точки входа и выхода, избегая ложных пробоев.
    Разрабатываем мультивалютный советник (Часть 21): Подготовка к важному эксперименту и оптимизация кода Разрабатываем мультивалютный советник (Часть 21): Подготовка к важному эксперименту и оптимизация кода
    Для дальнейшего продвижения хорошо было бы посмотреть, можем ли мы улучшить результаты, периодически выполняя повторную автоматическую оптимизацию и генерирование нового советника. Камнем преткновения во многих спорах об использовании оптимизации параметров является вопрос о том, насколько долго можно использовать полученные параметры для торговли в будущем периоде с сохранением основных показателей прибыльности и просадки на заданных уровнях. И можно ли вообще это делать?
    Нейросети в трейдинге: Мультимодальный агент, дополненный инструментами (Окончание) Нейросети в трейдинге: Мультимодальный агент, дополненный инструментами (Окончание)
    Продолжаем работу по реализации алгоритмов мультимодального агента для финансовой торговли FinAgent, предназначенного для анализа мультимодальных данных рыночной динамики и исторических торговых паттернов.