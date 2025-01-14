Построение модели для ограничения диапазона сигналов по тренду (Часть 6): Интеграция "всё в одном"





Введение

Наша сигнальная система неизменно демонстрировала исключительную эффективность на каждом этапе своего развития. Текущая цель — объединить существующие программы в единую унифицированную систему сигналов. Мы рассматривали интеграции двух предыдущих версий индикатора Trend Constraint в Части 5. Целью такого объединения является использование всей мощи программирования, что значительно снижает нагрузку на человека, позволяя компьютерам выполнять сложные, повторяющиеся задачи с невероятной скоростью.

Учитывая, что у нас есть две программы со схожей логикой, но разными функциями, процесс интеграции включает в себя больше, чем простое копирование и вставка исходного кода. Вместо этого мы стратегически сохраним определенные элементы, которые оказывают единообразное воздействие на обе программы, обеспечивая оптимальную функциональность. Этот процесс, который я называю слиянием, требует тщательного рассмотрения и точности.

В этой статье мы разберем разделы кода MQL5, где происходит интеграция, и обсудим ключевые строки, которые остаются глобальными на протяжении всего процесса слияния. Такой скрупулезный подход имеет решающее значение при объединении нескольких фрагментов кода для создания целостной и эффективной программы.

В подразделах Части 5 мы рассмотрели две основные интеграции:

Интеграция Telegram с MetaTrader 5 для получения уведомлений. Интеграция WhatsApp с MetaTrader 5 для получения уведомлений.

Одна из проблем заключается в том, что наша интеграция выполняет задачи в командной строке, при этом окно скрыто, чтобы не мешать другим процессам на экране компьютера. В результате нет подтверждения того, были ли сигналы успешно отправлены в целевые платформы. Мы хотим, чтобы наша система комментировала в окне графика каждую успешную трансляцию сигнала или, по крайней мере, печатала ее в журнале платформы.

Давайте углубимся и обсудим дальнейшие идеи в следующих разделах этой статьи.





Наши основные разделы интеграции

Специально для этой статьи я выделил основные интересные моменты из кода. Для более подробного обсуждения, пожалуйста, вернитесь к Части 5. Ниже представлены программы, которые мы сравниваем, чтобы облегчить процесс слияния. Изучите их сходства и различия. Это поможет нам определить ключевые области, где требуется интеграция для бесперебойного и эффективного слияния.

Интеграция Telegram:

/--- ShellExecuteW declaration ---------------------------------------------- #import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW( int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd); #import datetime last_alert_time; input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60 ; void myAlert( string type, string message) { datetime current_time = TimeCurrent (); if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) { return ; } last_alert_time = current_time; string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.05 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message; if (type == "print" ) { Print (message); } else if (type == "error" ) { Print (type + " | Trend Constraint V1.05 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message); } else if (type == "order" ) { } else if (type == "modify" ) { } else if (type == "indicator" ) { if (Audible_Alerts) { Alert (full_message); } if (Push_Notifications) { SendNotification (full_message); } string python_path = "C:\\Users\\your_computer_name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe" ; string script_path = "C:\\Users\\your_computer_name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_telegram_message.py" ; string command = python_path + " \"" + script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send Telegram message: " , command); string final_command = "/c " + command + " && timeout 5" ; int result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_command, NULL , 1 ); if (result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed Python script. Result code: " , result); } } }

Интеграция WhatsApp:

#import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW( int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd); #import datetime last_alert_time; input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60 ; void myAlert( string type, string message) { datetime current_time = TimeCurrent (); if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) { return ; } last_alert_time = current_time; string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message; if (type == "print" ) { Print (message); } else if (type == "error" ) { Print (type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message); } else if (type == "order" ) { } else if (type == "modify" ) { } else if (type == "indicator" || type == "info" ) { if (Audible_Alerts) { Alert (full_message); } if (Push_Notifications) { SendNotification (full_message); } string python_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe" ; string script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py" ; string command = python_path + " \"" + script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send WhatsApp message: " , command); string final_command = "/c " + command + " && timeout 5" ; int result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_command, NULL , 1 ); if (result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed Python script. Result code: " , result); } } }

Объединение логики интеграции

Чтобы создать единую программу, объединяющую WhatsApp и Telegram, с использованием двух предоставленных фрагментов кода, мы объединим логику каждого фрагмента в одну связную функцию. План следующий:

Объединим глобальные переменные и объявления. Объединим функцию myAlert: Расширим функцию myAlert для обработки отправки сообщений в WhatsApp и Telegram. Настроим логику выполнения команд: Обеспечим выполнение обеих команд (WhatsApp и Telegram) в рамках одной и той же функции. Обеспечим соблюдение периода восстановления: Сохраним логику, которая гарантирует, что оповещения не будут отправляться слишком часто.

Для объединения объявлений и глобальных переменных оба фрагмента располагали объявлением ShellExecuteW и переменной периода восстановления, которые объединены в верхней части кода, чтобы избежать избыточности. Функция myAlert расширена и теперь включает логику для уведомлений WhatsApp и Telegram вместе с логикой, гарантирующей, что сообщения не будут отправляться слишком часто. Подводя итог, можно сказать, что для WhatsApp определяется путь к исполняемому файлу Python и скрипту WhatsApp, а также создается командная строка для выполнения скрипта отправки сообщений WhatsApp. Команда выполняется с помощью ShellExecuteW с проверкой результата для регистрации любых ошибок. Аналогично для Telegram определяется путь к исполняемому файлу Python и скрипту, а также создается командная строка для выполнения скрипта отправки сообщений Telegram. Команда выполняется с помощью ShellExecuteW с проверкой результата для регистрации любых ошибок.

Объединенная программа выглядит так:

#import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW( int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd); #import datetime last_alert_time; input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60 ; void myAlert( string type, string message) { datetime current_time = TimeCurrent (); if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) { return ; } last_alert_time = current_time; string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message; if (type == "print" ) { Print (message); } else if (type == "error" ) { Print (type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message); } else if (type == "order" ) { } else if (type == "modify" ) { } else if (type == "indicator" || type == "info" ) { if (Audible_Alerts) { Alert (full_message); } if (Push_Notifications) { SendNotification (full_message); } string python_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe" ; string whatsapp_script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py" ; string whatsapp_command = python_path + " \"" + whatsapp_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send WhatsApp message: " , whatsapp_command); string final_whatsapp_command = "/c " + whatsapp_command + " && timeout 5" ; int whatsapp_result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_whatsapp_command, NULL , 1 ); if (whatsapp_result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute WhatsApp Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed WhatsApp Python script. Result code: " , whatsapp_result); } string telegram_script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_telegram_message.py" ; string telegram_command = python_path + " \"" + telegram_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send Telegram message: " , telegram_command); string final_telegram_command = "/c " + telegram_command + " && timeout 5" ; int telegram_result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_telegram_command, NULL , 1 ); if (telegram_result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute Telegram Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed Telegram Python script. Result code: " , telegram_result); } } }

Давайте разобьем код на разделы, чтобы объяснить его функциональные возможности:

#import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW( int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd); #import

Этот раздел импортирует функцию ShellExecuteW из Windows-библиотеки shell32.dll. ShellExecuteW - это функция Windows API, которая выполняет операцию над указанным файлом. Импортируя эту функцию, код MQL5 может выполнять внешние команды или скрипты, такие как скрипты Python для отправки сообщений через WhatsApp и Telegram.

datetime last_alert_time; input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60 ;

Приведенный выше фрагмент кода создает глобальные переменные алгоритма интеграции.

last_alert_time - глобальная переменная, в которой хранится метка времени последнего отправленного оповещения. Это помогает реализовать период ожидания между оповещениями.

- глобальная переменная, в которой хранится метка времени последнего отправленного оповещения. Это помогает реализовать период ожидания между оповещениями. alert_cooldown_seconds - входная переменная (настраиваемая пользователем), которая определяет период восстановления в секундах. Переменная определяет, как часто могут отправляться оповещения, чтобы избежать спама.

void myAlert( string type, string message) { datetime current_time = TimeCurrent (); if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) { return ; } last_alert_time = current_time; string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message; if (type == "print" ) { Print (message); } else if (type == "error" ) { Print (type + " | Trend Constraint V1.06 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message); } else if (type == "order" ) { } else if (type == "modify" ) { } else if (type == "indicator" || type == "info" ) { if (Audible_Alerts) { Alert (full_message); } if (Push_Notifications) { SendNotification (full_message); } string python_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe" ; string whatsapp_script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py" ; string whatsapp_command = python_path + " \"" + whatsapp_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send WhatsApp message: " , whatsapp_command); string final_whatsapp_command = "/c " + whatsapp_command + " && timeout 5" ; int whatsapp_result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_whatsapp_command, NULL , 1 ); if (whatsapp_result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute WhatsApp Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed WhatsApp Python script. Result code: " , whatsapp_result); } string telegram_script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer_Name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_telegram_message.py" ; string telegram_command = python_path + " \"" + telegram_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send Telegram message: " , telegram_command); string final_telegram_command = "/c " + telegram_command + " && timeout 5" ; int telegram_result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_telegram_command, NULL , 1 ); if (telegram_result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute Telegram Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed Telegram Python script. Result code: " , telegram_result); } } }

Функция myAlert предназначена для отправки оповещений в зависимости от типа и сообщения. Она управляет периодом восстановления, создает оповещение и отправляет его в WhatsApp и Telegram с помощью внешних скриптов Python. Как видите, это самый большой раздел кода.

datetime current_time = TimeCurrent (); if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) { return ; } last_alert_time = current_time;

В этом разделе проверяется, меньше ли текущее время за вычетом времени последнего оповещения, чем период восстановления. Если да, оповещение не отправляется. Это предотвращает частые оповещения в течение короткого периода времени.

Чтобы убедиться, что наши скрипты работают, получаем следующие результаты в командной строке:

C:\Users\Your_Computer_Name\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python312\Scripts>python send_telegram_message.py "Trend Constraint V1.07 testing" Message sent successfully! C:\Users\Your_Computer_Name\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python312\Scripts>python send_whatsapp_message.py "Trend Constraint V1.07 testing" Message sent successfully

Выделенный текст — это положительный ответ командной строки, подтверждающий, что наши скрипты работают нормально. Очень важно правильно указать путь к файлу в основной программе.

С другой стороны, мы также получаем сигналы на наших социальных платформах. Ниже слева показано тестовое сообщение Telegram из командной строки, а справа — тестовое сообщение WhatsApp из командной строки. Теперь мы уверены, что наша программа работает нормально, и можем приступить к основной программе.





На иллюстрации выше показано соединение с песочницей, обеспечиваемое Twilio API, так как интеграция WhatsApp истекает в течение 72 часов. Необходимо повторно подключиться, отправив уникальное сообщение, чтобы повторно добавить его для получения сообщений API. В этом случае сообщение для повторного подключения будет "join so-cave". Чтобы получить бессрочную услугу, вы можете приобрести номер Twilio.

Давайте продолжим и объединим всё в одну программу, используя логику индикатора Trend Constraint. Рассмотрим индикатор Trend Constraint V1.07:

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, Clemence Benjamin" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.07" #property description "A model that seeks to produce sell signals when D1 candle is Bearish only and buy signals when it is Bullish" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width1 5 #property indicator_color1 0xFF3C00 #property indicator_label1 "Buy" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width2 5 #property indicator_color2 0x0000FF #property indicator_label2 "Sell" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width3 2 #property indicator_color3 0xE8351A #property indicator_label3 "Buy Reversal" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width4 2 #property indicator_color4 0x1A1AE8 #property indicator_label4 "Sell Reversal" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 2 #property indicator_color5 0xFFAA00 #property indicator_label5 "Buy" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 2 #property indicator_color6 0x0000FF #property indicator_label6 "Sell" #define PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK 5000 #define OMIT_OLDEST_BARS 50 double Buffer1[]; double Buffer2[]; double Buffer3[]; double Buffer4[]; double Buffer5[]; double Buffer6[]; input double Oversold = 30 ; input double Overbought = 70 ; input int Slow_MA_period = 200 ; input int Fast_MA_period = 100 ; datetime time_alert; input bool Audible_Alerts = true ; input bool Push_Notifications = true ; double myPoint; int RSI_handle; double RSI[]; double Open[]; double Close[]; int MA_handle; double MA[]; int MA_handle2; double MA2[]; int MA_handle3; double MA3[]; int MA_handle4; double MA4[]; double Low[]; double High[]; int MA_handle5; double MA5[]; int MA_handle6; double MA6[]; int MA_handle7; double MA7[]; #import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW( int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd); #import datetime last_alert_time; input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60 ; void myAlert( string type, string message) { datetime current_time = TimeCurrent (); if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) { return ; } last_alert_time = current_time; string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.07 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message; if (type == "print" ) { Print (message); } else if (type == "error" ) { Print (type + " | Trend Constraint V1.07 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message); } else if (type == "order" ) { } else if (type == "modify" ) { } else if (type == "indicator" || type == "info" ) { if (Audible_Alerts) { Alert (full_message); } if (Push_Notifications) { SendNotification (full_message); } string python_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_Computer\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe" ; string whatsapp_script_path = "C:\\Users\\Your_computer_name\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py" ; string whatsapp_command = python_path + " \"" + whatsapp_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send WhatsApp message: " , whatsapp_command); string final_whatsapp_command = "/c " + whatsapp_command + " && timeout 5" ; int whatsapp_result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_whatsapp_command, NULL , 1 ); if (whatsapp_result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute WhatsApp Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed WhatsApp Python script. Result code: " , whatsapp_result); } string telegram_script_path = "C:\\Users\\protech\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_telegram_message.py" ; string telegram_command = python_path + " \"" + telegram_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send Telegram message: " , telegram_command); string final_telegram_command = "/c " + telegram_command + " && timeout 5" ; int telegram_result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_telegram_command, NULL , 1 ); if (telegram_result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute Telegram Python script. Error code: " , error_code); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed Telegram Python script. Result code: " , telegram_result); } } } int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , Buffer1); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_ARROW , 241 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , Buffer2); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 1 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_ARROW , 242 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , Buffer3); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 2 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_ARROW , 236 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 , Buffer4); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 3 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_ARROW , 238 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 , Buffer5); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 4 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 4 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 , Buffer6); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 5 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 5 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); myAlert( "info" , "Thank you for subscribing. You shall be receiving Trend Constraint signal alerts via Whatsapp." ); myPoint = Point (); if ( Digits () == 5 || Digits () == 3 ) { myPoint *= 10 ; } RSI_handle = iRSI ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (RSI_handle < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iRSI has failed: RSI_handle=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 7 , 0 , MODE_SMMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle2 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 400 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle2 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle2=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle3 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 100 , 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle3 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle3=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle4 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 200 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle4 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle4=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle5 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , Fast_MA_period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle5 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle5=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle6 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , Slow_MA_period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle6 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle6=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle7 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 200 , 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle7 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle7=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time[], const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[]) { int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated; ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer2, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer3, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer4, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer5, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer6, true ); if (prev_calculated < 1 ) { ArrayInitialize (Buffer1, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer2, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer3, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer4, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer5, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer6, EMPTY_VALUE ); } else limit++; datetime Time[]; datetime TimeShift[]; if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , rates_total, TimeShift) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (TimeShift, true ); int barshift_M1[]; ArrayResize (barshift_M1, rates_total); int barshift_D1[]; ArrayResize (barshift_D1, rates_total); for ( int i = 0 ; i < rates_total; i++) { barshift_M1[i] = iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M1 , TimeShift[i]); barshift_D1[i] = iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , TimeShift[i]); } if ( BarsCalculated (RSI_handle) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (RSI_handle, 0 , 0 , rates_total, RSI) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (RSI, true ); if ( CopyOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M1 , 0 , rates_total, Open) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Open, true ); if ( CopyClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , 0 , rates_total, Close) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Close, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle2) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle2, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA2) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA2, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle3) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle3, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA3) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA3, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle4) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle4, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA4) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA4, true ); if ( CopyLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , rates_total, Low) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Low, true ); if ( CopyHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , rates_total, High) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (High, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle5) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle5, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA5) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA5, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle6) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle6, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA6) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA6, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle7) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle7, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA7) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA7, true ); if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), Period (), 0 , rates_total, Time) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Time, true ); for ( int i = limit- 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (i >= MathMin (PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK- 1 , rates_total- 1 -OMIT_OLDEST_BARS)) continue ; if (barshift_M1[i] < 0 || barshift_M1[i] >= rates_total) continue ; if (barshift_D1[i] < 0 || barshift_D1[i] >= rates_total) continue ; if (RSI[i] < Oversold && RSI[i+ 1 ] > Oversold && Open[barshift_M1[i]] >= Close[ 1 +barshift_D1[i]] && MA[i] > MA2[i] && MA3[i] > MA4[i] ) { Buffer1[i] = Low[ 1 +i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Buy" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (RSI[i] > Overbought && RSI[i+ 1 ] < Overbought && Open[barshift_M1[i]] <= Close[ 1 +barshift_D1[i]] && MA[i] < MA2[i] && MA3[i] < MA4[i] ) { Buffer2[i] = High[ 1 +i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Sell" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA5[i] > MA6[i] && MA5[i+ 1 ] < MA6[i+ 1 ] ) { Buffer3[i] = Low[i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Buy Reversal" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer3[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA5[i] < MA6[i] && MA5[i+ 1 ] > MA6[i+ 1 ] ) { Buffer4[i] = High[i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Sell Reversal" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer4[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA3[i] > MA7[i] ) { Buffer5[i] = MA3[i]; } else { Buffer5[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA3[i] < MA7[i] ) { Buffer6[i] = MA3[i]; } else { Buffer6[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } return (rates_total); }

Мы обновили индикатор с V1.06 до V1.07. При компиляции мы не обнаружили никаких ошибок, и теперь наша программа работает на MetaTrader 5. Ниже приведены скриншоты тестовых сообщений, отправленных при запуске индикатора в MetaTrader 5: слева — Push-уведомления на мобильном устройстве на базе Android, в центре — тестовое уведомление Telegram, а справа — тестовое сообщение WhatsApp.













Встроенная функция Comment в MQL5 используется для отображения пользовательских текстовых сообщений непосредственно на графике. Эта функция помогает нам обеспечивать визуальную обратную связь в режиме реального времени, отображая сообщения, которые могут постоянно обновляться во время выполнения индикатора или советника. Это необходимо для достижения следующих целей:

Уведомление пользователя об успешном запуске индикатора.

Подтверждение успешной отправки оповещений.

Оповещение пользователя о сбоях в отправке оповещений.

Для внедрения этой функции мы сосредоточимся на трех областях кода:

int OnInit () { Comment ( "Indicator successfully launched." ); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; }

Цель приведенного выше фрагмента кода — уведомить нас об успешном запуске индикатора. При успешной инициализации индикатора функция Comment отображает сообщение Indicator successfully launched (индикатор успешно запущен) на графике.

if (result > 32 ) { Print ( "Successfully executed Python script. Result code: " , result); Comment ( "Success message sent: " + message); }

Мы получаем уведомление о том, что оповещение было успешно отправлено. После того как предупреждающее сообщение успешно отправлено с помощью функции myAlert, функция выводит сообщение Success message sent [message] (сообщение успешно отправлено) на графике, где [message] - содержание сообщения.

if (result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute Python script. Error code: " , error_code); Comment ( "Failed to send message: " + message); }

Наконец, мы также хотим получать информацию о неудачной отправке. Этот фрагмент уведомляет нас о сбое в отправке оповещения. В этом случае отображается сообщение Failed to send message [message] (не удалось отправить сообщение) на графике, где [message] - содержание сообщения.

Чтобы использовать новые возможности, предоставляемые функцией Comment, я обновил программу до Trend Constraint V1.08. Стратегически интегрировав эту функцию в соответствующие разделы кода, мне удалось успешно обновить программу, обеспечив ее бесперебойную работу. Ниже вы найдете исходный код с выделенными измененными разделами, демонстрирующими внесенные улучшения.

#property indicator_chart_window #property copyright "Copyright 2024, Clemence Benjamin" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.08" #property description "A model that seeks to produce sell signals when D1 candle is Bearish only and buy signals when it is Bullish" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width1 5 #property indicator_color1 0xFF3C00 #property indicator_label1 "Buy" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width2 5 #property indicator_color2 0x0000FF #property indicator_label2 "Sell" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width3 2 #property indicator_color3 0xE8351A #property indicator_label3 "Buy Reversal" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width4 2 #property indicator_color4 0x1A1AE8 #property indicator_label4 "Sell Reversal" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 2 #property indicator_color5 0xFFAA00 #property indicator_label5 "Buy" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 2 #property indicator_color6 0x0000FF #property indicator_label6 "Sell" #define PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK 5000 #define OMIT_OLDEST_BARS 50 double Buffer1[]; double Buffer2[]; double Buffer3[]; double Buffer4[]; double Buffer5[]; double Buffer6[]; input double Oversold = 30 ; input double Overbought = 70 ; input int Slow_MA_period = 200 ; input int Fast_MA_period = 100 ; datetime time_alert; input bool Audible_Alerts = true ; input bool Push_Notifications = true ; double myPoint; int RSI_handle; double RSI[]; double Open[]; double Close[]; int MA_handle; double MA[]; int MA_handle2; double MA2[]; int MA_handle3; double MA3[]; int MA_handle4; double MA4[]; double Low[]; double High[]; int MA_handle5; double MA5[]; int MA_handle6; double MA6[]; int MA_handle7; double MA7[]; #import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW( int hwnd, string lpOperation, string lpFile, string lpParameters, string lpDirectory, int nShowCmd); #import datetime last_alert_time; input int alert_cooldown_seconds = 60 ; void myAlert( string type, string message) { datetime current_time = TimeCurrent (); if (current_time - last_alert_time < alert_cooldown_seconds) { return ; } last_alert_time = current_time; string full_message = type + " | Trend Constraint V1.08 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message; string comment = "Alert triggered by Trend Constraint V1.08 | Symbol: " + Symbol () + " | Period: " + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | Message: " + message; if (type == "print" ) { Print (message); } else if (type == "error" ) { Print (type + " | Trend Constraint V1.08 @ " + Symbol () + "," + IntegerToString ( Period ()) + " | " + message); } else if (type == "order" ) { } else if (type == "modify" ) { } else if (type == "indicator" || type == "info" ) { if (Audible_Alerts) { Alert (full_message); } if (Push_Notifications) { SendNotification (full_message); } string python_path = "C:\\Users\\protech\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\python.exe" ; string whatsapp_script_path = "C:\\Users\\protech\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_whatsapp_message.py" ; string whatsapp_command = python_path + " \"" + whatsapp_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send WhatsApp message: " , whatsapp_command); string final_whatsapp_command = "/c " + whatsapp_command + " && timeout 5" ; int whatsapp_result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_whatsapp_command, NULL , 0 ); if (whatsapp_result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute WhatsApp Python script. Error code: " , error_code); Comment ( "Failed to send message: " + message) ; } else { Print ( "Successfully executed WhatsApp Python script. Result code: " , whatsapp_result); Comment ( "Success message sent: " + message) ; } string telegram_script_path = "C:\\Users\\protech\\AppData\\Local\\Programs\\Python\\Python312\\Scripts\\send_telegram_message.py" ; string telegram_command = python_path + " \"" + telegram_script_path + "\" \"" + full_message + "\"" ; Print ( "Executing command to send Telegram message: " , telegram_command); string final_telegram_command = "/c " + telegram_command + " && timeout 5" ; int telegram_result = ShellExecuteW( 0 , "open" , "cmd.exe" , final_telegram_command, NULL , 0 ); if (telegram_result <= 32 ) { int error_code = GetLastError (); Print ( "Failed to execute Telegram Python script. Error code: " , error_code); Comment ( "Failed to send message: " + message); } else { Print ( "Successfully executed Telegram Python script. Result code: " , telegram_result); Comment ( "Success message sent: " + message); } } } int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , Buffer1); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_ARROW , 241 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , Buffer2); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 1 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_ARROW , 242 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , Buffer3); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 2 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_ARROW , 236 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 , Buffer4); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 3 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_ARROW , 238 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 , Buffer5); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 4 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 4 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 , Buffer6); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 5 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 5 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , MathMax ( Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )-PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK+ 1 , OMIT_OLDEST_BARS+ 1 )); myAlert( "info" , "Thank you for subscribing. You shall be receiving Trend Constraint signal alerts via Whatsapp." ); myPoint = Point (); if ( Digits () == 5 || Digits () == 3 ) { myPoint *= 10 ; } RSI_handle = iRSI ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (RSI_handle < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iRSI has failed: RSI_handle=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 7 , 0 , MODE_SMMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle2 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 400 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle2 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle2=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle3 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 100 , 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle3 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle3=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle4 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 200 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle4 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle4=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle5 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , Fast_MA_period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle5 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle5=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle6 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , Slow_MA_period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle6 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle6=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } MA_handle7 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 200 , 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (MA_handle7 < 0 ) { Print ( "The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle7=" , INVALID_HANDLE ); Print ( "Runtime error = " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } Comment ( "Indicator successfully launched." ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time[], const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[]) { int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated; ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer2, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer3, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer4, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer5, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Buffer6, true ); if (prev_calculated < 1 ) { ArrayInitialize (Buffer1, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer2, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer3, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer4, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer5, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (Buffer6, EMPTY_VALUE ); } else limit++; datetime Time[]; datetime TimeShift[]; if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , rates_total, TimeShift) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (TimeShift, true ); int barshift_M1[]; ArrayResize (barshift_M1, rates_total); int barshift_D1[]; ArrayResize (barshift_D1, rates_total); for ( int i = 0 ; i < rates_total; i++) { barshift_M1[i] = iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M1 , TimeShift[i]); barshift_D1[i] = iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , TimeShift[i]); } if ( BarsCalculated (RSI_handle) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (RSI_handle, 0 , 0 , rates_total, RSI) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (RSI, true ); if ( CopyOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M1 , 0 , rates_total, Open) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Open, true ); if ( CopyClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , 0 , rates_total, Close) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Close, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle2) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle2, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA2) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA2, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle3) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle3, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA3) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA3, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle4) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle4, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA4) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA4, true ); if ( CopyLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , rates_total, Low) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Low, true ); if ( CopyHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , rates_total, High) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (High, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle5) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle5, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA5) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA5, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle6) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle6, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA6) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA6, true ); if ( BarsCalculated (MA_handle7) <= 0 ) return ( 0 ); if ( CopyBuffer (MA_handle7, 0 , 0 , rates_total, MA7) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (MA7, true ); if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), Period (), 0 , rates_total, Time) <= 0 ) return (rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries (Time, true ); for ( int i = limit- 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (i >= MathMin (PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK- 1 , rates_total- 1 -OMIT_OLDEST_BARS)) continue ; if (barshift_M1[i] < 0 || barshift_M1[i] >= rates_total) continue ; if (barshift_D1[i] < 0 || barshift_D1[i] >= rates_total) continue ; if (RSI[i] < Oversold && RSI[i+ 1 ] > Oversold && Open[barshift_M1[i]] >= Close[ 1 +barshift_D1[i]] && MA[i] > MA2[i] && MA3[i] > MA4[i] ) { Buffer1[i] = Low[ 1 +i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Buy" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (RSI[i] > Overbought && RSI[i+ 1 ] < Overbought && Open[barshift_M1[i]] <= Close[ 1 +barshift_D1[i]] && MA[i] < MA2[i] && MA3[i] < MA4[i] ) { Buffer2[i] = High[ 1 +i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Sell" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA5[i] > MA6[i] && MA5[i+ 1 ] < MA6[i+ 1 ] ) { Buffer3[i] = Low[i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Buy Reversal" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer3[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA5[i] < MA6[i] && MA5[i+ 1 ] > MA6[i+ 1 ] ) { Buffer4[i] = High[i]; if (i == 1 && Time[ 1 ] != time_alert) myAlert( "indicator" , "Sell Reversal" ); time_alert = Time[ 1 ]; } else { Buffer4[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA3[i] > MA7[i] ) { Buffer5[i] = MA3[i]; } else { Buffer5[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (MA3[i] < MA7[i] ) { Buffer6[i] = MA3[i]; } else { Buffer6[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } return (rates_total); }









Тестирование функции комментариев

Реализация функции Comment в MQL5 — это простой способ повысить интерактивность и информативность торговых графиков. Интегрировав эту функцию, вы сможете предоставлять трейдерам важные обновления в режиме реального времени непосредственно на их графиках. Функция позволяет отображать динамические данные, такие как текущие цены, значения индикаторов и пользовательские сообщения, в понятной и краткой форме. В результате трейдеры могут принимать более обоснованные решения без необходимости переключения между несколькими окнами или внешними инструментами.

Простота и гибкость использования функции Comment делают ее бесценным инструментом для разработки более удобных и эффективных торговых алгоритмов. Благодаря добавлению контекстно-зависимой информации в режиме реального времени непосредственно в торговый интерфейс функция повышает ситуационную осведомленность и оптимизирует процесс торговли. Ниже показан успешный запуск Trend Constraint V1.07:









Заключение

В процессе разработки программного обеспечения инновации часто возникают в результате бесшовной интеграции существующих решений для создания более надежных и многофункциональных приложений. Мы рассмотрели процесс объединения двух программ в единое целое, демонстрирующий возможности объединения функций для повышения общей производительности и удобства использования.Мы начали с изучения основных функций двух отдельных программ, каждая из которых имеет свои уникальные сильные стороны. Тщательно проанализировав их кодовые базы и определив точки синергии, мы успешно объединили их в единую программу. Это слияние не только оптимизировало операции, но и сократило избыточность и потенциальные конфликты, проложив путь к более эффективному исполнению.Включение функции Comment в MQL5-программе добавило новое измерение в наше комбинированное приложение. Используя надежную систему оповещений MQL5, мы реализовали функцию, которая позволяет отправлять уведомления в режиме реального времени по различным каналам, включая WhatsApp и Telegram. Это усовершенствование гарантирует, что пользователи всегда будут проинформированы о критических событиях, тем самым повышая скорость реагирования и принятия решений.По мере нашего продвижения вперед потенциал для дальнейших улучшений остается огромным. Развивая существующие технологии и продуманно интегрируя новые функции, мы можем создавать мощные инструменты, которые повышают эффективность, улучшают взаимодействие с пользователями и в конечном итоге приводят к лучшим результатам.

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