DoEasy. Controls (Part 30): Animating the ScrollBar control

Contents

Concept

In the previous article, I started the development of the ScrollBar auxiliary control. In the current article, I will implement the interaction of the control elements with the mouse. The constituent elements of the WinForms ScrollBar object are the scroll buttons and the capture area. For the scroll buttons, we have separate classes of auxiliary objects (arrow buttons), but we made the capture area in the form of a simple button. Here I will implement a separate class based on the button object for creating a capture area object. In order to handle the events of a scroll bar slider correctly, the object should have its own type. Therefore, it will be derived from the button object - it will inherit its properties and become an independent object with a unique type.



For the most part, I will do some prep work to create functionality for resizing controls and handling mouse interaction with scrollbars. Let's expand the list of mouse states and its events. All this will allow me to develop controls and their functionality without being distracted by routine work in subsequent articles.





Improving library classes

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add default color constants for the ScrollBar object states:

#define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_TRACK_BACK_COLOR ( C'0xF0,0xF0,0xF0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_TRACK_BORDER_COLOR ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_TRACK_FORE_COLOR ( C'0x60,0x60,0x60' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_TRACK_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0x00,0x00,0x00' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_TRACK_FORE_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0x00,0x00,0x00' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_COLOR ( C'0xCD,0xCD,0xCD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_BORDER_COLOR ( C'0xCD,0xCD,0xCD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0x60,0x60,0x60' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0xA6,0xA6,0xA6' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_COLOR ( C'0x60,0x60,0x60' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0x00,0x00,0x00' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_COLOR ( C'0xF0,0xF0,0xF0' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_BORDER_COLOR ( C'0xCD,0xCD,0xCD' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0x60,0x60,0x60' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0xDA,0xDA,0xDA' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_COLOR ( C'0x60,0x60,0x60' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN ( C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF' ) #define CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_OVER ( C'0x00,0x00,0x00' ) #define DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_WIDTH ( 11 ) #define DEF_CONTROL_CORNER_AREA ( 4 ) #define DEF_CONTROL_LIST_MARGIN_X ( 1 ) #define DEF_CONTROL_LIST_MARGIN_Y ( 0 )

Each scroll area has a width. In case of the vertical scrollbar, this is an object width, while in case of the horizontal scrollbar, this is its height. Let's set the default value of 11 for this parameter. The scrollbar has a border that separates it from the interface when overlaid on it. With a width value of 11 pixels, the scrollbar active area will be 9 pixels (one pixel per border, top, bottom, left and right). Since the arrow buttons and the slider are to be built on the scrollbar, then 9 pixels is a sufficient odd number on which the arrow triangle will be drawn evenly and beautifully. In general, when resizing objects, on which the shapes outlined around their central axis are drawn, we should always try to use an odd number of pixels, so that and the drawing remains even and neat. Corner area is a part of the form where the cursor is considered to be located on the corner. For example, when resizing an object, if the cursor is on one of the four corners, we can change two parameters of its size (height and width) at once.



Add new values to the list of possible mouse states relative to the shape. Object dimensions can be resized in eight directions:

When the cursor is on the top edge of an object, we can change its height by shifting the edge upwards, When the cursor is on the bottom edge of an object, we can change its height by shifting the edge downwards,

When the cursor is on the left edge of the object, we can change its width by shifting the edge to the left,

When the cursor is on the right edge of an object, we can change its height by shifting the edge to the right, When the cursor is in the upper left corner of the object, we can change its height and width by shifting up and to the left,

When the cursor is in the upper right corner of the object, we can change its height and width by shifting up and to the right,

When the cursor is in the lower left corner of the object, we can change its height and width by shifting down and to the left,

When the cursor is in the lower right corner of the object, we can change its height and width by shifting down and to the right.

The container with scrollable content will have scrollbars at its right and bottom. We need to determine which scrollbar the cursor is on — on the right or on the bottom one and set these states to the mouse status:

enum ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE { MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE = 0 , MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_LEFT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_LEFT_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_LEFT_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_RIGHT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_RIGHT_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_RIGHT_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_LEFT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_LEFT_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_LEFT_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_RIGHT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_RIGHT_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_RIGHT_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_LEFT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_LEFT_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_LEFT_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_RIGHT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_RIGHT_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_RIGHT_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL, };

All these new states will be defined and recorded as the state of the mouse relative to the object.

When an event of the mouse being in one of the predefined states is registered, the corresponding event is sent to the library, where the handlers corresponding to the event are called in each of the objects featuring processing mouse events.

Let's write new states to the list of possible mouse events:

enum ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT { MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_LEFT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_LEFT_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_LEFT_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_RIGHT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_RIGHT_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_RIGHT_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_LEFT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_LEFT_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_LEFT_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_RIGHT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_RIGHT_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_RIGHT_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_LEFT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_LEFT_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_LEFT_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_RIGHT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_RIGHT_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_RIGHT_AREA_WHEEL, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED, MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL, }; #define MOUSE_EVENT_NEXT_CODE (MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL+ 1 )

Add a new object type to the list of graphical element types:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GLARE_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL, };

This will be the new "Capture Area" helper (scrollbar slider) control.



Add two new properties in the enumeration of integer properties of a graphical element and increase their total number from 138 to 140:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RESIZABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_VALUE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MARQUEE_ANIM_SPEED, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_ARROW_SIZE, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 140 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Each of the graphical elements will have a flag indicating that it can be resized with the mouse. The arrows drawn on the element (for example, a button with an arrow) will have the relative sizes specified by this parameter. For example, an arrow with a size of 1 will be drawn from the center point with a vertex indent of 1 pixel. An arrow with a size of 2 will be drawn from the center point, indented by two pixels, and so on.

For example, the up arrow with the size of 1:

⊡⊠⊡ ⊠⊠⊠

The up arrow with the size of 2:

⊡⊡⊠⊡⊡ ⊡⊠⊠⊠⊡ ⊠⊠⊠⊠⊠

The up arrow with the size of 3:



⊡⊡⊡⊠⊡⊡⊡ ⊡⊡⊠⊠⊠⊡⊡ ⊡⊠⊠⊠⊠⊠⊡ ⊠⊠⊠⊠⊠⊠⊠

If we take one pixel at the center of the base of the triangle as the central one and set the number of pixels equal to the relative size of the shape to each of its side, we will get three vertices of the triangle, along which the figure is built. Thus, the size of a triangle is the number of pixels from the center of the base of the triangle up, left, and right to indicate the coordinates of each vertex.

The down, left and right arrows are built in a similar fashion.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message indices:

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_DURATION, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RESIZABLE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_VALUE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MARQUEE_ANIM_SPEED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_ARROW_SIZE,

and the message texts corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Элемент управления \"ProgressBar\"" , "Control element \"ProgressBar\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"ScrollBar\"" , "Control element \"ScrollBar\"" }, { "Область захвата элемента управления \"ScrollBar\"" , "The grip area of the \"ScrollBar\" control" }, { "Элемент управления \"ScrollBarVertical\"" , "Control element \"ScrollBarVertical\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"ScrollBarHorisontal\"" , "Control element \"ScrollBarHorisontal\"" },

...

{"Продолжительность процесса отображения элемента управления","Duration of the process of displaying the control"}, {"Флаг доступности элемента","Element Availability flag"}, {"Флаг изменяемости размеров элемента","Element Resizable flag"}, {"Цвет текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления","Default text color for all objects in the control"}, {"Непрозрачность цвета текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления","Default text color opacity for all objects in the control"},

...

{ "Текущее начение элемента ProgressBar в диапазоне от Min до Max" , "Current value of the ProgressBar in the range from Min to Max" }, { "Скорость анимации полосы прогресса при стиле Marquee" , "Marquee style progress bar animation speed" }, { "Размер стрелки, рисуемой на кнопке" , "Size of arrow drawn on the button" },





In order to display the new object type description, in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh, namely in its TypeElementDescription() method, add a string that returns the description of the object type passed to the method:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return ( type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GLARE_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GLARE_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB) : "Unknown" ); }

Each time a new property is added to the enumeration of properties of a graphical element, it should be added to the object structure. The structure of a graphical object is used to save the properties of graphical elements to a file and read them from the file. This is necessary to restore objects after the restart - so that they are in the same state as before the exit. So far, we have not made such functionality due to the constant change in the composition of the properties of graphical objects. But I am already creating such a structure for the future.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, add new integer fields to the object structure:

private : int m_shift_coord_x; int m_shift_coord_y; struct SData { int id; int type; long zorder; bool enabled; bool resizable; color fore_color; uchar fore_color_opacity; int progress_bar_value; int progress_bar_marquee_speed; uchar button_arrow_size; ulong tooltip_initial_delay; ulong tooltip_auto_pop_delay; ulong tooltip_reshow_delay; bool tooltip_show_always; int tooltip_icon; bool tooltip_is_balloon; bool tooltip_use_fading; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; uchar text[ 256 ]; uchar descript[ 256 ]; uchar tooltip_title[ 256 ]; uchar tooltip_text[ 256 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];

In the public section of the class, declare new methods returning flags of the cursor position relative to the graphical element:

bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideVisibleArea( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideControlArea( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideScrollRightArea( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideScrollBottomArea( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideResizeTopArea( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideResizeBottomArea( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideResizeLeftArea( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideResizeRightArea( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideResizeTopLeftArea( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideResizeTopRightArea( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideResizeBottomLeftArea( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideResizeBottomRightArea( const int x, const int y); bool Create( const long chart_id,

n the block of methods for simplified access to object properties, set the methods returning the coordinates of new areas and graphical element zones, as well as the method returning the size changeability flag:



void SetMovable( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,flag); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetInteraction( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,flag); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,id); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,number); } void SetEnabled( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,flag); } void SetResizable( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RESIZABLE,flag); } void SetShadow( const bool flag) { this .m_shadow=flag; } void SetControlAreaX( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, value ); } void SetControlAreaY( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, value ); } void SetControlAreaWidth( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, value ); } void SetControlAreaHeight( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, value ); } int ActiveAreaLeftShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); } int ActiveAreaRightShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); } int ActiveAreaTopShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); } int ActiveAreaBottomShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); } int ActiveAreaLeft( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordX()+ this .ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight( void ) const { return int ( this .RightEdge()- this .ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordY()+ this .ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom( void ) const { return int ( this .BottomEdge()- this .ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } int ControlAreaXShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X); } int ControlAreaYShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y); } int ControlAreaWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH); } int ControlAreaHeight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT); } int ControlAreaLeft( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .ControlAreaXShift(); } int ControlAreaRight( void ) const { return this .ControlAreaLeft()+ this .ControlAreaWidth(); } int ControlAreaTop( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .ControlAreaYShift(); } int ControlAreaBottom( void ) const { return this .ControlAreaTop()+ this .ControlAreaHeight(); } int ControlAreaLeftRelative( void ) const { return this .ControlAreaLeft()- this .CoordX(); } int ControlAreaRightRelative( void ) const { return this .ControlAreaRight()- this .CoordX(); } int ControlAreaTopRelative( void ) const { return this .ControlAreaTop()- this .CoordY(); } int ControlAreaBottomRelative( void ) const { return this .ControlAreaBottom()- this .CoordY(); } int ScrollAreaRightXShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT); } int ScrollAreaRightYShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT); } int ScrollAreaRightWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT); } int ScrollAreaRightHeight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT);} int ScrollAreaRightLeft( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .ScrollAreaRightXShift(); } int ScrollAreaRightRight( void ) const { return this .ScrollAreaRightLeft()+ this .ScrollAreaRightWidth(); } int ScrollAreaRightTop( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .ScrollAreaRightYShift(); } int ScrollAreaRightBottom( void ) const { return this .ScrollAreaRightTop()+ this .ScrollAreaRightHeight(); } int ScrollAreaRightLeftRelative( void ) const { return this .ScrollAreaRightLeft()- this .CoordX(); } int ScrollAreaRightRightRelative( void ) const { return this .ScrollAreaRightRight()- this .CoordX(); } int ScrollAreaRightTopRelative( void ) const { return this .ScrollAreaRightTop()- this .CoordY(); } int ScrollAreaRightBottomRelative( void ) const { return this .ScrollAreaRightBottom()- this .CoordY(); } int ScrollAreaBottomXShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM); } int ScrollAreaBottomYShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM); } int ScrollAreaBottomWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM);} int ScrollAreaBottomHeight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM);} int ScrollAreaBottomLeft( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .ScrollAreaBottomXShift(); } int ScrollAreaBottomRight( void ) const { return this .ScrollAreaBottomLeft()+ this .ScrollAreaBottomWidth(); } int ScrollAreaBottomTop( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .ScrollAreaBottomYShift(); } int ScrollAreaBottomBottom( void ) const { return this .ScrollAreaBottomTop()+ this .ScrollAreaBottomHeight(); } int ScrollAreaBottomLeftRelative( void ) const { return this .ScrollAreaBottomLeft()- this .CoordX(); } int ScrollAreaBottomRightRelative( void ) const { return this .ScrollAreaBottomRight()- this .CoordX(); } int ScrollAreaBottomTopRelative( void ) const { return this .ScrollAreaBottomTop()- this .CoordY(); } int ScrollAreaBottomBottomRelative( void ) const { return this .ScrollAreaBottomBottom()- this .CoordY(); } int BorderResizeAreaLeft( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH); } int BorderResizeAreaRight( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH); } int BorderResizeAreaTop( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH); } int BorderResizeAreaBottom( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH); }

Add the method returning the element size changeability flag:

bool Movable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); } bool Active( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); } bool Interaction( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); } bool Enabled( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED); } bool Resizable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RESIZABLE); }

Change declaration of the arrow drawing methods:



void DrawIconInfo( const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const uchar opacity); void DrawIconWarning( const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const uchar opacity); void DrawIconError( const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const uchar opacity); void DrawArrowLeft( const int base_x, const int base_y , const int size , const color clr, const uchar opacity); void DrawArrowRight( const int base_x, const int base_y , const int size , const color clr, const uchar opacity); void DrawArrowUp( const int base_x, const int base_y , const int size , const color clr, const uchar opacity); void DrawArrowDown( const int base_x, const int base_y , const int size , const color clr, const uchar opacity); };

Now the methods will receive the central point coordinates and the relative arrow size.

In the method initializing the object properties, set the default values to two pixels for the width of the areas of the top, bottom, left and right object edges to define if the mouse cursor is in these areas. By default, the ability to resize the object using the mouse cursor is disabled, while the size of the drawn arrow is 3:

void CGCnvElement::Initialize( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string descript, const bool movable, const bool activity) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RESIZABLE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAYED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_STATE,CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_NORMAL); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DISPLAY_DURATION,DEF_CONTROL_PROCESS_DURATION); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_X, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_Y, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_WIDTH, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CONTROL_AREA_HEIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_LEFT_AREA_WIDTH, 2 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_BOTTOM_AREA_WIDTH, 2 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_RIGHT_AREA_WIDTH, 2 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_TOP_AREA_WIDTH, 2 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOLD_TYPE, FW_NORMAL ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_STYLE,FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, this .BackgroundColor()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSIZE_MODE,CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_W, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOSCROLL_MARGIN_H, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOCK_MODE,CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MARGIN_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT_ALIGN, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_ALIGN, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECKED, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHECK_STATE,CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_AUTOCHECK, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_VALUE, 50 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MARQUEE_ANIM_SPEED, 10 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_ARROW_SIZE, 3 ); }

In the method that creates the structure of the object, set the new object integer properties to the structure fields:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.zorder= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); this .m_struct_obj.enabled=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED); this .m_struct_obj.resizable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RESIZABLE); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR); this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity=( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.progress_bar_value=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_VALUE); this .m_struct_obj.progress_bar_marquee_speed=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MARQUEE_ANIM_SPEED); this .m_struct_obj.button_arrow_size=( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_ARROW_SIZE); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT), this .m_struct_obj.text); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION), this .m_struct_obj.descript); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TITLE), this .m_struct_obj.tooltip_title); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TEXT), this .m_struct_obj.tooltip_text); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }

In the method that creates an object from the structure, set the values of the appropriate structure fields to the new properties:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, this .m_struct_obj.zorder); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, this .m_struct_obj.enabled); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RESIZABLE, this .m_struct_obj.resizable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_VALUE, this .m_struct_obj.progress_bar_value); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MARQUEE_ANIM_SPEED, this .m_struct_obj.progress_bar_marquee_speed); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_ARROW_SIZE, this .m_struct_obj.button_arrow_size); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.text)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.descript)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TITLE,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.tooltip_title)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TEXT,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.tooltip_text)); }

Implementation of the methods returning the cursor position flags relative to the scrolling areas and resizing the element:

bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideControlArea( const int x, const int y) { return (x>= this .ControlAreaLeft() && x<= this .ControlAreaRight() && y>= this .ControlAreaTop() && y<= this .ControlAreaBottom()); } bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideScrollRightArea( const int x, const int y) { return (x>= this .ScrollAreaRightLeft() && x<= this .ScrollAreaRightRight() && y>= this .ScrollAreaRightTop() && y<= this .ScrollAreaRightBottom()); } bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideScrollBottomArea( const int x, const int y) { return (x>= this .ScrollAreaBottomLeft() && x<= this .ScrollAreaBottomRight() && y>= this .ScrollAreaBottomTop() && y<= this .ScrollAreaBottomBottom()); } bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeTopArea( const int x, const int y) { return (x>= this .CoordX()+DEF_CONTROL_CORNER_AREA && x<= this .RightEdge()-DEF_CONTROL_CORNER_AREA && y>= this .CoordY() && y<= this .CoordY()+ this .BorderResizeAreaTop()); } bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeBottomArea( const int x, const int y) { return (x>= this .CoordX()+DEF_CONTROL_CORNER_AREA && x<= this .RightEdge()-DEF_CONTROL_CORNER_AREA && y>= this .BottomEdge()- this .BorderResizeAreaBottom() && y<= this .BottomEdge()); } bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeLeftArea( const int x, const int y) { return (x>= this .CoordX() && x<= this .CoordX()+ this .BorderResizeAreaLeft() && y>= this .CoordY()+DEF_CONTROL_CORNER_AREA && y<= this .BottomEdge()-DEF_CONTROL_CORNER_AREA); } bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeRightArea( const int x, const int y) { return (x>= this .RightEdge()- this .BorderResizeAreaRight() && x<= this .RightEdge() && y>= this .CoordY()+DEF_CONTROL_CORNER_AREA && y<= this .BottomEdge()-DEF_CONTROL_CORNER_AREA); } bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeTopLeftArea( const int x, const int y) { return ( (x>= this .CoordX() && x< this .CoordX()+DEF_CONTROL_CORNER_AREA && y>= this .CoordY() && y<= this .CoordY()+ this .BorderResizeAreaTop()) || (x>= this .CoordX() && x<= this .BorderResizeAreaLeft() && y>= this .CoordY() && y<= this .CoordY()+DEF_CONTROL_CORNER_AREA) ); } bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeTopRightArea( const int x, const int y) { return ( (x> this .RightEdge()-DEF_CONTROL_CORNER_AREA && x<= this .RightEdge() && y>= this .CoordY() && y<= this .CoordY()+ this .BorderResizeAreaTop()) || (x>= this .RightEdge()- this .BorderResizeAreaRight() && x<= this .RightEdge() && y>= this .CoordY() && y<= this .CoordY()+DEF_CONTROL_CORNER_AREA) ); } bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeBottomLeftArea( const int x, const int y) { return ( (x>= this .CoordX() && x< this .CoordX()+DEF_CONTROL_CORNER_AREA && y>= this .BottomEdge()- this .BorderResizeAreaBottom() && y<= this .BottomEdge()) || (x>= this .CoordX() && x<= this .CoordX()+ this .BorderResizeAreaLeft() && y> this .BottomEdge()-DEF_CONTROL_CORNER_AREA && y<= this .BottomEdge()) ); } bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeBottomRightArea( const int x, const int y) { return ( (x> this .RightEdge()-DEF_CONTROL_CORNER_AREA && x<= this .RightEdge() && y>= this .BottomEdge()- this .BorderResizeAreaBottom() && y<= this .BottomEdge()) || (x>= this .RightEdge()- this .BorderResizeAreaRight() && x<= this .RightEdge() && y> this .BottomEdge()-DEF_CONTROL_CORNER_AREA && y<= this .BottomEdge()) ); }

Depending on the coordinates of the cursor location, the methods return the flag of the cursor being inside the area outlined by its values.

The methods that draw arrows will now draw triangles depending on the start coordinate (triangle base center) and the specified arrow size:

void CGCnvElement::DrawArrowLeft( const int base_x, const int base_y , const int size , const color clr, const uchar opacity) { int x=base_x; int y=base_y; int s=(size< 1 ? 1 : size); this .DrawTriangleFill(x-s,y,x,y-s,x,y+s,clr,opacity); this .DrawTriangleWu( x-s,y,x,y-s,x,y+s,clr,opacity); } void CGCnvElement::DrawArrowRight( const int base_x, const int base_y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity) { int x=base_x; int y=base_y; int s=(size< 1 ? 1 : size); this .DrawTriangleFill(x+s,y,x,y+s,x,y-s,clr,opacity); this .DrawTriangleWu( x+s,y,x,y+s,x,y-s,clr,opacity); } void CGCnvElement::DrawArrowUp( const int base_x, const int base_y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity) { int x=base_x; int y=base_y; int s=(size< 1 ? 1 : size); this .DrawTriangleFill(x,y-s,x+s,y,x-s,y,clr,opacity); this .DrawTriangleWu( x,y-s,x+s,y,x-s,y,clr,opacity); } void CGCnvElement::DrawArrowDown( const int base_x, const int base_y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity) { int x=base_x; int y=base_y; int s=(size< 1 ? 1 : size); this .DrawTriangleFill(x,y+s,x-s,y,x+s,y,clr,opacity); this .DrawTriangleWu( x,y+s,x-s,y,x+s,y,clr,opacity); }

To calculate the coordinates of each vertex, we simply add or subtract the size of the arrow passed in the parameters from the coordinates of the central point.

Keep in mind that the size is limited only by the lower limit (1), but there is no limit by the upper one. Here we need to make sure that the arrow is drawn at a normal size, since the actual size of the arrow is obtained as two specified sizes + one central pixel. In other words, in case of the size of 1, the real size will be 1+1+1. With the size of 2, the real size is 2+1+2, with the size of 3 — 3+1+3, etc.



Since now we have new mouse states relative to the element and the corresponding events, they need to be reflected in the handler methods of the last mouse event.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh, add the list of new events to the method:

void CButton::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { if (! this .IsVisible() || ! this .Enabled()) return ; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColor() : this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColor() : this .ForeColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this .Redraw( false ); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_LEFT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_LEFT_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_LEFT_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_RIGHT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_RIGHT_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_RIGHT_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_LEFT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_LEFT_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_LEFT_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_RIGHT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_RIGHT_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_RIGHT_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_LEFT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_LEFT_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_LEFT_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_RIGHT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_RIGHT_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_RIGHT_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

Here, all these events are not handled, but if necessary, you can always add its handling under each event.

The same changes to the method have already been made in TabHeader.mqh, CheckBox.mqh and SplitContainer.mqh.



To specify the color of the drawn arrow in the arrow button class, we used the m_arrow_color private variable. The use of this variable is superfluous, since we can use the ForeColor() method to specify the color, which is also able to control the color of the drawn text. Therefore, in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ArrowButton.mqh, remove the variable and its handling methods:

class CArrowButton : public CButton { private : color m_arrow_color; protected : virtual void DrawArrow( void ){ return ;} CArrowButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : void SetArrowColor( const color clr) { this .m_arrow_color=clr; } color ArrowColor( void ) const { return this .m_arrow_color; }





Also, replace calling remote methods with the methods for handling text color:

CArrowButton::CArrowButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(type,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); } CArrowButton::CArrowButton(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); }

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ArrowRightButton.mqh, namely in the class constructors, set the size of the drawn arrow to 3:

CArrowRightButton::CArrowRightButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(type,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_ARROW_SIZE, 3 ); } CArrowRightButton::CArrowRightButton(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_ARROW_SIZE, 3 ); }

In the method that draws the arrow, change the parameters when calling the method for drawing the arrow:

void CArrowRightButton::DrawArrow( void ) { CGCnvElement::DrawArrowRight( this .Width()/ 2 - 1 , this .Height()/ 2 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_ARROW_SIZE) , this .ForeColor(), this .Opacity() ); }

As the center point of the arrow, pass the center of the object (shift one pixel to the left horizontally), specify the size of the drawn arrow set in the properties of the object, its text color and opacity.



Similar changes have already been made in other arrow button object classes in ArrowLeftButton.mqh, ArrowDownButton.mqh and ArrowUpButton.mqh.



For simplified setting of coordinates and sizes of scrollbar areas, in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh file of the form object class, add the public methods:

virtual void SetBorderSizeLeft( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT, value ); } virtual void SetBorderSizeTop( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP, value ); } virtual void SetBorderSizeRight( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT, value ); } virtual void SetBorderSizeBottom( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM, value ); } void SetScrollAreaRightX( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_RIGHT, value ); } void SetScrollAreaRightY( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_RIGHT, value ); } void SetScrollAreaRightWidth( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_RIGHT, value ); } void SetScrollAreaRightHeight( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_RIGHT, value );} void SetScrollAreaBottomX( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_X_BOTTOM, value ); } void SetScrollAreaBottomY( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_Y_BOTTOM, value ); } void SetScrollAreaBottomWidth( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_WIDTH_BOTTOM, value );} void SetScrollAreaBottomHeight( const int value ){ this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_SCROLL_AREA_HEIGHT_BOTTOM, value );} virtual bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false );

In the method that sets and returns the state of the mouse relative to the form, check the location of the mouse cursor, compare it with the coordinates of the various regions of the form and set the flags of these states to the variable. Further, based on these flags, form the general state of the mouse cursor relative to the object. Add code blocks to the method for tracking the position of the cursor relative to the scrollbars and borders, in the area of which it is possible to grab the edge of the object with the mouse for dragging in order to resize the element:

ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED; ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state= this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_mouse_state_flags= this .m_mouse.GetMouseFlags(); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) { this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 8 ); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 9 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xFDFF ; if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideControlArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 10 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xFBFF ; if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideScrollRightArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY()) || CGCnvElement::CursorInsideScrollBottomArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 11 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xF7FF ; if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeTopLeftArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) { this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 15 ); this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 12 ); } else { if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeLeftArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 12 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xEFFF ; if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeTopArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 15 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0x7FFF ; } if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeTopRightArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) { this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 15 ); this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 14 ); } else { if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeRightArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 14 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xBFFF ; if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeTopArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 15 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0x7FFF ; } if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeBottomLeftArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) { this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 13 ); this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 12 ); } else { if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeLeftArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 12 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xEFFF ; if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeLeftArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 13 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xDFFF ; } if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeBottomRightArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) { this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 13 ); this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 14 ); } else { if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeRightArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 14 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xBFFF ; if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideResizeLeftArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 13 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xDFFF ; } if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0100 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0400 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0800 )!= 0 ) { if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideScrollRightArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_PRESSED; else this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_PRESSED; } if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x8000 )!= 0 && ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x1000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_LEFT_AREA_PRESSED; else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x8000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_AREA_PRESSED; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x1000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_LEFT_AREA_PRESSED; } if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x8000 )!= 0 && ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x4000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_RIGHT_AREA_PRESSED; else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x8000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_AREA_PRESSED; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x4000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_RIGHT_AREA_PRESSED; } if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x2000 )!= 0 && ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x1000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_LEFT_AREA_PRESSED; else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x2000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_AREA_PRESSED; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x1000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_LEFT_AREA_PRESSED; } if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x2000 )!= 0 && ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x4000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_RIGHT_AREA_PRESSED; else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x2000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_AREA_PRESSED; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x4000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_RIGHT_AREA_PRESSED; } } else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0100 )!= 0 ) { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL; else this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED; } if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ) { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL; else this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; } if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0400 )!= 0 ) { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL; else this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; } if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0800 )!= 0 ) { if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideScrollRightArea( this .m_mouse.CoordX(), this .m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_NOT_PRESSED; else this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_NOT_PRESSED; } if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x8000 )!= 0 && ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x1000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_LEFT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x8000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x1000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_LEFT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; } if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x8000 )!= 0 && ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x4000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_RIGHT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x8000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x4000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_RIGHT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; } if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x2000 )!= 0 && ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x1000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_LEFT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x2000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x1000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_LEFT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; } if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x2000 )!= 0 && ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x4000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_RIGHT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x2000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x4000 )!= 0 ) this .m_mouse_form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_RIGHT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED; } } } else { this .m_mouse_form_state= ( (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ); } return this .m_mouse_form_state; }

All code blocks are commented in detail, and in fact everything is simple in them - we check the location of the cursor coordinates relative to the coordinates of areas, for example, scrolling, and if the cursor is inside the area, we set the appropriate flag. If not, remove the flag. As a result of checking and setting the flags, we have a set of them used to decide where the mouse cursor is. If the flags for its location on the top and right faces of the object are set, then this indicates that the cursor is in the top right corner. So we have to combine the flags due to insufficient bits in the ushort value to write each flag separately.



In the mouse event handler, change the call of the event handling methods for finding the cursor in the scroll area. Since we have two of these areas, we changed the name of the mouse states located in the scroll area. Now the state accurately indicates which of the scrollbars the cursor is on - on the right or on the top one:



void CForm::OnMouseEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { switch (id) { case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseInsideNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : this .MouseInsidePressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : this .MouseInsideWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseActiveAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : this .MouseActiveAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : this .MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : this .MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseScrollAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_PRESSED : this .MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_WHEEL : this .MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_NOT_PRESSED: this .MouseScrollAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_PRESSED : this .MouseScrollAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_WHEEL : this .MouseScrollAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : this .MouseControlAreaNotPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED : this .MouseControlAreaPressedHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL : this .MouseControlAreaWhellHandler(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; default : break ; } this .m_mouse_event_last=(ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT)id; }

Add all new mouse events to the last mouse event handler:

void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { if (! this .IsVisible() || ! this .Enabled() || ! this .Displayed()) return ; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state= this .GetMouseState(); switch (state) { case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE : if ( this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED || this .MouseEventLast()==MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); this .m_mouse_event_last=ENUM_MOUSE_EVENT(state+MOUSE_EVENT_NO_EVENT); } break ; case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_LEFT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_LEFT_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_LEFT_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_RIGHT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_RIGHT_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_RIGHT_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_LEFT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_LEFT_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_LEFT_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_RIGHT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_RIGHT_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_TOP_RIGHT_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_LEFT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_LEFT_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_LEFT_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_RIGHT_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_RIGHT_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_RESIZE_BOTTOM_RIGHT_AREA_WHEEL : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_PRESSED : case MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_WHEEL : break ; default : break ; } }

In the method that sends the event message, correct the receipt of the base object type:

bool CForm::SendEvent( const long chart_id, const ushort event_id) { CGCnvElement *base= this .GetBase(); CGCnvElement *main= this .GetMain(); string name_main=(main!= NULL ? main.Name() : this .IsMain() ? this .Name() : "Lost name of object" ); string name_base=(base!= NULL ? base.Name() : "Lost name of object" ); ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE base_base_type=(base!= NULL ? ( base.GetBase()!= NULL ? base.GetBase().TypeGraphElement() : base.TypeGraphElement() ) : this .TypeGraphElement()); long lp= this .ID(); double dp=base_base_type; string sp=:: StringSubstr (name_main,:: StringLen ( this .NamePrefix()))+ ";" + :: StringSubstr (name_base,:: StringLen ( this .NamePrefix()))+ ";" + :: StringSubstr ( this .Name(),:: StringLen ( this .NamePrefix())); bool res= true ; :: ResetLastError (); res=:: EventChartCustom (chart_id,event_id,lp,dp,sp); if (res) return true ; :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ENQUEUE_EVENT), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ())); return false ; }

If a successfully retrieved base object has its own base object, get its type. Otherwise, get the base object type. Prior to this fix, if the base object did not have its own base object (for example, the base object was the main one), then the program ended with a critical error due to accessing the object by an invalid pointer. Now it is fixed.



Previously, I made adjustments to the location of the scrollbar objects in the resizing method of the base WinForms object class. When an object is resized, the coordinates of its sides change. Since the scrollbars are bound to the bottom right side of the object, their coordinates need to be adjusted if necessary. Now we will make such an adjustment in the container object class, because only container objects can contain attached objects, which may require scrolling if they do not fit in the visible area of the container. Let's move such processing to the class of the container object. This is the most suitable place for it.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh file of the base WinForms object class from the method of setting new sizes, remove the code block adjusting the size and coordinates of the scrollbars:

bool CWinFormBase::Resize( const int w, const int h, const bool redraw) { if ( this .Width()==w && this .Height()==h) return true ; bool res= true ; int prev_w= this .Width(); int prev_h= this .Height(); if ( this .Width()!=w) res &= this .SetWidth(w); if ( this .Height()!=h) res &= this .SetHeight(h); if (!res) return false ; CWinFormBase *scroll_v= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL, 0 ); if (scroll_v!= NULL ) { scroll_v.Resize(scroll_v.Width(), this .Height()- this .BorderSizeTop()- this .BorderSizeBottom(), false ); CWinFormBase *arr_d=scroll_v.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, 0 ); if (arr_d!= NULL ) { if (arr_d.Move(arr_d.CoordX(),scroll_v.BottomEdge()- 2 *arr_d.Height())) { arr_d.SetCoordXRelative(arr_d.CoordX()-scroll_v.CoordX()); arr_d.SetCoordYRelative(arr_d.CoordY()-scroll_v.CoordY()); } } } CWinFormBase *scroll_h= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL, 0 ); if (scroll_h!= NULL ) { scroll_h.Resize( this .Width()- this .BorderSizeLeft()- this .BorderSizeRight(),scroll_h.Height(), false ); CWinFormBase *arr_r=scroll_h.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, 0 ); if (arr_r!= NULL ) { if (arr_r.Move(scroll_h.RightEdge()- 2 *arr_r.Width(),arr_r.CoordY())) { arr_r.SetCoordXRelative(arr_r.CoordX()-scroll_h.CoordX()); arr_r.SetCoordYRelative(arr_r.CoordY()-scroll_h.CoordY()); } } } int excess_w= this .Width()-prev_w; int excess_h= this .Height()-prev_h; CShadowObj *shadow= this .GetShadowObj(); if ( this .IsShadow() && shadow!= NULL ) { int x=shadow.CoordXRelative(); int y=shadow.CoordYRelative(); res &=shadow.SetWidth(shadow.Width()+excess_w); res &=shadow.SetHeight(shadow.Height()+excess_h); if (!res) return false ; if (!redraw) shadow.Erase(); shadow.SetCoordXRelative(x); shadow.SetCoordYRelative(y); } if (redraw) this .Redraw( true ); return true ; }

This block of code will be moved entirely to the class of the container object.

In the method returning the description of the element integer property, add the code blocks for returning the description of the new object integer properties:

string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, bool only_prop= false ) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeElementDescription() ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RESIZABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RESIZABLE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )( bool ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MARQUEE_ANIM_SPEED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PROGRESS_BAR_MARQUEE_ANIM_SPEED)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_ARROW_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_ARROW_SIZE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }





ScrollBar control capture area class

In the last article, when creating the ScrollBar object, we used the button object class for its slider. In fact, this object is suitable for use in this capacity. However, when handling events, we should know the type of the object being processed in order to call the correct handler. There is such a handler for the button object, but it is not suitable for the slider. The slider needs to be shifted. During its shift, the coordinates of objects whose visibility area is controlled by the scrollbar should be recalculated. Therefore, I will create a new class based on the class of the button object - the class of the capture area object. In that object, we can make our own handler for the necessary mouse events.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ library folder, create the new file ScrollBarThumb.mqh of the CScrollBarThumb class.

The class should be derived from the button object class, while its file should be included into the file of the created class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\Common Controls\Button.mqh" class CScrollBarThumb : public CButton { }

In the protected section of the class, declare the protected constructor, and in the public section, declare the paramteric one:

class CScrollBarThumb : public CButton { private : protected : CScrollBarThumb( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CScrollBarThumb(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };

For now, that's all we need from this object. Its type will be set in the class constructors, and it will be unique - the capture area object.

Protected constructor:



CScrollBarThumb::CScrollBarThumb( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton( type ,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_COLOR, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_MOUSE_OVER); }

The constructor receives the type of the created object passed to the parent class constructor. The graphical element type and the library graphical object type are set in the constructor body. Besides, all default color values for various object states when interacting with the mouse cursor are set as well.

Parametric constructor:

CScrollBarThumb::CScrollBarThumb(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB ,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_COLOR, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_MOUSE_OVER); }

Everything here is similar to the protected constructor, with the exception that the object type is rigidly set as the capture area.



Let's refine the abstract scrollbar object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ScrollBar.mqh.



Include the capture area object class file. In the private section, declare the variable for storing the scrollbar width, while in the protected section, declare the method for setting the scroll buttons size. In the public section, declare the methods for returning the capture area object in order to set and return the scrollbar width, as well as the method setting the size of drawn arrows on the scrollbar buttons:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\WinFormBase.mqh" #include "ScrollBarThumb.mqh" #include "ArrowDownButton.mqh" #include "ArrowUpButton.mqh" #include "ArrowLeftButton.mqh" #include "ArrowRightButton.mqh" class CScrollBar : public CWinFormBase { private : int m_thickness; virtual void CreateArrowButtons( const int width, const int height) { return ; } virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); virtual int CalculateThumbAreaSize( void ); void Initialize( void ); protected : void SetArrowButtonsSize( const int size); virtual void CreateThumbArea( void ); CScrollBar( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CScrollBarThumb *GetThumb( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB, 0 ); } virtual void SetThickness( const int value); int Thickness( void ) const { return this .m_thickness; } void SetArrowSize( const uchar size); CScrollBar(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual void OnTimer ( void ); };

In the initialization method of the element properties, add setting the default color values, scrollbar width, as well as button and arrow size:

void CScrollBar::Initialize( void ) { this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_TRACK_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_TRACK_BACK_COLOR); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_TRACK_BACK_COLOR); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_TRACK_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_TRACK_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_TRACK_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_TRACK_FORE_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetThickness(DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_WIDTH); this .SetArrowButtonsSize( this .m_thickness); this .SetArrowSize( uchar ( this .m_thickness< 4 ? 1 : this .m_thickness< 6 ? 2 : this .m_thickness< 8 ? 3 : this .m_thickness< 10 ? 4 : this .m_thickness< 12 ? 5 : 6 )); }

In the method creating a new graphical object, implement the code block for creating the capture area object:

CGCnvElement *CScrollBar::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB : element= new CScrollBarThumb( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element= new CArrowDownButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element= new CArrowUpButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element= new CArrowLeftButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element= new CArrowRightButton( this .GetMain(), this .GetObject(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }

Now the object will be able to create the slider for creating the control interface in addition to the arrow button objects.

The method that sets the scrollbar width:



void CScrollBar::SetThickness( const int value ) { switch ( this .TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL : this .m_thickness= value ; this .SetWidth( this .m_thickness); this .Redraw( false ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL: this .m_thickness= value ; this .SetHeight( this .m_thickness); this .Redraw( false ); break ; default : break ; } }

If it is a vertical scrollbar, then the width of the object is considered to be the width of the bar. If it is a horizontal scrollbar, then the object width is its height. The method receives the value to be set to the object. Depending on the type of the scrollbar, either its width or its height is set.

The method that sets the size of the scroll buttons:



void CScrollBar::SetArrowButtonsSize( const int size) { CArrowUpButton *bu= NULL ; CArrowDownButton *bd= NULL ; CArrowLeftButton *bl= NULL ; CArrowRightButton *br= NULL ; switch ( this .TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL : bu= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, 0 ); if (bu!= NULL ) bu.Resize(size,size, false ); bd= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, 0 ); if (bd!= NULL ) bd.Resize(size,size, false ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL: bl= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, 0 ); if (bl!= NULL ) bl.Resize(size,size, false ); br= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, 0 ); if (br!= NULL ) br.Resize(size,size, false ); break ; default : break ; } }

The buttons on the scrollbar object have equal sides. The size is passed to the method and, depending on the type of object, we get the pointers to the left/right or up/down buttons and set the size passed to the method for them - both for width and height.



The method that sets the size of the drawn arrows on the scroll buttons:

void CScrollBar::SetArrowSize( const uchar size) { CArrowUpButton *bu= NULL ; CArrowDownButton *bd= NULL ; CArrowLeftButton *bl= NULL ; CArrowRightButton *br= NULL ; switch ( this .TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL : bu= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, 0 ); if (bu!= NULL ) { bu.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_ARROW_SIZE,size); bu.Redraw( false ); } bd= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, 0 ); if (bd!= NULL ) { bd.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_ARROW_SIZE,size); bd.Redraw( false ); } break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL: bl= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, 0 ); if (bl!= NULL ) { bl.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_ARROW_SIZE,size); bl.Redraw( false ); } br= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, 0 ); if (br!= NULL ) { br.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BUTTON_ARROW_SIZE,size); br.Redraw( false ); } break ; default : break ; } }

Depending on the type of scrollbar, we get pointers to the corresponding buttons, set the size of the drawn arrows for them and redraw the object to display the changes.



The scrollbar slider is used to scroll the contents of the container within its visibility scope. When moving the slider with the mouse, it should not go beyond the scroll bar - its movement area should be limited to the arrow buttons, which are also used to scroll. In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ScrollBarVertical.mqh of the vertical scrollbar object class, include the capture area object class file. In the public section, implement the methods returning the pointers to arrow buttons and declare the event handler:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "ScrollBarThumb.mqh" #include "ArrowDownButton.mqh" #include "ArrowUpButton.mqh" #include "ScrollBar.mqh" class CScrollBarVertical : public CScrollBar { private : virtual void CreateArrowButtons( const int width, const int height); virtual int CalculateThumbAreaSize( void ); protected : CScrollBarVertical( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CArrowUpButton *GetArrowButtonUp( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, 0 ); } CArrowDownButton *GetArrowButtonDown( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, 0 ); } CScrollBarVertical(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual void OnTimer ( void ); virtual void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); };

In the method that creates the ArrowButton objects, we create all the buttons and the slider, then get the pointers to them and set their colors for different mouse interaction states:

void CScrollBarVertical::CreateArrowButtons( const int width, const int height) { int size= this .Thickness()- this .BorderSizeLeft()- this .BorderSizeRight(); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, 0 , 0 ,size,size, this .BackgroundColor(), 255 , true , false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, 0 , this .BottomEdge()- this .BorderSizeBottom()- 2 *size,size,size, this .BackgroundColor(), 255 , true , false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB, 0 , this .Height()/ 2 -height,size, 30 ,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_COLOR, 255 , true , false ); this .SetArrowSize( 2 ); CArrowUpButton *bu= this .GetArrowButtonUp(); if (bu!= NULL ) { bu.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_COLOR, true ); bu.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_DOWN); bu.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_OVER); bu.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_COLOR, true ); bu.SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN); bu.SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_OVER); } CArrowDownButton *bd= this .GetArrowButtonDown(); if (bd!= NULL ) { bd.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_COLOR, true ); bd.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_DOWN); bd.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_OVER); bd.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_COLOR, true ); bd.SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN); bd.SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_OVER); } CScrollBarThumb *th= this .GetThumb(); if (th!= NULL ) { th.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_COLOR, true ); th.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_BORDER_COLOR, true ); th.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_MOUSE_DOWN); th.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_MOUSE_OVER); th.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_COLOR, true ); th.SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN); th.SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_MOUSE_OVER); } }

In the event handler, when moving the progress bar slider object, calculate its coordinates, which should be limited by the buttons at the edges of the scrollbar:

void CScrollBarVertical:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_MOVING) { CScrollBarThumb *thumb= this .GetThumb(); if (thumb== NULL ) return ; CArrowUpButton *buttu= this .GetArrowButtonUp(); if (buttu== NULL ) return ; CArrowDownButton *buttd= this .GetArrowButtonDown(); if (buttd== NULL ) return ; int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam; x= this .CoordX()+ this .BorderSizeLeft(); if (y<buttu.BottomEdge()) y=buttu.BottomEdge(); if (y>buttd.CoordY()-thumb.Height()) y=buttd.CoordY()-thumb.Height(); if (thumb.Move(x,y, true )) { thumb.SetCoordXRelative(thumb.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); thumb.SetCoordYRelative(thumb.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); } } }

Similar improvements have been made in the class of the horizontal scrollbar object in the ScrollBarHorisontal.mqh file.



Its method for creating button and slider objects and the event handler differ from the above methods only in pointers to other types of buttons and in the restriction on other axes of slider movement:

void CScrollBarHorisontal::CreateArrowButtons( const int width, const int height) { int size= this .Thickness()- this .BorderSizeTop()- this .BorderSizeBottom(); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, 0 , 0 ,size,size, this .BackgroundColor(), 255 , true , false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()- this .BorderSizeRight()- 2 *size, 0 ,size,size, this .BackgroundColor(), 255 , true , false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB, this .Width()/ 2 -width, 0 , 30 ,size,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_COLOR, 255 , true , false ); this .SetArrowSize( 2 ); CArrowLeftButton *bl= this .GetArrowButtonLeft(); if (bl!= NULL ) { bl.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_COLOR, true ); bl.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_DOWN); bl.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_OVER); bl.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_COLOR, true ); bl.SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN); bl.SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_OVER); } CArrowRightButton *br= this .GetArrowButtonRight(); if (br!= NULL ) { br.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_COLOR, true ); br.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_DOWN); br.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_OVER); br.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_COLOR, true ); br.SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN); br.SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_OVER); } CScrollBarThumb *th= this .GetThumb(); if (th!= NULL ) { th.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_COLOR, true ); th.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_BORDER_COLOR, true ); th.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_MOUSE_DOWN); th.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_MOUSE_OVER); th.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_COLOR, true ); th.SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN); th.SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_MOUSE_OVER); } } void CScrollBarHorisontal:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_MOVING) { CScrollBarThumb *thumb= this .GetThumb(); if (thumb== NULL ) return ; CArrowLeftButton *buttl= this .GetArrowButtonLeft(); if (buttl== NULL ) return ; CArrowRightButton *buttr= this .GetArrowButtonRight(); if (buttr== NULL ) return ; int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam; y= this .CoordY()+ this .BorderSizeTop(); if (x<buttl.RightEdge()) x=buttl.RightEdge(); if (x>buttr.CoordX()-thumb.Width()) x=buttr.CoordX()-thumb.Width(); if (thumb.Move(x,y, true )) { thumb.SetCoordXRelative(thumb.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); thumb.SetCoordYRelative(thumb.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); } } }

Improve the container object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh.

In the public section, declare the virtual method for changing the object size:

virtual bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x) { return CGCnvElement::SetCoordX(coord_x); } virtual bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y) { return CGCnvElement::SetCoordY(coord_y); } virtual bool SetWidth( const int width) { return CGCnvElement::SetWidth(width); } virtual bool SetHeight( const int height) { return CGCnvElement::SetHeight(height); } virtual bool Resize( const int w, const int h, const bool redraw);

The method receives the code block removed from the base WinForms object class.

In the class constructors, set the size of the created scrollbars implemented for the library by default and set the area for the lower scrollbar. I am not going to to set the area for the right scrollbar since I need to refine the functionality of the lower bar first. Then the results will be moved to the right scrollbar object:

CContainer::CContainer( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase(type,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoScroll( false , false ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, false ); this .Initialize(); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetWidthInit(w); this .SetHeightInit(h); this .CreateScrollBars( DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_WIDTH ); this .SetScrollAreaBottomX( this .CoordX()); this .SetScrollAreaBottomY( this .BottomEdge()-DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_WIDTH); this .SetScrollAreaBottomHeight(DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_WIDTH); } CContainer::CContainer(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_NORMAL); this .SetMarginAll( 3 ); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetDockMode(CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, false ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetAutoScroll( false , false ); this .SetAutoScrollMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetAutoSize( false , false ); this .SetAutoSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, false ); this .Initialize(); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .SetWidthInit(w); this .SetHeightInit(h); this .CreateScrollBars( DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_WIDTH ); this .SetScrollAreaBottomX( this .CoordX()); this .SetScrollAreaBottomY( this .BottomEdge()-DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_WIDTH); this .SetScrollAreaBottomHeight(DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_WIDTH); }

In the method that sets parameters to the attached object, write the code block for setting the default parameters for a newly created capture area object:

void CContainer::SetObjParams(CWinFormBase *obj, const color colour) { obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER || obj.TypeGraphElement()>GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER) obj.SetGroup( this .Group()); switch (obj.TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(), true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_OPACITY); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_CANV_NULL : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL: obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SPLIT_CONTAINER_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SPLIT_CONTAINER_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_CANV_NULL : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 ); obj.SetDisplayed( false ); obj.Hide(); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE : obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN : obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP : obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_BACK_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_HINT_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); obj.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); obj.SetDisplayed( false ); obj.Hide(); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR : obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_BAR_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_BAR_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR : obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_BACK_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_PROGRESS_BAR_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL: case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL : obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_TRACK_BACK_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_TRACK_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_TRACK_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB : obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GLARE_OBJ : obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); break ; default : break ; } obj.Crop(); }

For each of the created objects attached to the container, there is a code block here that sets the minimum parameters necessary for displaying the object.

Since the objects in the container object can be arranged automatically in a given order or adjust their size to the size of the container, it is necessary to remove scrollbars from objects handled this way since they are an integral part of the container object, and not its contents.

In a method that adjusts the size of an element to fit its inner content, exclude scrollbar objects from processing:

bool CContainer::AutoSizeProcess( const bool redraw) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListWinFormsObj(); int maxcX= 0 ; int maxcY= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CWinFormBase *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR || obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL || obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL ) continue ; if (obj.RightEdge()>maxcX) maxcX=obj.RightEdge(); if (obj.BottomEdge()>maxcY) maxcY=obj.BottomEdge(); } int w=maxcX- this .CoordX(); int h=maxcY- this .CoordY(); int excess_x=w- this .WidthWorkspace()- this .BorderSizeRight()- 1 ; int excess_y=h- this .HeightWorkspace()- this .BorderSizeBottom()- 1 ; if (excess_x== 0 && excess_y== 0 ) return true ; return ( this .AutoSizeMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW ? this .Resize( this .Width()+(excess_x> 0 ? excess_x : 0 ), this .Height()+(excess_y> 0 ? excess_y : 0 ),redraw) : this .Resize( this .Width()+(excess_x!= 0 ? excess_x : 0 ), this .Height()+(excess_y!= 0 ? excess_y : 0 ),redraw) ); }

The method setting the new size for the current object:



bool CContainer::Resize( const int w, const int h, const bool redraw) { if (!CWinFormBase::Resize(w,h,redraw)) return false ; CWinFormBase *scroll_v= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL, 0 ); if (scroll_v!= NULL ) { scroll_v.Resize(scroll_v.Width(), this .HeightWorkspace(), false ); if (scroll_v.Move( this .RightEdgeWorkspace()-scroll_v.Width(), this .CoordYWorkspace())) { scroll_v.SetCoordXRelative(scroll_v.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); scroll_v.SetCoordYRelative(scroll_v.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } CWinFormBase *arr_d=scroll_v.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, 0 ); if (arr_d!= NULL ) { if (arr_d.Move(arr_d.CoordX(),scroll_v.BottomEdge()-scroll_v.BorderSizeBottom()- 2 *arr_d.Height())) { arr_d.SetCoordXRelative(arr_d.CoordX()-scroll_v.CoordX()); arr_d.SetCoordYRelative(arr_d.CoordY()-scroll_v.CoordY()); } } } CWinFormBase *scroll_h= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL, 0 ); if (scroll_h!= NULL ) { scroll_h.Resize( this .WidthWorkspace(),scroll_h.Height(), false ); if (scroll_h.Move( this .CoordXWorkspace(), this .BottomEdgeWorkspace()-scroll_h.Height())) { scroll_h.SetCoordXRelative(scroll_h.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); scroll_h.SetCoordYRelative(scroll_h.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } CWinFormBase *arr_r=scroll_h.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, 0 ); if (arr_r!= NULL ) { if (arr_r.Move(scroll_h.RightEdge()-BorderSizeRight()- 2 *arr_r.Width(),arr_r.CoordY())) { arr_r.SetCoordXRelative(arr_r.CoordX()-scroll_h.CoordX()); arr_r.SetCoordYRelative(arr_r.CoordY()-scroll_h.CoordY()); } } } return true ; }

This virtual method resizes the container object. We moved the block of code removed from the base class of WinForms objects into it. First, call the WinForms object resize method. Then, if successful, adjust the size and coordinates of both scrollbars to the new size and coordinates of the container.



Let's improve the collection class of graphical elements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.



We need to send a message to the library about its movement when moving the capture area object (the scroll bar slider) in order to call its event handler. We already have everything for this - we can already move the separator in the SplitContainer object. This means that we need to add movement and slider processing to the code method where the separator movement is handled.

Add slider handling in the event handler of the separator handling block:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (:: CheckPointer (form)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { if (move) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (form_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (form.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER || form.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB ) { CWinFormBase *base=form.GetBase(); if (base== NULL ) return ; const long lp=x; const double dp=y; base. OnChartEvent (WF_CONTROL_EVENT_MOVING,lp,dp,sparam); }

Change and add all event handlers that have mouse event names changed:

if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_RELEASED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_NOT_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_NOT_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_WHEEL) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_RIGHT_WHEEL,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_NOT_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_NOT_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_WHEEL) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_BOTTOM_WHEEL,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.OnMouseEvent(MOUSE_EVENT_INSIDE_CONTROL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,lparam,dparam,sparam); }





Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part130\ as TestDoEasy130.mq5.

Just comment out the creation of all objects on the panel and a single big button to test the functionality of scrollbars on the panel.

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WinForms Panel" +( string )i,(i== 0 ? 50 : 70 ),(i== 0 ? 50 : 70 ), 410 , 200 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.Hide(); pnl.SetPaddingAll( 3 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, 10 , 10 ,pnl.WidthWorkspace()- 20 ,pnl.HeightWorkspace()- 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); } } for ( int i= 0 ;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { pnl=engine.GetWFPanel( "WinForms Panel" +( string )i); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.Show(); pnl.Redraw( true ); CScrollBarVertical *sbv=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL, 0 ); sbv.SetDisplayed( true ); sbv.Show(); sbv.BringToTop(); sbv.Redraw( true ); CScrollBarHorisontal *sbh=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL, 0 ); sbh.SetDisplayed( true ); sbh.Show(); sbh.BringToTop(); sbh.Redraw( true ); } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





As we can see, the sliders are properly constrained within the scrollbar by the arrow buttons. The arrow buttons respond to clicks, the colors of the objects change according to the state of the object and the cursor during the interaction.

There is also a drawback: the frame of the scroll bar, separating it from the interface, disappears when we select any of the objects. This happens due to the redrawing of objects and the fact that the scrollbars are below other objects as they were created earlier and do not have priority. It is also difficult to select an arrow button on the scrollbar to click on. For the same reason, the objects are created first and the others created later (large button) overlap them. I will fix all this later. At the moment, it is important to see the shortcomings, understand the causes and what needs to be done to eliminate them.



What's next?

In the next article, I will continue the development of the ScrollBar object.



Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:





DoEasy. Controls (Part 26): Finalizing the ToolTip WinForms object and moving on to ProgressBar development

DoEasy. Controls (Part 27): Working on ProgressBar WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 28): Bar styles in the ProgressBar control

DoEasy. Controls (Part 29): ScrollBar auxiliary control

