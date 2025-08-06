KurseKategorien
PENN: PENN Entertainment Inc

19.21 USD 0.30 (1.59%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PENN hat sich für heute um 1.59% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 18.95 bis zu einem Hoch von 19.27 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die PENN Entertainment Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
18.95 19.27
Jahresspanne
13.25 23.08
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
18.91
Eröffnung
19.00
Bid
19.21
Ask
19.51
Tief
18.95
Hoch
19.27
Volumen
4.512 K
Tagesänderung
1.59%
Monatsänderung
-3.22%
6-Monatsänderung
17.13%
Jahresänderung
2.13%
