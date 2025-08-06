Währungen / PENN
PENN: PENN Entertainment Inc
19.21 USD 0.30 (1.59%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PENN hat sich für heute um 1.59% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 18.95 bis zu einem Hoch von 19.27 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die PENN Entertainment Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
18.95 19.27
Jahresspanne
13.25 23.08
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 18.91
- Eröffnung
- 19.00
- Bid
- 19.21
- Ask
- 19.51
- Tief
- 18.95
- Hoch
- 19.27
- Volumen
- 4.512 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.59%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.22%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 17.13%
- Jahresänderung
- 2.13%
