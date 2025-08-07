시세섹션
통화 / PENN
PENN: PENN Entertainment Inc

19.09 USD 0.12 (0.62%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PENN 환율이 오늘 -0.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.99이고 고가는 19.41이었습니다.

일일 변동 비율
18.99 19.41
년간 변동
13.25 23.08
이전 종가
19.21
시가
19.38
Bid
19.09
Ask
19.39
저가
18.99
고가
19.41
볼륨
6.763 K
일일 변동
-0.62%
월 변동
-3.83%
6개월 변동
16.40%
년간 변동율
1.49%
