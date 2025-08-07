통화 / PENN
PENN: PENN Entertainment Inc
19.09 USD 0.12 (0.62%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PENN 환율이 오늘 -0.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.99이고 고가는 19.41이었습니다.
PENN Entertainment Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PENN News
- Here's Why PENN Entertainment (PENN) is a Strong Value Stock
- 펜 엔터테인먼트, JMP의 시장수익률 상회 등급 재확인
- PENN Entertainment stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- 어디에 칩을 놓을까? 바클레이스, 플러터를 최고 게이밍 종목으로 선정
- Where to place your chips? Barclays backs Flutter as top gaming pick
- PENN Entertainment One-Year Update: ESPN BET Has Under-Delivered; Moving To Hold
- Why PENN Entertainment (PENN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- PENN Entertainment (PENN) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Arani Bose sells Penumbra shares worth $3m
- ESPN to showcase betting features in redesigned app next week - FOS
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Equalweight rating on PENN Entertainment stock
- Penn Entertainment stock rating held at Stifel amid new casino tour
- The die is cast, says Jeremy Siegel: Markets sense it, and Fed Chair Powell knows it — a rate cut is coming
- PENN Entertainment stock holds steady as Benchmark maintains rating
- PENN Entertainment stock price target lowered to $22 at Needham on weak handle trends
- Penn Entertainment stock price target raised to $25 from $24 at JMP
- Earnings call transcript: PENN Entertainment Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- PENN Entertainment (PENN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on PENN Entertainment stock at $19 target
- Penn (PENN) Q2 Revenue Rises 6%
- PENN Entertainment (PENN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Penn Entertainment beats Q2 estimates, stock rises on solid retail performance
- PENN Entertainment Q2 2025 slides: Interactive segment narrows losses, retail stable
일일 변동 비율
18.99 19.41
년간 변동
13.25 23.08
- 이전 종가
- 19.21
- 시가
- 19.38
- Bid
- 19.09
- Ask
- 19.39
- 저가
- 18.99
- 고가
- 19.41
- 볼륨
- 6.763 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.62%
- 월 변동
- -3.83%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.40%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.49%
