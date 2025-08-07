Valute / PENN
PENN: PENN Entertainment Inc
19.09 USD 0.12 (0.62%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PENN ha avuto una variazione del -0.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.99 e ad un massimo di 19.41.
Segui le dinamiche di PENN Entertainment Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.99 19.41
Intervallo Annuale
13.25 23.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.21
- Apertura
- 19.38
- Bid
- 19.09
- Ask
- 19.39
- Minimo
- 18.99
- Massimo
- 19.41
- Volume
- 6.763 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.40%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.49%
20 settembre, sabato