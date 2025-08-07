Moedas / PENN
PENN: PENN Entertainment Inc
19.10 USD 0.19 (1.00%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PENN para hoje mudou para 1.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.95 e o mais alto foi 19.27.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PENN Entertainment Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PENN Notícias
- JMP reitera classificação de Superar o Mercado para ações da PENN Entertainment
- Onde apostar suas fichas? Barclays elege Flutter como principal escolha no setor de jogos
- PENN Entertainment One-Year Update: ESPN BET Has Under-Delivered; Moving To Hold
- Why PENN Entertainment (PENN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- PENN Entertainment (PENN) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Arani Bose sells Penumbra shares worth $3m
- ESPN to showcase betting features in redesigned app next week - FOS
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Equalweight rating on PENN Entertainment stock
- Penn Entertainment stock rating held at Stifel amid new casino tour
- The die is cast, says Jeremy Siegel: Markets sense it, and Fed Chair Powell knows it — a rate cut is coming
- PENN Entertainment stock holds steady as Benchmark maintains rating
- PENN Entertainment stock price target lowered to $22 at Needham on weak handle trends
- Penn Entertainment stock price target raised to $25 from $24 at JMP
- Earnings call transcript: PENN Entertainment Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- PENN Entertainment (PENN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on PENN Entertainment stock at $19 target
- Penn (PENN) Q2 Revenue Rises 6%
- PENN Entertainment (PENN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Penn Entertainment beats Q2 estimates, stock rises on solid retail performance
- PENN Entertainment Q2 2025 slides: Interactive segment narrows losses, retail stable
- PENN Entertainment earnings beat by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
Faixa diária
18.95 19.27
Faixa anual
13.25 23.08
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.91
- Open
- 19.00
- Bid
- 19.10
- Ask
- 19.40
- Low
- 18.95
- High
- 19.27
- Volume
- 1.343 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.78%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.46%
- Mudança anual
- 1.54%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh