货币 / PENN
PENN: PENN Entertainment Inc
19.11 USD 0.19 (1.00%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PENN汇率已更改1.00%。当日，交易品种以低点18.85和高点19.17进行交易。
关注PENN Entertainment Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PENN新闻
- JMP证券重申PENN Entertainment股票评级为"市场表现优于大盘"
- PENN Entertainment stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Where to place your chips? Barclays backs Flutter as top gaming pick
- PENN Entertainment One-Year Update: ESPN BET Has Under-Delivered; Moving To Hold
- Why PENN Entertainment (PENN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- PENN Entertainment (PENN) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- ESPN to showcase betting features in redesigned app next week - FOS
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Equalweight rating on PENN Entertainment stock
- Penn Entertainment stock rating held at Stifel amid new casino tour
- PENN Entertainment stock holds steady as Benchmark maintains rating
- PENN Entertainment stock price target lowered to $22 at Needham on weak handle trends
- Penn Entertainment stock price target raised to $25 from $24 at JMP
- Earnings call transcript: PENN Entertainment Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- PENN Entertainment (PENN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on PENN Entertainment stock at $19 target
- Penn (PENN) Q2 Revenue Rises 6%
- PENN Entertainment (PENN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Penn Entertainment beats Q2 estimates, stock rises on solid retail performance
- PENN Entertainment Q2 2025 slides: Interactive segment narrows losses, retail stable
- PENN Entertainment earnings beat by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
日范围
18.85 19.17
年范围
13.25 23.08
- 前一天收盘价
- 18.92
- 开盘价
- 18.85
- 卖价
- 19.11
- 买价
- 19.41
- 最低价
- 18.85
- 最高价
- 19.17
- 交易量
- 998
- 日变化
- 1.00%
- 月变化
- -3.73%
- 6个月变化
- 16.52%
- 年变化
- 1.59%
