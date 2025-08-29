Währungen / PDD
PDD: PDD Holdings Inc - American Depositary Shares
132.96 USD 1.90 (1.41%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PDD hat sich für heute um -1.41% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 132.45 bis zu einem Hoch von 134.46 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die PDD Holdings Inc - American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
PDD News
Tagesspanne
132.45 134.46
Jahresspanne
87.11 155.66
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 134.86
- Eröffnung
- 133.43
- Bid
- 132.96
- Ask
- 133.26
- Tief
- 132.45
- Hoch
- 134.46
- Volumen
- 18.995 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.41%
- Monatsänderung
- 11.38%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 11.94%
- Jahresänderung
- -0.94%
