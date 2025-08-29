KurseKategorien
Währungen / PDD
Zurück zum Aktien

PDD: PDD Holdings Inc - American Depositary Shares

132.96 USD 1.90 (1.41%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PDD hat sich für heute um -1.41% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 132.45 bis zu einem Hoch von 134.46 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die PDD Holdings Inc - American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PDD News

Tagesspanne
132.45 134.46
Jahresspanne
87.11 155.66
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
134.86
Eröffnung
133.43
Bid
132.96
Ask
133.26
Tief
132.45
Hoch
134.46
Volumen
18.995 K
Tagesänderung
-1.41%
Monatsänderung
11.38%
6-Monatsänderung
11.94%
Jahresänderung
-0.94%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K