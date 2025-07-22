Währungen / CIVI
CIVI: Civitas Resources Inc
31.92 USD 0.34 (1.05%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CIVI hat sich für heute um -1.05% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 31.34 bis zu einem Hoch von 32.65 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Civitas Resources Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
31.34 32.65
Jahresspanne
22.79 55.35
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 32.26
- Eröffnung
- 32.65
- Bid
- 31.92
- Ask
- 32.22
- Tief
- 31.34
- Hoch
- 32.65
- Volumen
- 4.018 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.05%
- Monatsänderung
- -12.79%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -8.30%
- Jahresänderung
- -36.67%
