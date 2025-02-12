KurseKategorien
Währungen / AYTU
AYTU: Aytu BioPharma Inc

2.43 USD 0.06 (2.53%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AYTU hat sich für heute um 2.53% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.38 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.47 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Aytu BioPharma Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
2.38 2.47
Jahresspanne
0.96 2.72
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
2.37
Eröffnung
2.40
Bid
2.43
Ask
2.73
Tief
2.38
Hoch
2.47
Volumen
79
Tagesänderung
2.53%
Monatsänderung
2.97%
6-Monatsänderung
102.50%
Jahresänderung
5.19%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K