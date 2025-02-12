Währungen / AYTU
AYTU: Aytu BioPharma Inc
2.43 USD 0.06 (2.53%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AYTU hat sich für heute um 2.53% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.38 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.47 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Aytu BioPharma Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
2.38 2.47
Jahresspanne
0.96 2.72
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.37
- Eröffnung
- 2.40
- Bid
- 2.43
- Ask
- 2.73
- Tief
- 2.38
- Hoch
- 2.47
- Volumen
- 79
- Tagesänderung
- 2.53%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.97%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 102.50%
- Jahresänderung
- 5.19%
