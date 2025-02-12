Currencies / AYTU
AYTU: Aytu BioPharma Inc
2.34 USD 0.02 (0.86%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AYTU exchange rate has changed by 0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.30 and at a high of 2.58.
Follow Aytu BioPharma Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AYTU News
- Agilent Technologies (A) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Xtant Medical Holdings appoints two new board members as two directors resign
- Lake Street initiates coverage on Aytu Biosciences stock with Buy rating
- This Starbucks Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU), Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)
- Aytu BioPharma Appoints Dr. Gerwin Westfield as Senior Vice President of Scientific Affairs to Support Commercialization of EXXUA(™)
- Aytu BioPharma Announces Closing of Upsized At the Market Public Offering of Common Stock with Full Exercise of Overallotment and Conference Call to Discuss First-in-Class Antidepressant EXXUA(™) O
- Aytu BioPharma Announces At the Market Pricing of $14.4 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
- Aytu BioPharma secures exclusive rights to new MDD drug
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.65%
- Aytu BioPharma Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Operational and Financial Results
- Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (AYTU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.30 2.58
Year Range
0.96 2.72
- Previous Close
- 2.32
- Open
- 2.32
- Bid
- 2.34
- Ask
- 2.64
- Low
- 2.30
- High
- 2.58
- Volume
- 593
- Daily Change
- 0.86%
- Month Change
- -0.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 95.00%
- Year Change
- 1.30%
