货币 / AYTU
AYTU: Aytu BioPharma Inc
2.32 USD 0.02 (0.85%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AYTU汇率已更改-0.85%。当日，交易品种以低点2.32和高点2.39进行交易。
关注Aytu BioPharma Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AYTU新闻
日范围
2.32 2.39
年范围
0.96 2.72
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.34
- 开盘价
- 2.38
- 卖价
- 2.32
- 买价
- 2.62
- 最低价
- 2.32
- 最高价
- 2.39
- 交易量
- 63
- 日变化
- -0.85%
- 月变化
- -1.69%
- 6个月变化
- 93.33%
- 年变化
- 0.43%
