AEVA: Aeva Technologies Inc

17.11 USD 0.15 (0.87%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AEVA hat sich für heute um -0.87% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 16.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.27 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Aeva Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
16.75 18.27
Jahresspanne
2.52 38.79
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
17.26
Eröffnung
17.57
Bid
17.11
Ask
17.41
Tief
16.75
Hoch
18.27
Volumen
6.354 K
Tagesänderung
-0.87%
Monatsänderung
23.09%
6-Monatsänderung
136.33%
Jahresänderung
423.24%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K