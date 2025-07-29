Währungen / AEVA
AEVA: Aeva Technologies Inc
17.11 USD 0.15 (0.87%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AEVA hat sich für heute um -0.87% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 16.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.27 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Aeva Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
16.75 18.27
Jahresspanne
2.52 38.79
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 17.26
- Eröffnung
- 17.57
- Bid
- 17.11
- Ask
- 17.41
- Tief
- 16.75
- Hoch
- 18.27
- Volumen
- 6.354 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.87%
- Monatsänderung
- 23.09%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 136.33%
- Jahresänderung
- 423.24%
