Valute / AEVA
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AEVA: Aeva Technologies Inc
18.28 USD 1.17 (6.84%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AEVA ha avuto una variazione del 6.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.13 e ad un massimo di 19.07.
Segui le dinamiche di Aeva Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AEVA News
- AEVA's Eve 1V: A Tiny Sensor With Outsized Impact on Output
- Aeva introduces non-contact motion sensor for manufacturing automation
- Aeva technologies CFO Sinha sells $505k in stock
- Will Consumer Push for Safer Cars Accelerate AEVA's Growth?
- Western LiDAR Quarterly Insights – Q2 2025 Summary
- AEVA or LAZR: Which LiDAR Stock's Decline Looks Less Risky?
- Is AEVA's Record Q2 Revenues the Spark for Lasting Growth?
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks (August 18)
- Aeva Technologies: From Inflection Point To Investor Caution (NASDAQ:AEVA)
- Aeva Technologies CFO Sinha sells $2.13 million in stock
- AEVA Collapses 59% in a Month - Too Speculative to Hold Now?
- Aeva tech CEO Dardashti sells shares worth $2.69 million
- Aeva launches Atlas Orion 4D LiDAR for smart infrastructure
- Will AEVA's $50M LG Alliance Fast-Track Multi-Sector Growth?
- AEVA Technologies: A Promising Vision Facing Harsh Realities (NASDAQ:AEVA)
- Coinbase Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins Amazon, Fluor, Bloom Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- LG Innotek, Aeva partner to expand 4D LiDAR across industries
- Earnings call transcript: Aeva Technologies posts record Q2 revenue, stock slips
- Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Bendix and Aeva partner on advanced truck safety technology
- Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology selected for traffic management systems
- LG Innotek invests up to $50 million in Aeva for 4D LiDAR expansion
- LG Innotek to take stake in lidar maker Aeva as part of $50 million deal
- LG Innotek to take stake in lidar maker Aeva as part of $50 million deal
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.13 19.07
Intervallo Annuale
2.52 38.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.11
- Apertura
- 17.25
- Bid
- 18.28
- Ask
- 18.58
- Minimo
- 17.13
- Massimo
- 19.07
- Volume
- 6.192 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 6.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 31.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 152.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 459.02%
20 settembre, sabato